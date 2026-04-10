When I introduced the Ivermectin/Mebendazole-based RESET-5™ Protocol on April 5th, 2026, I was unaware that a landmark pre-print study would be published just two days later — one that powerfully validates the foundation of that protocol.

On April 7th, 2026, Nicolas Hulscher and colleagues released the results of a groundbreaking prospective observational cohort study confirming that Ivermectin in combination with Mebendazole is highly effective in cancer treatment. The findings are nothing short of remarkable: a full 32.8% of patients who completed the study reported reaching NED — No Evidence of Disease. Had this been a new FDA-approved oncologic agent producing these results, it would have dominated headlines around the world.

The research team — which includes renowned physicians Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch — published the pre-print under the title “Real-World Clinical Outcomes of Ivermectin and Mebendazole in Cancer Patients: Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort.”

Study Design and Patient Population

The study was a prospective observational cohort utilizing data collected via voluntary digital surveys.

Length of Study: Patients were assessed at baseline and followed up at approximately 6 months.

Initial Cohort: The study began with an initial cohort of 197 cancer patients.

Patient Demographics: The mean age was 67 years, with a nearly balanced sex distribution (52.3% male, 47.7% female). At baseline, the median time since initial diagnosis was 1.2 years, and 37.1% of patients were experiencing active disease progression.

Cancer Types

The cohort represented a diverse, heterogeneous population of cancer types. The primary malignancies included:

Prostate cancer (27.9%)

Breast cancer (18.3%)

Lung cancer (8.6%)

Colon cancer (5.1%)

Urologic cancers (4.6%)

Pancreatic cancer (3.0%)

Liver cancer (2.5%)

Gynecologic cancers (2.5%)

Hematologic malignancies (2.5%)

Dosages and Concurrent Therapies

Patients were prescribed the medications off-label through a telemedicine platform. They received compounded oral capsules containing:

25 mg of Ivermectin

250 mg of Mebendazole

The study noted that these were not strictly monotherapies. Many patients were undergoing concurrent conventional treatments, including chemotherapy (27.9%), radiation therapy (21.3%), and surgery (19.7%). Additionally, many used adjunctive interventions such as supplements (49.2%) and dietary modifications (37.7%).

Study Completion and Attrition

Of the initial 197 patients, 75 patients failed to complete the study (meaning they did not complete the 6-month follow-up survey).

A total of 122 participants completed the 6-month follow-up survey, resulting in a 61.9% response rate.

Among the 122 who responded, adherence was high: 86.9% completed the full initial 90-capsule prescription, and 66.4% chose to remain on the protocol at the 6-month mark.

Clinical Outcomes and Tolerability

The authors reported an overall Clinical Benefit Ratio (CBR) of 84.4% among the 122 patients who completed the survey. The self-reported outcomes broke down as follows:

No Evidence of Disease (NED): 32.8%

Disease Stabilization: 36.1%

Tumor Regression: 15.6%

Disease Progression: 15.6%

The protocol was reported to be well-tolerated. Only 25.4% of participants reported mild side effects, which were primarily gastrointestinal. Of those who experienced side effects, 93.6% were able to continue the treatment through minor dose adjustments.

The study provides compelling early evidence for the repurposing of these well-established anti-parasitic drugs as legitimate oncological agents — and sets the stage for understanding why the full RESET-5 Protocol may push these already stunning results even further.

Analyzing RESET-5 Cancer Treatment Efficacy Against the Ivermectin/Mebendazole Foundation

IVM + MBZ Alone: The Starting Point

We begin with the two-agent backbone: Ivermectin 25 mg + Mebendazole 250 mg daily. These doses, as documented in the Hulscher et al. prospective cohort, produced a 32.8% No Evidence of Disease (NED) rate and an extraordinary 84.4% overall clinical benefit rate — a result that, by any standard, demands serious oncological attention.

The Hulscher et al. study examined Ivermectin and Mebendazole alone — a powerful two-agent backbone, but only the beginning of what is now possible.

My recently introduced RESET-5 Protocol builds substantially upon this foundation. By adding three strategically selected, the RESET-5 Protocol targets the critical mechanisms that Ivermectin and Mebendazole alone cannot fully address: cancer stem cell eradication, epigenetic reprogramming, metabolic starvation, gut microbiome restoration, and targeted tumor oxidative destruction.

The result is a protocol projected to improve upon the already remarkable Hulscher findings by an estimated 30% to 40% — potentially pushing the No Evidence of Disease rate even higher.

Building to RESET-5: Adding One Agent at a Time

To evaluate the incremental benefit of each additional agent, I asked AI to estimate the percentage improvement in cancer treatment efficacy at each step. This analysis is grounded in published mechanistic and clinical data, while acknowledging that formal head-to-head randomized trials have not yet been conducted.

For context, the RESET-5™ Protocol stands for Redox, Epigenetic, and Stem-cell Eradication Therapy. It represents a meaningful advance over the traditional 4-drug Care Oncology Clinic (COC) Protocol (Doxycycline, Atorvastatin, Metformin, and Mebendazole), and a substantial improvement over the Ivermectin/Mebendazole backbone alone.

The reason is clear: RESET-5 profoundly reduces the likelihood of resistance development, significantly enhances immune function, and through precise redox mechanisms, depletes tumors of their critical survival tool — compensatory glutathione production.

Now, let us add one agent at a time and examine the estimated cumulative treatment benefit:

Step 1: Ivermectin + Mebendazole + Metformin = RESET-3 (3 agents)

Adding Metformin to the IVM/MBZ backbone introduces a powerful metabolic dimension. Metformin inhibits Complex I of the mitochondrial electron transport chain, blocking the cancer cell’s ability to generate ATP through oxidative phosphorylation. It simultaneously targets cancer stem cells by suppressing mTOR signaling and reducing glucose availability. The addition of Metformin is estimated to produce a 10% to 15% relative improvement in overall treatment efficacy over IVM/MBZ alone, primarily by closing the metabolic escape routes that allow resistant tumor cells to survive.

Step 2: Ivermectin + Mebendazole + Metformin + Sulforaphane = RESET-4 (4 agents)

Sulforaphane — the potent isothiocyanate derived from cruciferous vegetables — adds a critical epigenetic and cancer stem cell targeting dimension. It specifically dismantles the Wnt, Hedgehog, and Notch signaling pathways, which are the primary survival networks of cancer stem cells that persist after conventional treatment and drive relapse.

Sulforaphane also reverses aberrant DNA methylation patterns, effectively resetting the cancer cell’s epigenome toward normal differentiation. Combined with the three-agent stack, this step is estimated to push the cumulative relative improvement to 20% to 25% over IVM/MBZ alone — a meaningful leap in targeting the root cause of cancer recurrence.

However, the full RESET-5 Protocol boosts this to an estimated 30 to 40% improvement. The fifth and final agent delivers the final blow to cancer by helping block its main defense. Suggested dosing is also included.