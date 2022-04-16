Elon Musk's Plan B - A Forced Checkmate for Twitter
Elon Musk - Photo Credit Maurizio Pesce from Milan, Italia, CC BY 2.0
Elon Musk is obsessed with the truth [47:50]. He has been most of his life. Truth is crucial when it comes to the physics of rocket science [48:00]. Without correct solutions, rockets crash, batteries fail, and satellites don't launch. However, Musk and his corporations have been succe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Repurposed Drugs: Powers & Possibilities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.