Note to All Readers: I apologize for the delay in publishing the following article. While my pseudonym has kept my personal life off the radar for almost six years, my family and I have recently been subjected to a coordinated and vicious attack. While I am not at liberty to provide details at this time, I ask that my readers should take note that I will never voluntarily stop reporting through my regular Substack articles to you. I refuse to be silenced and will continue to provide you the latest updates on the powerful benefits that repurposed agents provide in cancer care. I value your understanding and continued support through this difficult time.

Resistance to chemotherapy and radiation is a well-documented challenge in oncology. Clinicians have increasingly reported that resistance can also emerge even when core repurposed drug metabolic cocktails are added to standard treatment regimens.

The Care Oncology Clinic’s 4-Drug COC Protocol — comprising Doxycycline, Atorvastatin, Mebendazole, and Metformin — represents a strong foundational approach to metabolic cancer therapy. In the METRICS trial, adding this protocol to standard of care in Glioblastoma was associated with nearly a one-year increase in survival.

The Problem of Resistance in Metabolic Protocols

Despite these promising results, resistance to the COC Protocol has been reported as well. The core problem lies in the nature of Cancer Stem Cells (CSCs): these cells are remarkably adaptable. When placed under primarily metabolic pressure, CSCs exploit alternative fuel sources and, given enough time, appear to reliably escape any single-axis metabolic attack.

Building a more powerful, resistance-prevention protocol requires a broader strategy — one that targets far more than cancer’s metabolism alone.

Improving on the COC 4 Drug Protocol

Cancer cells can evade treatment by switching fuel sources — shifting from glucose to glutamine or even lipid metabolism. The COC 4-Drug Protocol has additional drawbacks worth noting. Doxycycline, at standard dose, disrupts the gut microbiome, reducing the effectiveness of agents like Keytruda and Paclitaxel. Atorvastatin carries known risks of liver and muscle toxicity.

Ivermectin consistently stands out as a strong upgrade candidate.

It blocks chloride channels and is a potent P-glycoprotein inhibitor — meaning it stops cancer cells from pumping chemotherapy back out before it can work. This keeps drug concentrations high enough inside the cell to trigger Cancer Stem Cell death through apoptosis.

Ivermectin also has solid oral bioavailability at ~65% and directly kills Cancer Stem Cells at a rate of ~80 to 85% in pre-clinical models.

Replacing Metformin with Berberine seems logical given Berberine’s CSC-killing ability, but there is a fundamental obstacle: Berberine is only ~1% bioavailable. No matter how effective it is in the lab, virtually none of it reaches the tumor in meaningful concentrations — making it an impractical direct substitute without a strategy to enhance its absorption.

Based on the chart above, an optimized Repurposed Agent Protocol should be built around Ivermectin and Mebendazole, with the addition of Aged Garlic Extract, Sulforaphane, and Metformin.

What follows is a detailed analysis of why this combination is so effective at eliminating Cancer Stem Cells — and how it addresses the key weaknesses of the COC Protocol.

Compared to the COC approach, this protocol is significantly less toxic to the liver and kidneys, and critically, it does not harm the gut microbiome. In fact, several of its components act as prebiotics and actively enhance the effectiveness of immunotherapy agents such as Keytruda.

This 5-agent combination is referred to here as the RESET-5™ Protocol.

The RESET-5 ™ Protocol (Redox, Epigenetic, and Stem-cell Eradication Therapy)

Why it works:

The word “reset” profoundly captures what this protocol does compared to COC. While COC essentially attempts to starve the tumor, this protocol chemically resets the cancer’s mutated epigenome (via SFN), resets the gut microbiome (via AGE), and eradicates the root stem cells.

The RESET-5 Protocol (Mebendazole, Ivermectin, Sulforaphane, Metformin, Aged Garlic Extract ) represents a significant improvement over the traditional 4-drug Care Oncology Clinic (COC) protocol (Doxycycline, Atorvastatin, Metformin, Mebendazole).

While the COC protocol relies on broad metabolic starvation and mitochondrial toxicity, the RESET-5 protocol systematically targets cancer stem cell (CSC) networks, reverses epigenetic mutations, and modulates the redox environment without destroying the host’s immune system or microbiome.

Here is an evidence-based outline detailing the superiority of the RESET-5 protocol for the most lethal malignancies: lung, colon, pancreatic, and brain cancers.

1. CSC Pathways and Chemoresistance Prevention

The COC protocol relies on Doxycycline and Atorvastatin, which act as metabolic suppressors but have only limited activity to block the fundamental CSC pathways (Wnt, Notch, Hedgehog) that allow cancer stem cells to survive and mutate.

In contrast, the RESET-5 protocol targets these crucial pathways more directly.

As demonstrated in the above scatter chart, Sulforaphane (SFN) and Ivermectin provide substantial CSC inhibition. Ivermectin significantly impairs P-glycoprotein efflux pumps—the primary mechanism tumors use to spit out chemotherapy—while SFN inhibits HDACs, leading to increased histone acetylation, which opens chromatin and allows re-expression of silenced genes.

2. Redox Modulation vs. Mitochondrial Toxicity

The COC protocol utilizes Doxycycline to inhibit mitochondrial protein synthesis, effectively poisoning the energy centers of all rapidly dividing cells, which causes severe collateral oxidative stress.

The RESET-5 protocol instead utilizes targeted redox modulation. SFN and Aged Garlic Extract (AGE) manipulate the Keap1/Nrf2 pathway, heavily depleting glutathione specifically inside cancer cells, inducing lethal reactive oxygen species (ROS) accumulation and apoptosis.

Simultaneously, these agents upregulate cytoprotective enzymes in healthy host tissue, protecting the patient from systemic oxidative damage.

3. Gut Microbiome and Immune Function

A critical flaw of the COC protocol is the use of Doxycycline, a broad-spectrum antibiotic that induces severe gut dysbiosis and destroys the microbiome necessary for natural immune surveillance.

The RESET-5 protocol does not contain an antibiotic. SFN and AGE act as powerful, targeted prebiotics that significantly increase populations of Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, and Akkermansia.

Multiple high-impact studies have shown that patients with a diverse, favorable gut microbiome experience substantially better response rates and longer survival on PD-1/PD-L1 therapies compared to those with antibiotic-induced dysbiosis.

This native cultivation ensures the gut-immune axis is robustly activated, significantly priming the immune system for CD8+ T-cell infiltration and increasing the efficacy of standard immunotherapies like Keytruda.

The improvement is clinically meaningful (roughly 1.5–2.5× better efficacy metrics) but is based on strong associative evidence rather than a direct randomized comparison of COC vs RESET-5. The microbiome effect is one of the most consistent predictors of PD-1 success across studies.

4. Toxicity to Bone Marrow, Kidneys, and Liver

Atorvastatin carries significant risks of hepatotoxicity and myopathy. Long-term Doxycycline suppresses bone marrow function and strains the kidneys.

The RESET-5 protocol replaces these with highly tolerated phytocompounds and anthelmintics.

SFN and AGE actively protect the liver and bone marrow from chemotherapy-induced toxicity by neutralizing systemic free radicals. Mebendazole and Ivermectin have extensive safety records allowing for continuous use, even in elderly or renally compromised patients.

5. Overcoming the Blood-Brain Barrier

For brain cancers like Glioblastoma, Ivermectin, SFN, and Mebendazole are highly lipophilic and easily cross the blood-brain barrier. Once inside the brain, they halt tubulin formation and epigenetically reset the neurological stem cells responsible for disease recurrence.

6. Overcoming the Dense Stromal Barrier

In pancreatic cancer, a dense fibrotic shield called the desmoplastic stroma blocks chemotherapy from reaching the tumor. This stroma is driven by Sonic Hedgehog (SHH) signaling, which the COC protocol cannot penetrate.

In the RESET-5 protocol, Mebendazole and SFN aggressively downregulate SHH, dismantling the physical stroma.

7. Bioavailability and Systemic Saturation

The clinical success of any repurposed drug protocol dictates that the agents must reliably reach the tumor microenvironment. The above scatter chart highlights that the RESET-5 protocol utilizes agents with robust pharmacokinetic profiles.

The SAC component of AGE achieves near 95 to 98% bioavailability for its water-soluble organosulfur, while properly formulated SFN achieves up to 70 to 80% bioavailability. This provides profound systemic saturation and continuous CSC suppression that the moderately bioavailable Metformin (~55%) and standard Doxycycline cannot match.

ADVANTAGES OF RESET-5 OVER COC-4

Applying the RESET-5 Protocol to Five Cancers

The RESET-5 protocol (Sulforaphane, Aged Garlic Extract, Mebendazole, Ivermectin, Metformin) is a comprehensive, multi-targeted approach designed to eradicate cancer stem cells (CSCs), reverse chemoresistance, and restore immune competence.

Because it specifically targets the Wnt, Hedgehog, and Notch signaling pathways, disables P-glycoprotein efflux pumps, and relies on epigenetic and metabolic reprogramming, it should be most effective against cancers that depend heavily on these precise mechanisms for survival and metastasis. With that said, the conclusions presented today are preliminary and mostly drawn from pre-clinical data, but they are promising. Clinical trials are needed.

Here are the five cancers that should respond to the RESET-5 protocol, recognizing the limited clinical data availability.

However, case reports using Ivermectin/Mebendazole based cocktails show great promise and are consistent with the pre-clinical data presented today. What follows are also dosing suggestions and enhanced bioavailability supplement forms.

1. Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

Pancreatic cancer is notoriously lethal due to its dense “desmoplastic stroma” (a fibrotic shield that blocks chemotherapy) and its extreme metabolic inflexibility. This stroma is constructed and maintained via Sonic Hedgehog (SHH) signaling.

Preclinical studies suggest that Mebendazole and Sulforaphane can inhibit SHH and Wnt pathways, which may help disrupt the stromal barrier. Metformin can then reduce tumor ATP production through AMPK activation and mitochondrial inhibition.

Ivermectin and Sulforaphane have also shown the ability to induce oxidative stress and inhibit cancer stem cell pathways. When combined with standard-of-care chemotherapy (such as gemcitabine or FOLFIRINOX), these agents may provide complementary effects by targeting metabolic vulnerabilities and potentially improving drug access.

2. Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM)

Glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive brain cancers, largely driven by treatment-resistant cancer stem cells and protected by the blood-brain barrier (BBB), which severely limits the effectiveness of many standard chemotherapies such as temozolomide.