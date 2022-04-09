10 CALIFORNIA BILLS WE MUST STOP
If you value free speech, informed consent, privacy of medical information, and bodily autonomy, then you will not enjoy living in the State of California if these proposed laws pass.
These bills emerged in near secrecy. They are being rushed into a vote within the next two weeks before the average Californian can learn about them. These new laws would v…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Repurposed Drugs: Powers & Possibilities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.