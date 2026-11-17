Evan Enjoying Family and Skiing

With Thanksgiving approaching, my thoughts turn to my friend and colleague Evan, whose glioblastoma diagnosis and remission were chronicled in “The Thanksgiving Miracle.” That experience led me to comb through PubMed research every single day, deepening my frustration with how repurposed medications are sidelined.

Echoing the central theme of Dr. Pierre Kory’s book, The War on Ivermectin, the public is routinely subjected to institutional pushback, media spin, and censorship shaped by the financial priorities of the pharmaceutical industry. Big Pharma suppresses and censors repurposed drugs. Full stop.

The Care Oncology Metrics Trial, the study that reported a near doubling of glioblastoma survival with the addition of four safe and effective repurposed drugs, was just retracted for no good reason. The technical reason was that informed consents were not signed which does not invalidate the monumental achievement of the pilot study demonstrating a near doubling of survival in a disease in which patients desperately require more options.

But today, allow me to share with you all the reasons to retain hope, and why adding repurposed drug cocktails and ordinary supplements to standard care is your best chance at surviving terminal cancer.

Today’s article focuses on Glioblastoma, as I am making a commitment to honor Evan’s memory this Thanksgiving and God-willing, each and every Thanksgiving thereafter.

Why Evan’s 48 Month Survival Provides Hope

In late 2019, Evan was diagnosed with MGMT methylation-positive glioblastoma. His Stanford oncology team gave him a poor prognosis, estimating a survival time of just over a year. That timeline was considered a best-case scenario, assuming he completed the full standard of care—surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. However, his tumor was ultimately deemed inoperable.

Armed with these facts, I made it my mission to do everything I could to help my colleague. I rolled up my sleeves and began digging deep into PubMed and the broader medical literature.

Allow me to explain in detail what I did that resulted in a book, the book with hundreds of PubMed references that I presented to Evan’s family physician by July of 2020, that resulted in Evan doing things differently.

By differently, I mean Evan continued with all recommended treatments but added a host of additional ones guided by published and credible scientific studies.

Evan survived nearly 48 months, nearly four times longer than his predicted survival. And his wife indicated there was no active cancer at the time of his death. He died from complications of radiation treatment damage to his brain.

Surviving for four years was still a disappointing outcome, yet it gave Evan three more years of active life with his family and friends than he likely wouldn’t have had without the add-on treatments.

Below, I share how I approached this research and what I uncovered. I strongly encourage anyone facing a terminal cancer diagnosis to take a proactive approach, or to enlist a trusted friend or physician to help navigate the options. Never simply accept a grim prognosis at face value—there are often far more scientifically backed options available than most people realize.

I began by combing through every relevant study on PubMed, hoping to find a breakthrough that could give Evan more than a year. I also watched TED Talks on the subject, explored emerging therapies and vaccines, and spoke directly with neuro-oncologists.

Deep down, I felt a nagging certainty that I probably wouldn’t find anything beyond the standard of care. If there were more out there, I was sure I would have seen it in my continuing education courses or on the news. After all, I had been a practicing physician for nearly 40 years and had always kept up with the medical journals that crossed my desk.

But what I found both shocked and disgusted me.

There was a world of discovery that was not widely known, and it was actively being suppressed. Unless there was a profitable drug to sell, we physicians were not informed of the results, no matter how much a patient might benefit.

Case in Point: Optune — Tumor Treating Fields

It was around February 2020, about one month into my research, when I discovered TTF, tumor treating fields. Unlike repurposed drugs and nutraceuticals, these agents attack the tumor from an entirely different angle, thereby efficiently helping block therapeutic resistance.

The most successful and long-term survivors block the tumor from the most angles. This can mean the greatest number of agents, or the most diverse pathways blocked, or even the greatest variety of treatments. Blocking a tumor’s ability to engage in mitosis through the application of strong electrical fields, the so-called tumor-treating fields, seemed exciting and promising.

Here [09:47] is the video I watched that featured Swiss Olympian Robert Dill-Bundi who achieved a complete remission following GBM recurrence. Diagnosed with Stage 3 Glioma in 1999 at age 41 that later progressed to full GBM, Dill-Bundi would go on to become a 25-year long-term survivor, partly because of his use of the technology.

Unlike single-target drugs, TT Fields use continuous physical alternating electric fields to disrupt cell division, shut down DNA repair, and wake up the immune system against therapy-resistant tumor cells. The effect is dose-dependent; the more hours per day one uses the device, the better the result.

Needless to say, I immediately recommended Tumor Treating Fields (TTF) to Evan’s family physician to pass along to him. Convincing Evan to try it was no easy task. He had already heard about the therapy and did not relish the idea of shaving his head, applying electrodes every day, or explaining his altered appearance to everyone. Still, with some gentle arm-twisting from his family physician, Evan not only agreed to use it, but ended up wearing the device for an average of 20 hours a day.

Insurance Coverage for Optune TTF

Insurance covered it, and Novocure offers a generous financial assistance program in cases where insurance gaps occur. There are also Independent Charitable Programs like the Musella Foundation Copayment Assistance Program providing up to $ 5,000 per year toward out of pocket costs and insurance deductibles for eligible brain tumor patients.

Chloroquine

My next discovery was a pair of studies from Mexico that showed impressive results. The most significant was the 2003 study by Briceno, Sotelo, et. al.

In a prospective randomized trial of 18 glioblastoma patients receiving standard surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, adding 150 mg of daily chloroquine post-surgery tripled median survival compared to matched controls:

Study Design. Nine patients received 150 mg of daily chloroquine after surgery while nine served as matched controls, with follow-up lasting 24 to 50 months.

Median Survival. Chloroquine significantly tripled median survival compared to the control group (33 ± 5 vs. 11 ± 2 months; p < 0.0002).

Long-Term Outcomes. By study end, 46% (four) of chloroquine patients remained alive—two in remission past two years and two relapsing after two to four years—whereas no control patient survived beyond 22 months.

And in yet a second study three years later, Sotelo, Briceno, et. al., studied 30 patients and the results were again positive with the exception of a small sample size.

Median Survival. Post-surgery median survival more than doubled in the chloroquine group compared to placebo (24 vs. 11 months).

Long-Term Survivors. At study end, six chloroquine patients survived 20 to 59 months, whereas three control patients survived 22 to 32 months.

Mortality Rate. While not statistically significant due to sample size, the chloroquine group experienced roughly half the mortality rate over time (hazard ratio, 0.52; 95% CI, 0.21–1.26; P = 0.139).

These results made strong clinical sense, as one of glioblastoma’s primary resistance mechanisms is autophagy—a survival process in which cancer cells essentially consume and recycle their own damaged components, ensuring they never run out of the raw materials needed to regrow the tumor.

As part of the standard of care treatment Evan took two chemotherapies, Temozolomide (TMZ) and Avastin:

With TMZ, the main chemotherapeutic agent for Glioblastoma, the tumor cells respond by activating autophagy.

With Avastin [bevacizumab], a monoclonal antibody that binds to VEGF to block angiogenesis, the glioblastoma compensates by upregulating hypoxia which in turn strongly stimulates autophagy enabling tumor cells to survive nutrient deprivation.

Autophagy Explained

Chloroquine (CQ) and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) shut down a cancer cell’s emergency recycling system (autophagy) in three simple ways:

Cancer cells rely on recycling to survive. When radiation or chemotherapy damages a tumor cell, it packs broken parts into waste pouches (autophagosomes) and merges them with acid-filled incinerators (lysosomes) to reuse as energy.

CQ and HCQ jam the incinerator. Because these drugs are weak bases, they slip inside the acidic lysosomes, get trapped, and neutralize the acid like an antacid tablet—turning off the cell’s digestive enzymes (Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology).

Waste builds up until the cell dies. The drugs physically stop incoming waste pouches from merging with lysosomes, causing toxic debris and free radicals to overflow until the starved tumor cell dies.

During Evan’s final days, he was prescribed not only more Avastin, but also additional radiation therapy—which itself upregulates autophagy.

By 2020, both chloroquine (CQ) and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) had become heavily politicized, and there was no way Evan would agree to take either one. I still wonder if adding CQ might have extended his survival even further.

Fortunately, Evan adopted the Care Oncology Clinic’s four-drug protocol of atorvastatin, metformin, mebendazole, and doxycycline. He also added curcumin, boswellia, vitamin D, and turkey tail mushroom extract, bringing his regimen to an eight-agent cocktail.

Published in 2019, London’s METRICS study served as a cornerstone of the repurposed drug movement. It helped launch metabolic oncology into wider practice and offered renewed hope—and longer survival—to patients around the world as the Care Oncology Clinic expanded across both Europe and the United States.

Evan was among the patients who benefited. While continuing his standard oncology care at Stanford, he followed the clinic’s four-drug protocol alongside his targeted supplements—a combination I am convinced helped extend his survival from 12 months to 48 months.

The METRICS study reported that glioblastoma patients who added this four-drug repurposed cocktail to standard care achieved a median overall survival of 27.1 months, compared to 15.8 months in the control group receiving standard care alone—nearly doubling expected survival. Evan went even further by combining those four drugs with four supplements and Tumor Treating Fields.

Still, I cannot help feeling that if Evan had used a broader cocktail capable of blocking even more cancer pathways, he might have survived far longer.

By comparison, computer scientist Richard Gerber—whom I will discuss below—used a repurposed regimen of more than 20 agents, including chloroquine. Despite having an unmethylated glioblastoma, he remains alive today, 19 years after his diagnosis.

The Two Survivors Riddle

Since I hastily wrote and published my book for Evan, I have traveled a colorful and edifying path that has forever changed me, my family, and the trajectory of my life. Along the way, I have collaborated with Dr. George Fareed, Dr. Brian Tyson, and The Desert Review, as well as more recently with Dr. Tess Lawrie, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Marik, and the Independent Medical Alliance.

The most important lesson I have learned is that today’s published science is far from unbiased—and is, unfortunately, often misleading and vulnerable to manipulation by special interests.

In my view, studies published before 2005 are generally less corrupted and more trustworthy, whereas studies published after 2020 warrant closer scrutiny, particularly when they appear to contradict well-established findings.

I also strongly question the decision to retract papers that challenge pharmaceutical industry orthodoxy—such as the recent retraction of the METRICS study on the questionable grounds of a “lack of informed consent.”

For all of these reasons, it helps to apply what is known as the Kory Scale to the pushback against repurposed drugs. The Kory Scale measures how intensely a safe, off-patent treatment is attacked—and the higher a drug scores, the more likely it is to be effective.

In this context, the louder the opposition to agents like chloroquine (CQ), hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), ivermectin, or the METRICS trial’s four-drug protocol (metformin, mebendazole, atorvastatin, and doxycycline), the stronger the sign that they may offer real value against cancer.

Here is how the Kory Scale applies to these repurposed cancer drugs:

Media attacks on researchers and practitioners: 4 points

Mass media campaigns discouraging public use of the therapy: 5 points

Public health agency memos or warnings against the therapy: 5 points

Customs efforts to block or seize foreign shipments: 5 points

Medical journal rejections and retractions of positive studies: 6 points

Together, repurposed drug cocktails for cancer have already reached 25 points—and unfortunately, that appears to be just the beginning.

Natural Experiments Prove the Points

Should you believe what you see with your own eyes, or what the media and Big Pharma tell you?

1. Ivermectin and India

During the pandemic, while the public in the United States and the United Kingdom was told that ivermectin was dangerous and ineffective, the data coming out of India told an entirely different—and undeniable—story.

After India added ivermectin to its national treatment protocol in April 2021, New Delhi saw dramatic improvements. A wave of follow-up reports soon documented similar results across other regions of the country. For a more thorough overview of these outcomes, see the book Ivermectin for the World.

2. Repurposed Drug Cocktails in Cancer: Two Inconvenient Long-Term Survivors

Just as ivermectin’s real-world results in India proved impossible to ignore, we now have two remarkable cases of patients who used overlapping cocktails of repurposed drugs to survive glioblastoma for roughly 20 to 30 years.

The first is computer scientist Richard Gerber, Ph.D., who was featured in Dominic Hill’s 2015 documentary film Surviving Terminal Cancer.

Diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2007, Dr. Gerber remains alive and well today. His tumor tested negative for MGMT methylation—a particularly poor prognostic indicator, especially given that his standard treatment relied on temozolomide.

During his journey, Dr. Gerber corresponded with another long-term survivor, Ben Williams, Ph.D., who by 2007 had already published a book on his experience and survived his own brain tumor for 11 years.

Dr. Gerber took a pragmatic approach to his disease where the average expected survival was 12 months. He researched the science of Glioblastoma, its resistance pathways and the published medical journal articles. In addition, he questioned Professor Williams on what he did, what worked, and why he thought it had contributed to his successful survival.

Gerber then compiled a list of 60 repurposed drugs and natural agents with published anti-cancer activity and favorable side-effect profiles. He eventually narrowed that list down to roughly 20 compounds, which became his personal repurposed drug cocktail.

With the standard Stupp protocol—surgical debulking, radiation, and temozolomide (TMZ)—the typical course of glioblastoma is an initial response followed by recurrence at a median of 6.9 months. Recurrence is almost guaranteed with standard care alone, and Dr. Gerber knew it.

He was determined to avoid that outcome, especially since his unmethylated MGMT status meant that standard high-dose TMZ would be virtually ineffective.

After undergoing a fortunate complete surgical resection and learning his tumor was methylation-negative, Gerber petitioned his oncology team to deliver his subsequent TMZ cycles via metronomic chemotherapy—taking a low dose of TMZ on a continuous schedule each month.

This stood in contrast to the standard schedule of five days at the maximum tolerated dose followed by 23 days off, a window during which surviving tumor cells can repair themselves and regrow.

Gerber had done his homework, and the discussions with Professor Williams had paid off as the science demonstrated that low dose metronomic chemo was far less likely to provoke cancer metastatic growth rebound pathways. It was far less likely to provoke angiogenesis or stimulation of HIF-1.

Metronomic chemotherapy means giving chemotherapy in low doses on a frequent, continuous, or near-continuous schedule (often daily or weekly) instead of high doses with long breaks.

It is preferred over classic maximum tolerated dose (MTD) regimens because the steady pressure can suppress tumor blood-vessel growth and limit resistant cells’ recovery between cycles, while usually causing less severe side effects.

At a recent European Conference the benefits of Metronomic Chemotherapy could not be overstated. Yet it remains underutilized:

“The use of repurposed drugs such as metformin, celecoxib, or valproic acid in the metronomic regimen was reported and highlighted the potential of other candidate drugs to be repurposed. Looking at the impact of metronomic approaches that have been shown to be effective, it was admitted that those approaches were rarely used in clinical practice, in part because of the absence of commercial interest for companies.”

Since Gerber was MGMT negative, the metronomic scheduled helped even more. MGMT is a "suicide enzyme"—each MGMT molecule can repair only one methylated DNA lesion before it is permanently inactivated and degraded. By administering TMZ every single day without a 23-day break, the continuous wave of DNA alkylation consumes existing MGMT protein faster than an unmethylated tumor cell can synthesize new enzyme, effectively depleting MGMT reserves.

In addition, Gerber added Avastin to his front-end treatment to suppress angiogenesis and thus recurrence, rather than saving it for salvage treatment after the tumor had successfully returned. In addition, he anticipated the tumor would use autophagy to form resistance and recur. Because of this, he added Chloroquine up front to deprive the tumor of autophagy.

Knowing that GBM also actively employs efflux pumps to rid the cancer cells of chemotherapy, Gerber copied Williams’ use of Verapamil, a P glycoprotein pump inhibitor to block this method of resistance.

Gerber also added Celecoxib to further downregulate MGMT tumor cell repair gene expression and to suppress the NF-kB inflammatory CSC pathway. Gerber knew that he would need to suppress MGMT to every extent possible, thus he took advantage of EGCG’s natural MGMT inhibition properties.

Gerber took 4 grams daily of EGCG extract AND drank 2 liters of green tea daily to produce adequate and continuously high blood EGCG levels to suppress tumor cells based on a study he had read on mice involving prostate cancer.

Gerber succeeded—his glioblastoma never returned. By faithfully following Professor Ben Williams’s blueprint, he used a multi-agent cocktail built to block as many tumor escape pathways as possible. Every compound was chosen for its safety profile, manageable side effects, ability to boost immune function, and proven synergy with chemotherapy.

Aside from chronic dry mouth (xerostomia), osteopenia, and mild balance issues, Dr. Gerber has now remained recurrence-free for 19 years—maintaining a remarkably high quality of life and daily function.

So, what exactly was in his protocol? Below, I break down the specific repurposed drugs and supplements that Ben Williams and Richard Gerber had in common—the core agents that likely drove their extraordinary, multi-decade survival—followed by Dr. Gerber’s complete list: