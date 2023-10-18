The FLCCC has helped 40% of respondents in the following ways:

Saved me.

Helped my family.

Caused me to use daily repurposed drugs.

Caused me to tell others about repurposed drugs.

See the poll results below:

Another 35% have benefitted from the FLCCC either personally or via their families. And repurposed drugs have played a major role for nearly 65%. A repurposed drug is one that is FDA approved for one purpose yet used for another.

One example would be a Lidoderm patch. It is FDA approved to treat Shingles, otherwise known as post-herpetic neuralgia, a painful rash involving blisters occurring in a dermatomal distribution. Also, Shingles seems related today to immune suppression and happens to be common following vaccination.

However, Lidoderm is also widely used to treat neuropathic pain syndromes of all types, whether related to spinal nerve damage, painful diabetic neuropathy in the feet, and others like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

We doctors like to think outside the box, and when it comes to saving lives, or relieving suffering, we can get creative, something that Big Pharma does not enjoy or profit from. So today there is a massive move for censoring such ideas or repurposed drug treatments. A repurposed drug is like a hand-me-down pair of jeans. It does not make anyone any money, but greatly helps the person in need.

So, when the FLCCC through the charismatic mouth of Dr. Pierre Kory told the world Ivermectin was a miracle repurposed drug for COVID, his Senate Testimony was censored. It had to be. There was just too much money at stake. Pfizer money, Johnson and Johnson money, Moderna money, and most importantly, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation money. Money for the WHO. Money for the UN. Money for the Wars. And money to pay all the bribes. For the Senators, the Congressmen and women, the Members of Parliament, and the Prime Ministers.

But I digress.

Repurposed drugs can play a major role in cancer treatment. Just ask Dr. Ben Williams who has survived Glioblastoma now for almost 30 years. Just ask Dr. Stephen Bigelson who survived his Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer for 7 years, a feat no one hears about through the mainstream media - ever. Watch his video interview. Because if you use conventional chemotherapy, no one survives Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. There are simply no FDA approved drugs that do that.

Again, I digress.

So, my point is that Ivermectin is one of many repurposed drugs. And the FLCCC is one of many sources recommending repurposed drugs for viruses, cancer and disease. Other groups include the Care Oncology Clinic, the Anti-Cancer Fund, and the ReDo Project headed by Dr. Pan Panziarka. All are mentioned in Dr. Paul E. Marik’s Cancer Care book. I also wrote about them in my cancer book published in 2020.

So, as one reader noted, they unfortunately can no longer obtain Ivermectin in their location. But that is not an unsolvable problem. The point is that to combat cancer or COVID or Vax Injury, there are multiple repurposed drugs used in combination that are effective. And the FLCCC has posted these for anyone willing to read them.

Absent Ivermectin, one can treat Long COVID with the following Tier One substances according to the FLCCC:

Low-dose naltrexone : This medication has been demonstrated to have anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and neuromodulating properties.

Nattokinase : This highly effective fibrinolytic and antiplatelet agent targets the abnormal clotting that can occur from spike protein-related disease.

Melatonin : A powerful regulator of mitochondrial function, melatonin has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Should be taken prior to bedtime.

Magnesium : At least 11 different types of magnesium are available, with varying bioavailability.

Low-dose Methylene Blue : This is a therapeutic option in patients with brain fog and other neurological symptoms. The optimal dose is highly individualized and each patient needs to find the right dose for them.

Sunlight and Photobiomodulation (PBM) : Sunlight has great therapeutic powers. We suggest patients expose themselves to about 30 minutes of midday sunshine whenever possible (at least 3 times a week). A brisk midday walk is a viable alternative, as is red and NIR radiation emitted from LED panels.

Vitamin D and K2

Resveratrol or a combination flavonoid

Probiotics/prebiotics: Patients with long COVID classically have a severe dysbiosis with loss of Bifidobacterium.

It doesn’t end there. Here are the Tier Two recommendations for Long COVID Syndrome.

Omega-3 fatty acids : We suggest a combination of EPA/DHA.

N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) : NAC has a broad range of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-modulating mechanisms.

Cardio MiracleTM and L-arginine/L-citrulline supplements : These supplements increase nitric oxide (NO) production.

Nigella sativa : Taken as a supplement, in oil form, or as seeds, nigella sativa (also known as Black Seed or Kalonji) has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immunomodulatory properties.

Sildenafil with or without L-arginine-L-Citrulline : This may be helpful for brain fog as well as microvascular disease with clotting and poor perfusion.

Bromelain : In vitro studies have demonstrated that bromelain cleaves the spike protein. This effect may be enhanced by NAC.

Vitamin C : This vitamin is essential to human health and has important anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and immune-enhancing properties. Oral Vitamin C also helps promote the growth of protective bacterial populations in the microbiome.

Spermidine: Spermidine is a naturally occurring polyamine that, like resveratrol, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

And there are further repurposed drug treatments for Tier Three:

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy

Low Magnitude Mechanical Stimulation

“Mitochondrial energy optimizer”

Hydroxychloroquine

Low dose corticosteroid

For COVID, it is similar; there are multiple options. For Vax injury, the same. So, by now, you should get the picture. There is no one repurposed drug “magic bullet.” Dr. Ben Williams is alive today because of repurposed drugs, yet he never took a dose of Ivermectin.

To save yourself or your family, I would listen to the 65% of the poll respondents and read the FLCCC protocols. Pay attention to all the drugs, prescription or supplement. Like a pair of hand-me-down jeans, they work. But no one will make any money. And that is the way it is sometimes. Sorry Bill.