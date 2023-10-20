My patient, let us call him Bill, narrowly avoided disaster. He came to me at his routine appointment and explained that his PSA was 12.4 and he was told he likely had Prostate Cancer and they wanted to do a biopsy immediately.

I said,

“Whoa, hold your horses, PSAs are notorious for False Positives, and you my friend are taking Testosterone, a known cause for elevated PSA. You do NOT need a prostate biopsy. You need time off Testosterone, and you need to calm down and wait. I can almost promise you, based upon the PubMed literature, that within months your PSA will come back down to normal.

I could see the fear in his eyes. The Urologist had scared the daylights out of Bill, and he was convinced he had cancer at the tender age of 53.

“Bill, look at you. You are the specimen of health. You exercise at the gym five days a week for an hour each day. You have perfect blood pressure, and a pulse of 52. You have not an ounce of fat on you, and you are extremely careful about your diet. It just makes no sense you would have prostate cancer. I am certain it is false positive.”

We will test your PSA every month, and as long as it keeps going down each month, promise me, you will not let them touch your prostate. That would be perhaps the biggest mistake of your life.

And so, the wait began.

Four weeks later Bill showed up for his next appointment, and he was anxious to receive news about the PSA results.

“10.4” I announced. “I feel more confident than ever, it was a false positive from the Testosterone.”

“But what if it is cancer?” Bill shot back. “They are calling me twice a week from the clinic, saying it is urgent, that I need to keep my appointment and get the biopsy immediately.”

Patience, I explained was necessary. I told Bill that if it was cancer, there would be other signs and symptoms, and he had none. I also informed him that the PSA would not continue to drop if we were dealing with true cancer.

And drop it did. The following month it was 8.7, then 7.2, then 6.4 and Bill was starting to become a believer. He laughed when I asked him if the Urology Clinic was still hounding him.

“Yes. Twice a week like clockwork,” he said.

“Just ignore them,” I said. “Once it goes below 4.0, they will stop calling, I promise.”

And they did.

His last PSA one year ago was 2.4 when we stopped testing. Bill is a born-again Christian, and he thanks God every time I see him. His parting words at the end of each appointment are, “Have a blessed day.”

And I am ecstatic that I helped Bill dodge a bullet and a painful series of invasive needle pokes - which is what a prostate biopsy entails.

But it may have been even worse. The literature discusses patients who underwent treatment for prostate cancer based upon false positive PSA and false positive biopsy results. It can and does happen. And then unnecessary treatments, sometimes including castration and radiation.

However, if you think that is bad, consider what could have happened had President John F. Kennedy approved the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s recommendation for Operation Northwoods in 1962. This type of action, where a government impersonates it’s enemy, and commits an atrocity to gain public sentiment to support a war against the same enemy, is an old but effective trick.

Operation Northwoods is still unknown to most, yet the documents were recently declassified, so there is ample proof of its existence. It is not a conspiracy theory.

According to expert and former Professor of Economics at the University of Ottawa, Operation Northwoods is a cut and paste from the recent attacks in Israel. Here is what Chossudovsky wrote,

Operation Northwoods was prepared by the Joint Chiefs of Staff with the support of US intelligence. The logic of this false flag plan was

“to kill innocent people and commit acts of terrorism in U.S. cities to create public support for a war against Cuba”. “Casualty Lists Would Cause a Helpful Wave of Indignation”.

Essentially what the Joint Chiefs told JFK was that a number of CIA assets would dress up as Cubans, and shoot up various shopping centers in different states, and in the process kill many Americans. And all of these deaths would be blamed on Cuban terrorists. Then the prize. Cuba. An outraged but fooled American public would support a United States invasion and war with Cuba. And the US would then conquer Cuba and enjoy all its natural resources.

President John F. Kennedy refused to carry out “Operation Northwoods.” That happened a year before his assassination in November 1963. Professor Michel Chossudovsky also explained in an interview the parallels of Northwoods with today.

Another variation of the False Flag was the Pearl Harbor attack on the United States. After decades of calling this a conspiracy theory, author Robert Stinnett reviewed thousands of FOIA documents, and discovered that President Franklin Roosevelt had foreknowledge of the attack.

His book, Day of Deceit, critically acclaimed, is considered the definitive account on this subject with massive data to back up its claims.

As if that were not enough, my long-term patient, let’s call him Stuart, mentioned that his uncle had told him a “secret” about Pearl Harbor. He explained that while a boy growing up in San Diego, California, his uncle, who had served in the Navy during WW II informed young Stuart that he had operated the Telegraph just days before the attack.

He dispatched a telegram informing Roosevelt of an impending attack, recommending that FDR evacuate his key battleships before the bombing. Stuart has always been a credible, and levelheaded individual, never prone to exaggeration, and he provided me the name and rank of his now-deceased uncle.

Pearl Harbor is a variation of the False Flag, where the nation with an interest in going to war allows a preventable attack to happen, to create public indignation and backing for a war the ruling class wants. FDR had campaigned on the promise that he would not send American Soldiers into a European War; however, to avoid going back on his word, needed a Pearl Harbor.

Today the attack on Israel by Hamas is felt by many experts, including Chossudovsky, to be a False Flag. The Professor was recently interviewed, and he explained that a former CIA agent found it “inconceivable” that they did not have foreknowledge.

Other writers on Substack have observed the same, that it would be unthinkable that Mossad - with electronic surveillance - and active spies in Gaza - and one of the most sophisticated intelligence operations in the word, did not know weeks ahead of time of this well-planned attack.

There are two possibilities here, one is that it was not a false-flag, and that the attack was a complete surprise, even to Israel. The other is that it was an FDR-type of false flag, where Israel did not cause it, but allowed it to happen. Given that we do not yet know the answer, and may not find out for another 60 years until the documents are declassified, what would the correct antidote be?

Like with a potential false positive cancer test, the answer is always waiting, gathering more information like more PSA tests, and not taking the bait to aggressively respond. Once you go under the knife, you cannot turn back the clock on castration.

Once you invade Gaza, and carpet bomb 2 million people, you cannot bring them back to life.

However, one can respond to this Hamas terrorist attack by investigating and identifying those responsible, even if it means the CIA working together with Mossad to track down every last planner of this attack. We could then hunt down, capture and execute these thugs, and justice would be served.

If Operation Northwoods had proceeded, the same strategy would have worked and prevented an unfounded invasion into Cuba. The investigation - if successful - would have led to the capture of those agents responsible for the false-flag murders, and only they would have been punished, not the Cuban citizens who would have been the innocent collateral damage in a war started under false pretenses.

Likewise, today, Vivek Ramaswamy suggests we use our best and most modern intelligence to identify and track down not innocent civilians who happen to reside in Gaza, but instead only those directly involved in the planning, operation, and execution of the murders.

In this way we could avoid a catastrophic World War III, while punishing all those responsible for the despicable attacks, and we would guarantee justice to all the families involved - and this guarantee would be hunting down the perpetrators for as long as it takes.

When I think of my patient Bill, I smile for saving him from potentially life-altering surgery. When I think of all those innocent children living in Gaza, and the idea we can respond with patience and precision instead of the senseless slaughter of innocents, my belief in God is strengthened, and I say to all, “Have a blessed day.”