Dr. Robert Malone's Headwind Interview
Photo of Ronda, Spain - Credit - Tesla Delacroix - Wiki Commons
Article Republished - Courtesy of The Desert Review
Against the stunning backdrop of Spain’s Andalusia, journalist and filmmaker Jakobien Huisman interviewed Dr. Robert Malone, the leading critic of mRNA vaccines and also the inventor of the technology. Huisman spoke with Malone who is widel…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Repurposed Drugs: Powers & Possibilities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.