Patients have taken the lead in the Repurposed Drug Revolution in Cancer Care. While stuffy scientists like Degrass Tyson prefer corporate scientism over real-world results, patients are taking a more practical approach, and they are winning.

In this recent case report published by Canadian Oncologist Dr. William Makis, we note the pictorial resolution of basal cell cancer [BCC] to the point that the patient may have to cancel his appointment for a planned surgical removal. One cannot surgically remove a basal cell cancer [BCC] that no longer exists.

This gentleman reports he is a long-time reader of Dr. Makis and was particularly interested in his reports of Fenbendazole and Ivermectin. He contracted basal cell cancer on his face in February or March of 2024, and did what most of us would do - he booked an appointment with his GP in June 2024, apparently the first available.

The soonest he could get scheduled for the Dermatology referral was sometime in November. Having nothing to lose, he decided to apply Fenbendazole paste per the articles he had previously read, and to his pleasant surprise the persistent non-healing skin cancer of seven months began to shrink in size.

By the time of his November Dermatology appointment, there was very little to biopsy, yet it was done. He reports the Dermatologist was not the least bit interested in his tumor shrinkage with the Fenbendazole paste. Instead, the Dermatologist booked him for a tumor removal appointment three months later in February 2025.

The patient continued to apply the paste for the next month following the November biopsy, and here is what the BCC looked like as of December 6, 2024.

He writes,

“I’m still treating it once a day with Safeguard 10% Fenbendazole and it seems to still be improving. So I’m undecided about whether I need to have anything removed. I guess I’ll see how it goes over the next while. Maybe it’s deep into the tissue despite having improved the surface cells. No idea.”

Dr. Makis writes in response that patients who take matters into their own hands seem to do better.

And that is precisely what I have found. Following the publication of my book on Cancer and the Repurposed Drug Revolution in September of 2020, the world changed dramatically.

We learned that Big Pharma is not to be trusted on the topic of Repurposed Drugs for Cancer as they are now using the same strategy that Big Tobacco corruptly used decades ago to defeat their competition.

We have witnessed the ever-increasing capture of governments and corrupt regulatory agencies by monied interests. This control has led to a deep distrust of modern medicine by those who are paying attention.

Indeed, Professor Ben Williams was ahead of the curve in his distrust of the conventional wisdom in treating cancer, and he chose to use repurposed drugs for cancer. And today, some 30 years later, he is the longest-known living survivor of Glioblastoma because of his decision.

My friend and colleague added repurposed drugs to his GBM treatment and survived years longer than predicted.

And now, story after story, case report after case report, and document after document exists, illustrating the jaw-dropping effectiveness of repurposed medications in cancer treatment. Yes, patients who choose repurposed drugs seem to do much better than those who stick to the standard corporate practice of medicine alone.

None of these cases are more convincing than the before and after photos of those patients who use them for terminal cancer. And one would have to be a Degrass Tyson to ignore them.

Look at the before and after photos of this patient whose metastatic neck cancer shrunk within one month of beginning Ivermectin.