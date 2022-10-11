Mick Crawford and his Parents

Mick could tell anyone all about Jesus. According to his friend and pastor, Sheriff Joe Engle, Aaron "Mick" Crawford was not your ordinary 18-year-old High School Athlete. "He was a joy to be around. He was well beyond his years when it came to the spiritual side of him. He was sort of like a wise, old man spiritually. He knew his Bible. He would go to Sunday school class, but he could probably teach some of the Sunday school classes. That's how well-versed he was in the Bible."

So it was no surprise when Mick, who aspired to be a conservation officer, asked Sheriff Engle where he could help during this year's historic flooding near the Appalachian region. Following the flooding of many businesses and homes in up to 12 feet of water, Mick wanted to practice what he preached and asked Engle where he could help. Even before the rain had stopped, Mick insisted on stepping in to help those less fortunate.

"As soon as we understood we had a major disaster going on here, he messaged me," Engle explained. "I'm not sure it had even quit raining yet by the time he sent me a message on Facebook. Mick said, 'Wanting to know where to go. Wanting to know where to help.' And that was the last time I spoke to him."

It was after Mick gave his all with three days of cleanup efforts that he returned home. Then, the 18-year-old wrestler and football athlete with no known medical problems began complaining of exhaustion and arm numbness. When his heart stopped, his mother called for emergency help, and he was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center, where he was placed on life support. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated, and he died some four days later. No autopsy was performed because of his organ donor status.

His friends and family remember Mick's kindness and commitment to his Christian faith. "He used to embarrass me because he would stop and pray for people he didn't know anywhere," according to his sister Rachel. His mother, Ronda said, "Mick had an amazing heart and would give anyone anything they asked from him...If Mick could give us his final wish, it would be that everyone come to know Jesus because that's the most important thing in the world to him."

His cousin Nix Ritchie said, "His main goal in life was to leave the world better than when he found it."

Governor Beshear referred to Mick as a hero. His August 8, 2022, tweet said, "Britainy and I are praying for the family of Aaron Crawford, a heroic high school student in Knott County who was bravely helping in the recovery efforts following the flooding."

According to the Courier-Journal, "The family still does not know what caused Crawford's death — and they may never know. Rachel Crawford, Mick's sister, said they had to choose between doing an autopsy and getting answers or donating his organs.

However, as a practicing physician with four decades of experience in filling out death certificates, an autopsy is not required to determine the cause of death. Consequently, let us turn to Florida's recent press release on its Public Health Guidance. On October 7, 2022, Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo stated that a recent state study had revealed that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines are associated with an 84% increase in cardiac death among males aged 18 to 39. Accordingly, the State Surgeon General advises AGAINST males aged 18 to 39 from receiving these vaccines.

Dr. Ladapo is an eminently qualified State Surgeon General who earned his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Harvard.

Consider this data and the fact that Mick Crawford was an 18-year-old male in excellent health and an active high school athlete who developed cardiac symptoms before the cardiac arrest. Because he had been fully vaccinated based upon news reports, the most likely cause of death in such a healthy 18-year-old male would be cardiac death from the COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.

Dr. Peter McCullough has stated as much. Dr. McCullough, a world-renowned cardiologist, explained how the mRNA vaccine’s spike protein causes myocarditis, leading to heart scarring. This scarring sets the stage for cardiac arrhythmias that can cause sudden cardiac death. He explained that if a healthy person dies suddenly, it is the vaccine until proven otherwise.

In a recent interview Dr.McCullough elaborated, “[04:32] There now are 200 papers showing the myocarditis (from the COVID vaccine spike protein) causes heart damage and a scar, and then the scar becomes the basis for a cardiac arrythmia, and then the arrythmia is responsible for the sudden death that we are seeing, and we are seeing sudden death on a massive scale in younger people – it’s my view that it’s the COVID-19 vaccine until proven otherwise.

If a healthy person suddenly dies, and there’s no antecedent disease, it’s the vaccine until proven otherwise.”

Aaron “Mick” Crawford was healthy with no antecedent disease and had received the vaccine; therefore, based on Dr. McCullough’s analysis, the most likely cause of death was the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. John Campbell quickly praised the Florida Department of Public Health on his YouTube broadcast while carefully wording his comments to avoid de-platforming.

"[00:15] Now, I've got to be very careful about what I say here because I'm not going to breach guidelines, and I'll be showing you that in a minute, but it says that there's an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death in 18 to 39-year-olds in the 28 days following mRNA COVID vaccines. So, as a result, the Surgeon General recommends against mRNA COVID vaccines in 18 to 39-year-old males. They had already recommended against the use of vaccines in healthy 5 to 17-year-olds and in children under the age of 5. So this means that in Florida, no male under 40 is advised to have a COVID mRNA vaccine."

I immediately realized that if the Florida Guidance had been issued a few months earlier and Kentucky had also adopted it, Mick would still be alive. I also realized that those I had written about in prior articles, the two high school basketball players who died on the same day, could have been spared.

Furthermore, Ernesto Ramirez Jr., the 16-year-old in Texas, might also have survived. And his grief-stricken father's life would be so much different than it is now.

Campbell's reporting YouTube video received more than 500,000 viewings in the first 24 hours, and it appears millions of Americans and Europeans will or have heard the message. Campbell praised Florida's Department of Health for its use of individualized and patient-specific care and its emphasis on providing informed consent to each patient.

"[03:34] Individualized health care is the most fundamental thing of everything I've taught my students over the past four decades, so I'm glad to see that Florida is completely consistent with that." Campbell continued, "[06:48] Patients should be informed of the cardiac complications that can arise after receiving COVID vaccines. Of course, patients must be fully informed of the risks and the benefits. With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group. Direct quote.The State Surgeon General in Florida now recommends against the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines for males ages 18 to 39 - couldn't be clearer - direct quote."

Campbell noted that non-mRNA vaccines were not associated with increased risk in any age group [08:32].

It is only a specific subset of only the experimental mRNA vaccines that are causing these deaths. The Florida Public Health Department is pro-vaccine regarding all other vaccines. Campbell takes a moment to clarify also that he is a vaccine supporter, "[03:38] There is no doubt in my mind that mass vaccination in this world has saved millions of lives. This is specific advice from Florida specific to mRNA vaccines. This is not in any way an anti-vax message. It is specific information from the Florida authorities."

And clearly, Florida cannot be accused of not relying upon data to make its decision. Common sense also tells us what the data now shows - that young and otherwise healthy athletes are dropping dead at incredibly high rates - for the first time in modern history - around the same time as the mRNA vaccine rollout.

So what is our role now? What should you and I do? Armed with this information from Florida, Campbell says he looks forward to other states adjusting their guidance to align with the newest data. "[07:55] These are local guidelines from Florida. We look forward to evidenced-based guidelines from other areas, as we always do."

Perhaps we should look at what Mick would have wanted. With a desire to help those less fortunate, Mick would have liked those states lacking Florida's updated guidance to get current, so we would not see more preventable cardiac deaths in males under 40. In addition, Mick would have wanted us to help him get the word out to those other states and countries not as current as Florida's Public Health Department.

You and I are morally obligated to share this information and the Florida Guidelines. But we also have a spiritual obligation to help prevent further teenage deaths. We must also protect a mother or father, like Mick's, from experiencing the grief that accompanies losing a child.

Mick was a young man whose mission in life was to leave the world a better place than he found it. He honored this commitment. So, now let us all commit to doing the same by speaking out in protest or objection to our state's current Public Health mRNA Policy if it does not conform with Florida's. Remaining silent only perpetuates the deaths and suffering. Our immediate action is required, and it is necessary now.

Let none of us remain silent until our state or nation adopts Florida's bold but patient-centered policy of no mRNA vaccines for males under 40 years of age, not for ourselves, but for the sake of others less fortunate.

"Let each of you not look to his own interests but also to the interests of others."

~Philippians 2:4