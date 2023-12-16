“Another study came out today showing it [Ivermectin] doesn’t work,” my brother told me over the phone.

I tried to explain that medical studies, much like statistics, can be twisted to show anything you want them to show. I cited the nearly 100 studies involving tens of thousands of patients that supported Ivermectin.

I even referenced its use in billions of doses to eradicate River Blindness. But my brother, being a non-scientist, was convinced by the power of the media. Regardless of what I tried to explain, the power of mainstream media was too strong.

However, that power of the big screen is now being used to tell the truth about the drug. Dr. Kory, a co-founder of the FLCCC is featured in a new documentary produced by Mikki Willis - the filmmaker of the Plandemic Series- which is based upon Dr. Kory’s book, The War on Ivermectin.

It convincingly tells the real story of Ivermectin, the repurposed drug that eradicated COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh India. The same drug for which Dr. Satoshi Omura won the Nobel Prize. And the same drug successfully used by millions around the world to treat and prevent COVID-19. This is the drug championed by WHO scientist Dr. Tess Lawrie. It represents the cornerstone of treatment for many of the FLCCC protocols involving COVID, Long COVID, Viruses and even Cancer.

And the next time I visit, you can bet my brother will be watching this movie.

The documentary features interviews with an all-star cast of scientists including Pierre Kory, Peter McCullough, Robert Malone, and Michael Yeadon.

As with Plandemic, the quality of the film is impeccable. It is on par with other exceptional documentaries including Oracle Films’ A Letter to Dr. Andrew Hill.

In The War on Ivermectin, the fraud is pictorially revealed by exposing the backroom corporate boards, the slick sponsoring of major news programs by Pfizer, and the talking heads of Rachel Maddow and Anderson Cooper.

Willis masterfully splices strategic scenes from the White House to Joe Rogan to help the viewer understand exactly how The War on Ivermectin was waged on camera. And he skillfully turns the tables using the enemy’s main weapon - media - to set the record straight.

Justice is ultimately delivered in a climactic scene where Dr. Anthony Fauci describes the ideal drug for the Pandemic and inadvertently highlights all the attributes of Ivermectin on a checklist [11:24].

As someone used to Ivermectin’s story being relegated to amateur YouTube videos, this documentary was more than just a breath of fresh air. It was truly exhilarating.

The War on Ivermectin - A Film by Mikki Willis - is serious and entertaining at the same time. I loved it.

And if you have not yet purchased the book, The War on Ivermectin - it is an amazing read. Without giving away too much, the description of Dr. Paul Marik’s use of profanity in his South African dialect is priceless. It alone is worth the cost of the book.

Watch The War on Ivermectin. It is time to fight back, and Mikki Willis has graciously given us all a new weapon.