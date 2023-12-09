History is highlighted by turning points, moments of brilliance in the journey of humanity, episodes that changed civilization. These junctures often took place at times of great tragedy, during wars, famines, plagues, and revolution. Because at precisely those times, when the worst of human depravity became evident, we also witnessed the emergence of some of our greatest humanitarians, those who withstood opposition with grace and wisdom.

As steel is forged in a blast furnace, the best in humanity can only arise out of its cruelest chapters. Oskar Schindler, a Nazi, gave away all his wealth to safeguard vulnerable Jewish people out of harm’s way, away from the gas chambers. Oskar devoted his life at significant personal risk to saving others less fortunate; this is perhaps the fundamental principle of humanity.

Mohandas Gandhi raised a family as a successful lawyer in South Africa yet chose to return to India to stop genocide. He traded a life of comfort for one of fasting, nonviolent protests, and personal risk. An assassin's bullet took his life in 1948, but not before he had spent 78 years on the planet and changed it forever. He is revered by many as the Father of India. His nonviolent protests to further social change inspired others to do the same, like Martin Luther King Jr, Robert Kennedy, and Nelson Mandela.

Nelson Mandela paid his price of tribulation with 27 years in a prison cell, one without a bed or plumbing. He spent his days breaking rocks and his free time writing. His manuscripts were scrutinized, restricted, censored, or destroyed. Nonetheless, he smuggled out a 500-page autobiography in 1976 and led a protest movement for prison rights.

This expanded into the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa. Out of Mandela's great suffering arose the principle of racial equality for South Africa, where he would ultimately be elected its first president. He remains affectionately known today as Madiba and is widely regarded as the Father of the Nation. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for his nonviolent protests that proved victorious in ending the apartheid regime.

Dr. Tess Lawrie is a world-class researcher and consultant to the World Health Organization. Her biggest clients happen to be those who are involved in the suppression of repurposed drugs. She has decided to speak out in protest against the current medical establishment at considerable personal risk.

She co-founded the BIRD panel, an international group of experts dedicated to the transparent and accurate scientific research of Ivermectin. On April 24, 2021, she convened the International Ivermectin for COVID Conference, the first such symposium in the world held to focus on Ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19.

During the conference, she delivered a monumental closing address, one that will be recorded in the annals of medical history.

"They who design the trials and control the data also control the outcome. So, this system of industry-led trials needs to be put to an end. Data from ongoing and future trials of novel COVID treatments must be independently controlled and analyzed. Anything less than total transparency cannot be trusted."

Dr. Lawrie called for reform of the method used to analyze scientific evidence.

She reported, "The story of Ivermectin has highlighted that we are at a remarkable juncture in medical history. The tools that we use to heal and our connection with our patients are being systematically undermined by relentless disinformation stemming from corporate greed. The story of Ivermectin shows that we as a public have misplaced our trust in the authorities and have underestimated the extent to which money and power corrupts.

Had Ivermectin being employed in 2020 when medical colleagues around the world first alerted the authorities to its efficacy, millions of lives could have been saved, and the pandemic with all its associated suffering and loss brought to a rapid and timely end."

Dr. Lawrie called out the corruption of modern medicine by Big Pharma and other interests.

She went on, "Since then, hundreds of millions of people have been involved in the largest medical experiment in human history. Mass vaccination was an unproven novel therapy. Hundreds of billions will be made by Big Pharma and paid for by the public. With politicians and other nonmedical individuals dictating to us what we are allowed to prescribe to the ill, we as doctors, have been put in a position such that our ability to uphold the Hippocratic oath is under attack.

At this fateful juncture, we must therefore choose, will we continue to be held ransom by corrupt organizations, health authorities, Big Pharma, and billionaire sociopaths, or will we do our moral and professional duty to do no harm and always do the best for those in our care? The latter includes urgently reaching out to colleagues around the world to discuss which of our tried and tested safe older medicines can be used against COVID."

Finally, Dr. Lawrie suggested that physicians form a new World Health Organization that represents the interests of the people, not corporations and billionaires, a people-centered organization.

"Never before has our role as doctors been so important because never before have we become complicit in causing so much harm."

Dr. Albert Schweitzer would be proud. A Nobel laureate from 1952, Dr. Schweitzer won the Nobel Prize not for his work as a renowned medical missionary physician, but "for his altruism, reverence for life, and tireless humanitarian work which has helped make the idea of brotherhood between men and nations a living one."

While Mandela and King fought for equality in human rights, Dr. Schweitzer is most remembered for his principle of the ethic of "reverence for life."

Schweitzer wrote, "Ethics is nothing other than reverence for life. Reverence for life affords me my fundamental principle of morality, namely, that good consists of maintaining, assisting, and enhancing life, and to destroy, harm or hinder life is evil."

Dr. Tess Lawrie knows that scientifically, Ivermectin saves lives. But moreover, she knows beyond any doubt that corruption has prevented Ivermectin from saving millions, caused untold suffering and horror, and a human economic toll of unimaginable proportions.

Out of this Pandemic have risen the true healers, those physicians who will be forever revered for risking their careers to save lives. When they could have remained silent and allowed the pandemic to take its course without rocking the boat, they chose to act.

Dr. George Fareed, Dr. Harvey Risch, and Dr. Peter McCullough traveled to the US Capitol and addressed the US Senate on November 19, 2020 and pleaded for the FDA and NIH to institute early outpatient treatment. They warned of the surge in deaths that would come. No answer. However, now during the current deadly second surge in India, on April 22, the Indian Council of Medical Research has just adopted Ivermectin and Budesonide for early outpatient therapy.

So why couldn’t the US have done the same and heed the advice of Fareed and others, and with the stroke of a pen in November accord Ivermectin Emergency Use Authorization? Fully 300,000 lives could have been saved.

These physicians are the pandemic humanitarians; to Dr. George Fareed, who stood up to Dr. Anthony Fauci; to Dr. Brian Tyson, who borrowed $250,000 in a personal loan to save the Imperial Valley; and to Dr. Harvey Risch, who risked his professorship at Yale to speak out; to Dr. Peter McCullough of Texas, who authored the first study on early outpatient treatment; to Dr. Pierre Kory, who put his career on the line, to Dr. Tess Lawrie, physician, humanitarian, and reformer, who is leading the path to victory over the pandemic, a beacon of hope for human rights and the conscience of medicine.

Signed,

Justus R. Hope, MD

Epilogue

Since this article’s publication on May 4, 2021, Dr. Tess Lawrie has done what she promised to do. She founded the World Council for Health - a patient centered organization that represents the interests of the people rather than those of corporations and Big Pharma.

Dr. Lawrie’s World Council for Health serves as a shining example of what a true World Health Organization should do.

A true global health organization should have grass-roots support and protect human rights. It should enshrine the Hippocratic Oath and Informed Consent. A true global health organization should safeguard human rights while empowering individuals to live longer and healthier lives.

Dr. Tess Lawrie served as Dr. Andrew Hill’s Conscience when she took him to task for his colossal blunder in allowing his sponsor to change the conclusion of his paper.

When it became clear that our Medical Freedom Movement had become infested with controlled opposition individuals whose main purpose was to sow discord, she spoke out as our moral authority and leader.

When the WHO set out to usurp our various nations’ sovereignty, she joined forces with James Roguski to inform the world and oppose this.

Dr. Lawrie has lived up to her title as “The Conscience of Medicine”, and it is up to all of us citizens of our various countries to support her and the World Council for Health for all of the lofty principles for which it stands.

Tess Lawrie, physician, humanitarian, and reformer has led the path to victory over the pandemic, and now leads the way forward to a better way and a better life free of the WHO, free of Globalism, and a path that embraces God, faith, and human dignity. She remains our beacon of hope for human rights as The Conscience of Medicine.