Lincoln Memorial - Jeff Kubina, CC BY-SA 2.0

In 1960, the United States ranked third among major nations in life expectancy. Unfortunately, by 2018, the United States had sunk to a disgraceful 27th.

During the Pandemic, the gap between the United States and other nations widened further. One might suspect this had everything to do with regulatory capture and an inherently corrupt public health policy focused on enriching the interests of Big Pharma at the expense of the citizens. Regulatory capture is a well-established theory where the public health agency entrusted with serving the public good is instead controlled by the businesses it seeks to regulate.

Think about the EPA and how poorly they protected the consumer with the rash of cancer clusters surrounding Big Polluters and the lack of effective action to stop them. Regulatory capture has also been implicated in the Wall Street 2008 collapse.

How does one notice this capture? What are the clear signs?

Whenever you see a massive increase in a nation's cancer rates, that is your first clue that perhaps their EPA is not doing its job. Maybe they are working for the polluters rather than against them. Likewise, whenever you notice life expectancies dropping like a stone, maybe suspect the FDA is not doing its job. Perhaps they have been captured and are sacrificing your health interests in favor of Big Pharma's profits.

The United States outspends Japan by more than two to one per capita; however, Japan ranks #2 in life expectancy compared to the United States at #27.

That is also despite the Japanese smoking more than Americans. You might think that the problem is our obesity epidemic - however, this only underscores our Food and Drug Administration's failure to regulate the food industry properly. Allowing ubiquitous use of high fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated oil-containing foods promotes the development of obesity and diabetes.

On the one hand, the FDA gives fattening and unhealthy food manufacturers a pass, allowing them to avoid labeling things like trans fats while at the same time fostering expensive and sometimes dangerous drug treatments for the resulting diseases.

The bottom line is that our FDA gets a failing grade regarding our nation's longevity ranking. When seeking the truth in our Pandemic, one need not try to unravel the propaganda. Instead, look no further than how the United States did worse than most other countries despite lockdowns, mask wear, and mandatory vaccinations. Perhaps we need to take a page from Uttar Pradesh, where they eradicated COVID-19 with repurposed drugs, all at a fraction of what our US taxpayers spent for the FDA's high-priced darlings - Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

The United States sustained one million deaths during COVID-19, while Uttar Pradesh experienced only 23,597.

The US population is estimated at 332 million, while Uttar Pradesh is 247 million. Yet, the death rate from COVID in Uttar Pradesh was only 23,597/1,000,000 or 97.6% lower per capita than in the US. Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh accomplished this feat using the repurposed drug, Ivermectin, and they did so WITHOUT the FDA, which corruptly advised against its use in the United States.

No FDA would have been better than one that sank our health to the bottom of the list.

We are now faced with a similar choice in Global Public Health. Just last week, members of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) met in Switzerland to decide how best to "regulate" world health, world economics, and of course, world governments. Klaus Schwab, the leader of the WEF, stated, "We are at the turning point in history."

This crucial moment comes two years after Schwab published his book on the Great Reset, calling the COVID-19 Pandemic an opportunity to reimagine the world and create a New World Order by 2030, when "you will own nothing and be happy."

This comes after publishing another book of his, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, which foresees a totalitarian and high-tech world of global surveillance, transhumanism, and cryptocurrency.

In an interview from the WEF’s annual meeting this week, Schwab unveils his most recent ideas, "If we don't change course, we will have hundreds of millions of people falling back into poverty, tens of millions possibly dying of hunger. This is a misery, and we have to address it [3:57]."

Somehow Klaus does not strike me as the type of person committed to resolving suffering and world hunger. Instead, Schwab is a globalist who advocates for a New World Order. He is no Mother Teresa. And the food shortages that are emerging are arguably concocted. So when Baby Food is readily available in Canada and Mexico yet mysteriously vanishes in the United States, it is only logical for us to be highly suspicious, especially when the WEF and WHO have so obviously captured the Biden Administration [5:59].

Having no WHO and no WEF would be preferable to one that destroys the free world.

We have massive inflation resulting from printing too much money and killing the US economy due to lockdowns and unemployment incentives. We have food shortages by design.

And we see a war in Ukraine that Professor Mearsheimer attributes to the United States in provoking Putin.

In addition, we see the Biden Administration handing our hard-earned national Sovereignty over to the WHO.

Now we witness Klaus Schwab feigning interest in resolving the very situations his captured politicians have created.

Biden has proposed more Pandemic Relief money for future Pandemic Surveillance, which will video monitor Americans for signs of infection, like sneezing and coughing. Further monitoring proposals involve checking our carbon footprints by monitoring where we travel, what foods we consume, and how much fossil fuel we burn [2:20].

While these measures are claimed to further public health and control climate change, the actual reason is that they will allow the Globalists to control us.

Many fear this surveillance will create the ability of the Globalists to monitor the movements and habits of every human being on earth. A social credit score can then be assigned to each person based on whether they comply with ever-increasing mandates. This will determine whether we may buy or sell, whether we can obtain a car loan or mortgage, and other privileges we now take for granted.

A chief adviser to Klaus Schwab, Noah Harari, envisions a New World Order where free will is hacked and eliminated and where technocratic dictatorship exerts totalitarian control over the masses.

Recall that we did not have the COVID-19 Pandemic until the virus was patented, until the gain of function testing weaponized it, and until it was unleashed on the world two years ago.

We did worse because of the regulatory capture of the FDA and NIH. Our life expectancy would no doubt be higher and closer to Japan's without a corrupt agency working to worsen our health and, at the same time, enrich Big Pharma.

If we allow the FDA, NIH, and Big Pharma to call the shots, we can expect more manufactured gain of function viruses, concocted pandemics, and mandates. We can expect more manipulation of our economy, food supply, and fuel prices, all at the expense of our privacy, freedoms, and human rights.

Now we are asked to put our health and our Liberty in the hands of Klaus Schwab's WEF stakeholders, who financially control the World Health Organization. Klaus has a bust of Vladimir Lenin on display in his home [1:23].

We already know what will result - more power and control for the stakeholders and a world where we own nothing and are neither happy nor free. But our nation was not created for the Globalists or the stakeholders. Our Founding Fathers designed it as a government for the people.

Now is the time to return to the American values that inspired our Founding Fathers and the Framers of our Constitution. Now is the time to free ourselves from the Fascist influences of the World Health Organization and recommit to the Bill of Rights. Now is the time for all Americans to unite.

While their plan may have been to divide and conquer us, Americans are united by our will to remain free. Our American experiment has weathered every storm since 1776, and we shall also prevail against this one. America shines as the symbol of democracy in the free world.

Those who feel a woman has the right to choose now join with those who think all humans have the God-given right to our own medical decisions. Our human right to freedom is more important than any government's interest in public health. Our human right to free speech is more fundamental than any organization's ban on misinformation. And our right to bear arms supersedes any presidential agenda to disarm its citizenry.

As Abraham Lincoln reminded us at Gettysburg in 1863, the United States was "conceived in Liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal."

Now we are engaged in another great struggle – once again for our survival – "testing whether that nation or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure."

Our immediate enemy is the WHO and the Globalists at the WEF who control it. But, make no mistake, Klaus Schwab and company seek to establish absolute totalitarian and fascist control over the United States through the emergency pandemic powers. In this way, they hope to bypass our Constitution and our Bill of Rights. Through this, they seek to rob us of our property, health, and sovereignty.

In short, they wish to destroy our Liberty.

Liberty bothers the Globalists at the WEF and WHO. It also disturbs the Biden Administration, which seeks to forfeit our individual Liberty AND our National Sovereignty. Although the WHO tabled the amendments that would have given the Director-General unilateral power over the US during a PHEIC – a Public Health Emergency of International Concern – these could be resurrected at any moment.

Therefore, we MUST demand the United States withdraw from the WHO immediately. Attorney Leslie Manookian has given us, the people, a way to accomplish this. She created an instrument that would provide us with a voice through the World Freedom Declaration.

http://worldfreedomdeclaration.org/

By a show of overwhelming public support, perhaps after obtaining 200 million signatures, we, the American people, can demand our withdrawal from the World Health Organization. Each and every one of us should therefore sign the World Freedom Declaration today – now.

Let us honor those who fought and gave their lives at Gettysburg almost 160 years ago so that we could live free today. Sign the Declaration so that our great-grandchildren’s great-grandchildren may live free. And, like those brave soldiers at Gettysburg, let us remain dedicated to those who will follow us.

Failure is not an option.

As Lincoln explained, “It is for us, the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us – that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion – that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain – that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom - and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth."

Abraham Lincoln

November 19, 1863