Photo: Courtesy Wiki Commons: Chadi saad
Dr. George Fareed delivered this speech at the Paris International COVID Summit (ICS) in April 2022. He reviewed how he and Dr. Brian Tyson saved more than 10,000 patients from COVID-19 using cheap and widely available repurposed drugs.
"This is the most important speech of my life. No one needed to die from COVID…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Repurposed Drugs: Powers & Possibilities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.