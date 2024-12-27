When discussing cancer with patients, many seem to be missing the greatest advance in cancer care in our lifetime - the advent of repurposed drug treatments.

No one questions the standard oncology care of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, despite their toxic side effects and often dismal success. Patients remain unaware that cancer is driven by metabolism, and the most successful repurposed drug treatments target this.

But while standard oncology care grinds on, few patients understand that repurposed drugs - like high-dose Ivermectin, low-dose Doxycycline, and Mebendazole [molecularly related to Fenbendazole] have been quietly resolving terminal cancers of all types worldwide to a lucky few patients in the know.

But to all others, I pray this article finds them and awakens them.

Share

For any patient who has experienced a recurrence of cancer, especially of the more challenging types, like colon, brain, pancreas, breast, and prostate, please read the following carefully and share it widely. Because there are often no second chances when one suffers from rapidly progressive terminal cancer. One must get it right quickly, and one must not take the chance of “missing the trick” with repurposed drugs.

If one asks AI, soon to be smarter than every human being on the planet, about repurposed drugs for treating the worst terminal cancers, one will find that repurposed drugs are not just a thing, they are perhaps the greatest treatment one can employ against terminal cancer, and they may be added at any point to a patient who may be going south with standard cancer care. I queried perplexity.ai on this subject, and the following is what I found.

AI AND FENBENDAZOLE

Let us ask AI if Fenbendazole, a popular choice among many terminal cancer survivors is effective.

Kevin Hennings credits the drug with curing his Stage 4 colon cancer. Joe Tippens, who was sent home to die watched his Small Cell Lung Cancer vanish after employing it.

Thanks for reading Repurposed Drugs: Powers & Possibilities! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

AI AND HCQ - HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE

AI - IVERMECTIN AND METASTATIC CANCER

SUCCESS OF REPURPOSED DRUGS FOR TERMINAL CANCER

And now to the effectiveness of repurposed drugs against terminal cancer.