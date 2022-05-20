Yesterday I had the privilege of interviewing James Roguski, author and activist, the gentleman who alerted the world to President Biden's attempt to transfer power from the United States to the World Health Organization.

After vetting his claims and realizing them to be accurate, Dr. Peter Breggin sounded the alarm in his article, "Biden Handing Over US Sovereignty to the World Health Organization."

Later, I wrote my warning in "Our Hidden World War - Facing the Giants."

Finally, Dr. Robert Malone warned readers in his article, "Child Sacrifice, WEF/WHO Power Grab."

The bottom line is that President Biden's administration has proposed amendments to be voted on May 22, 2022, at the World Health Organization. Should these pass, our Constitutional Rights could be suspended upon decree by Tedros, the Director-General of the WHO. Whether we agree with the WHO, you and I will be subject to lockdowns, forced inoculations, and police powers – Shanghai Style.

In short, if you don't know about this, you had better get informed immediately because this will affect you far more than Roe v Wade, far more than baby formula shortage, and far more than the price of gasoline. These are all smokescreens designed to distract. Meanwhile, we are facing the unraveling of our United States Constitution. Mr. Roguski has done his homework. If one delves into the details of the Congressional documents he has uncovered, one cannot help but grow horrified.

For example, before 2017, it was against international and United States law to force someone to get invasive testing - like sticking a swab up the nose. However, the Obama-Biden administration quietly changed the definition of such testing, making it legal. The problem was the timing of this change. As Mr. Roguski found, it occurred on the second to the last day of the Obama Presidency - January 19, 2017 [15:08].

The strong implication is that Joe Biden was aware of the plan then and is now. Although this is not absolute proof of a common plan and design, it is robust circumstantial evidence that our pandemic was not a chance occurrence. However, when additional evidence is added, such as the gain-of-function testing, the prior patents by Pfizer and Moderna, and the Pandemic Rehearsals, including Event 201, the planning of this Great Reset becomes undeniable.

The role of the WHO in controlling this New World Order is obvious. To defeat it, we must immediately retract or defeat these proposed amendments. Furthermore, we must defund the WHO, and the United States must withdraw its membership.

We have more than enough evidence at this time that the WHO is not acting in our best interests. They have failed us miserably in this Pandemic by any measure. Deaths are up almost 40% across the board.

The vaccine program has negative efficacy, with the numbers showing that the more vaccinated, the higher the death rate.

Moreover, the WHO has repeatedly covered for China, falsely stating they were not responsible for the pandemic, spreading it to the rest of the world, and assisting in the gain-of-function research. The WHO is nothing more than a rubber stamp for the Gates-backed vaccine investors.

In addition to the man-made COVID-19 Pandemic, we have mounting evidence the so-called food shortage was similarly planned as an excuse to incite panic and dependence on our Federal and World Governments.

It is not far-fetched to understand how our deep state could be invested in a plan to facilitate the Great Reset.

However, the Framers of our Constitution specifically limited the powers of the Federal Government and reserved most rights, with very narrow exceptions, including the laws regarding Health, Education, and Welfare, to the States and the people.

The Federal Government was meant to have little to no say in matters of health, and back in 1948, the role of the WHO was also limited to not infringing on any nation's rights. Now the WHO is attempting to assert ultimate control over all countries, and it is time for them to leave.

When the WHO is bought and paid for by the wealthiest men on earth and harms us, it is time to defund and defang them.

It is high time we withdraw from the WHO, which would eliminate all their control over you and me. It is time to prevent the President from handing over our sovereignty. It is time doctors like Robert Malone, Tess Lawrie, Pierre Kory, Peter McCullough, and George Fareed spoke freely without censorship constraints. And it is time to end the current emergency pandemic powers of our government and the WHO. It is time we all returned to an everyday life free from government scaremongering and deception.

We must insist that all candidates we select in the midterm elections agree to help defund the WHO in exchange for our votes. Let America return to bottom-up government while we eliminate top-down dictators both here and abroad. We cannot entirely depend on others to fix this problem, not even our lawmakers. Dr. Robert Malone has excellent suggestions for what you and I may do locally to stop the Great Reset. For example, explore James Roguski's activist websites: www.dontyoudare.info and www.stopthewho.com, and share this article widely.

Peaceful protest works well, especially when highly visible, such as in the nation’s capital or within view of the White House.

If Roe v Wade is worth thousands objecting in protest, the Great Reset should be worth millions. From far and wide, President Biden shall hear us. From the land of the free, the WHO shall see us. And from the power of our prayers, God shall answer us. We – the people – will win this fight.