The Doctor-Patient Relationship

When I wrote my book in 2020 on repurposed drugs against cancer, I touched on this subject. Since that book was published, more than five years have passed. And in those five years, we have witnessed the rise of AI programs that accelerate our discoveries on cancer and repurposed drugs. Therefore today, I am excited to share with you a bombshell on Colon Cancer.

And it is news everyone must know.

The Challenge of Colon Cancer

Colon Cancer accounts for the 2nd greatest number of annual cancer deaths both in the United States and Europe. Each of us, statistically speaking, has a 1.5% chance of dying from it.

But not if you implement what I am about to tell you.

Based on the PubMed literature which I will share, one can vastly lower one’s risk of this malady, one which recently claimed the life of a favorite patient of mine, a dear patient I followed for more than 35 years. We had developed an extremely close doctor-patient relationship, and his loss was painful. This was also deeply personal, just as personal as my loss of Evan, the inspiration for my first book.

And once again, I felt a mixture of sorrow and rage. Rage against a system that knew better. And sorrow because despite my best efforts, I could not get my friend or his family to listen. He did not have to contract this cancer, and he did not have to die from it. Anywhere along the line, he could have intervened with repurposed drugs and interrupted the disease.

The studies including preclinical and multiple clinical trials have shown that one can dramatically lower one’s risk of both getting Colon Cancer and dying from it with the use of the repurposed drug combination about to be revealed. And this applies to not only patients with genetic mutations but to everyone.

But first, a caveat.

Let me apologize for not writing a story in these last five weeks. I run a solo medical practice and have taken on the responsibilities of many staff as we have downsized. I had to meet multiple deadlines these last few weeks and could not take the days off required to bring to you a story up to my standards. I appreciate your understanding. But I am back now.

Back to the Story

In my first book, Evan developed brain cancer, Glioblastoma, and after following the standard of care and adding repurposed drugs, thanks to the help of the Care Oncology Clinic, which persuaded him to do so, he survived a glorious 48 months.

Evan beat the average Glioblastoma survival of 15 months by a longshot and enjoyed years more time with his family and friends.

Evan 40 Months After Diagnosis

He chopped down trees, golfed, and skied Mt. Shasta. He enjoyed almost three more years than the standard treatment of chemotherapy and radiation would have given him. Evan enjoyed all the benefits repurposed drugs gave him. And when Evan eventually passed away, it was from the radiation to his brain, not from the cancer.

But my patient with Colon Cancer unfortunately never took repurposed drugs despite my best efforts to convince him.

How to Reduce Colon Cancer Mortality by 95% Using Repurposed Drugs

Today, in honor of my patient, whom I lost to Colon Cancer last February, I will reveal how a repurposed drug regimen combined with other interventions can reduce mortality by 95% which I will validate with PubMed and AI.

I practice what I preach, and I will share with you what repurposed drugs I take, and how much.

You, my readers, have a unique opportunity to lower your lifetime risk of dying from this deadly disease from 1.5% to just .075%. That works out to less than 1 chance in 1000.

Let us begin with some basic epidemiology concerning the disease.

Colon Cancer Basics

Colon cancer (also called colorectal cancer when including the rectum) is the third most common cancer in the United States and the second leading cause of cancer deaths. About 154,000 Americans are diagnosed with it each year, and around 53,000 die from the disease. The lifetime risk of getting colon cancer is roughly 1 in 24 for men and 1 in 26 for women, with about a 1.5% chance of dying from it at some point in your life.

The disease is much more common in developed countries like the United States, Australia, and parts of Europe compared to developing regions, largely because of differences in diet and lifestyle. Men are about 30–40% more likely to develop colon cancer than women, and the average age at diagnosis is around 66 years.

My Patient’s Colon Cancer

My patient was 71 when his cancer was detected with a colonoscopy. He went for the test a few years later than scheduled because of the pandemic. The cancer was between a Stage II and Stage III when he had part of his colon removed.

He underwent a short course of radiation. He continued chemotherapy for a full year and was told “everything looks good.” He rejected any and all repurposed drugs and supplements largely because of this statement. His Oncologist told him to return to a “normal life” and that no dietary changes were necessary. He loved his hamburgers and pizza and would often rave about his delicious dinners.

He also declined to begin overnight fasting. His cancer returned less than one year later at Stage IV with liver metastases. Following a brief course of radiation therapy, he entered hospice and passed away within a few short weeks.

He only missed a few weeks of work from start to finish.

Early detection through screening is vital: five-year survival rates are about 90% when cancer is caught before it spreads but drop to around 14% once it has reached distant organs.

My patient was overweight and had developed Type II diabetes. He was sedentary and enjoyed a diet that included a foundation of red meat in addition to regular hamburgers and pizza.

The Repurposed Drug Regimen to Avoid Colon Cancer

#1. Add Metformin

About ten years ago, before my patient contracted diabetes, I advised low dose Metformin for his pre-diabetes. He did not wish to take it, but I can’t recall why.

However, the data on Metformin and its risk reduction for many cancers including colon is clear as I report in my book.

Low dose Metformin would be 250 mg per day - a microdose. I take 1500 mg per day and have done so for more than 20 years, and I don’t have diabetes. However, it has a life-extending effect and can slow or prevent the progression from pre-diabetes to diabetes. I believe the prejudice I see in many readers against Metformin is unfounded.

In my opinion, and according to the majority of PubMed studies, the risk/benefit ratio favors taking it - if one is serious about side-stepping cancer. It is NOT a dangerous medicine despite the propaganda from non-PubMed sources.

AI estimates Metformin at 250 mg per day will lower one’s risk of contracting colon cancer by some 10 to 30%.

#2. Add Atorvastatin

Adding a lipophilic statin, as I reported in my 2020 book, is associated with a lower risk of cancer in general, and specifically in Colon Cancer. I take Atorvastatin 20 mg three times per week.

But overall, the combination of Metformin and Atorvastatin is synergistic in its anti-cancer effect with a combined 35 to 50% risk reduction.

Mechanisms Supporting Synergy [Metformin + Atorvastatin] in Colorectal Cancer

Convergent pathway inhibition:​ Both inhibit mTOR signaling

Both activate AMPK pathway

Both reduce IGF-1 signaling

Metformin inhibits YAP/TAZ via AMPK; statins inhibit via mevalonate pathway Complementary anti-inflammatory effects:​ Atorvastatin suppresses IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α

Metformin reduces systemic inflammation

Combined effects may be additive Cell cycle and apoptosis:​ Atorvastatin induces G0/G1 arrest

Metformin induces apoptosis

Together: >80% reduction in cancer cell colony formation (pancreatic model) Angiogenesis inhibition:​ Both drugs reduce tumor angiogenesis

Combination increases vessel normalization

#3. Our New Agent that No One Knows About

And now to our special repurposed drug, the sleeper that no one seems to know or write about [except in the past 30 days]. And the one I am most impressed with.

Since my recent article on September 15, another researcher has discovered it and published some 248 pages of research which corroborates my analyses. Soon this drug will become well known. But I cannot wait to share this with you now.

This agent, when combined with Atorvastatin suppressed Colon Cancer xenograft growth by some 96%.

But we also now must underscore the fact there is a completed Phase II Clinical Trial featuring it. This is in the form of a double-blind and randomized placebo-controlled trial involving some 72 patients with FAP, Familial Adenomatous Polyposis which I will discuss more about below. This drug was given daily against a placebo for 6 months.

Allow me to summarize just how powerful our special agent is against the major metabolic and Cancer Stem Cell Pathways.

First, out of 23 repurposed drugs and supplements, it ranks #1 in suppressing the Warburg Effect.

Second, out of 23 repurposed drugs and supplements, it ranks #1 in suppressing the NFkB pathway.

Third, out of 23 repurposed drugs and supplements, it ranks #1 in suppressing the STAT3 pathway.

Fourth, out of 23 repurposed drugs and supplements, it ranks #1 in suppressing the WNT pathway.

This drug beats Ivermectin, Curcumin, EGCG, and Fenbendazole in all these categories.

And it is exceedingly safe. When combined with Metformin and Atorvastatin, one’s risk for contracting Colon Cancer plummets. Allow me to introduce you to it and explain exactly how to reduce one’s Colon Cancer risk by 95%.