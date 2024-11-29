The P53 tumor suppressor gene is mutated in more than 50% of all human cancers and is perhaps the key to finding a cure for the disease. Likewise, substances in contaminated water, foods, and vaccines that impair P53 can wildly increase the chances of contracting cancer.

Our P53 gene is our body’s natural cancer vacuum cleaner. Every day we all form small clusters of cancer cells, and this vacuum cleaner gets rid of them through the process of apoptosis. When the P53 vacuum cleaner breaks or runs too slowly, cancer cells can accumulate and grow into full-blown tumors.

Interestingly, Ivermectin and Fenbendazole both enhance P53 function. This is one reason they both seem to have tremendous anti-cancer activity. Dr. Paul Marik writes about P53 in his Cancer Care book:

“The p53 pathway (the tumor suppressor pathway). (155) The p53 pathway is activated by sensor kinases which monitor the cell’s DNA for damage or errors. Upon detection of damage, they phosphorylate the nuclear localization factor of the p53 tumor suppressor protein, allowing it to translocate to the cell nucleus and begin expressing p21, p16, p15, and p19; this activates the cell cycle arrest pathway, initiating DNA repair, and preventing cell division. If the repair is deemed to have failed, BAX, BAK, and/or PUMA are expressed, among others, initiating the mitochondrial caspase cascade, which initiates apoptosis.”

Apoptosis is death of the cancer cell.

Tragically, those born with a genetic mutation of P53 may develop cancers as children or young adults. Such is the case with Li Fraumeni Syndrome, which follows autosomal dominant inheritance. Dr. Pan Panziarka, a leading researcher in Repurposed Drugs for Cancer and founder of the ReDO Project and AntiCancer Fund, was motivated to change careers from mathematician to cancer researcher when tragedy touched his life through the premature deaths of both his wife and son from Li Fraumeni Syndrome.

“In 2014 Dr. Panziarka and a bold group of distinguished researchers launched the Repurposed Drugs in Oncology (ReDO) Project. His goal was to drive the fast-track research and approval process of existing drugs to treat cancer. In memory of his son, Dr. Panziarka also established the George Pantziarka TP53 Trust, a charitable foundation designed to help families with Li Fraumeni Syndrome and related conditions.”

Dr. William Makis, Canadian Oncologist, recently explained that P53, the tumor suppressor gene “is going to be extremely important” given the advent of Turbo Cancers.

Dr. Makis goes on to mention the relationship of Turbo Cancers to the recent mass vaccination campaign:

“I think P53 is going to be a big deal, especially in this era of COVID-19, because it has been found that the Spike Protein from SARS-CoV-2 also interacts negatively with P53. And that may be one of the reasons we’re seeing an explosion of cancers - especially in the people who’ve had the COVID-19 vaccines. So P53 is a big deal [22:15].”

Dr. Makis goes on to explain that while Spike Protein may cause Turbo Cancers through its negative effect on P53, Fenbendazole does the opposite by enhancing it, and thereby providing a mechanism to cure cancer.

“And Fenbendazole, again, has been proven to stimulate the production of P53. So it dramatically increases the level of P53 in your system. And that allows other processes that are dependent on P53 to kill the cancer cells [23:00].”

Ivermectin also increases P53, according to Dr. Paul Marik.

“Ivermectin has anticancer activity by influencing the tumor microenvironment. Ivermectin decreases MDSC and Tregs and targets CSCs. Furthermore, Ivermectin acts to suppress the action of TAMs, which otherwise produce aberrant cytokine signals that act to suppress tumor apoptosis via a number of pathways, particularly TGF-beta, and also upregulates the expression of the P53 tumor suppressor gene.”

As we have previously written, there are numerous reports of terminal cancer patients responding to either Ivermectin and/or Fenbendazole with complete remission, and it is no surprise given that both fortify the body’s natural P53 cancer-fighting response.

But, unfortunately, besides Li Fraumeni Syndrome, COVID, and the related Turbo Cancers, other common causes of cancer and P53 suppression exist.

One of the most notorious is glyphosate contamination of our food. Glyphosate, the main ingredient of Roundup, became a problem in 1996 with the advent of Roundup Ready soybeans, which was soon followed by Roundup Ready corn in 1998. Wheat crops treated with Roundup in 2006 [19:06] now complete the trifecta. Roughly 94% of all corn - and high fructose corn syrup - is thus genetically modified and glyphosate contaminated. And about 94% of soy products are similarly adulterated.

Why does this matter? When you consume Roundup ready crops, you essentially consume the amount of glyphosate absorbed by the glyphosate-resistant crop. And it is highly carcinogenic. One reason is that glyphosate severely impacts P53 function by epigenetic alteration through hypermethylation.

In 2020 Wozniak and colleagues discussed the adverse effects of glyphosate on tumor suppressor genes.

No one explained the big picture better than RFK Jr. in Dr. Mark Hyman’s interview [13:35].

RFK Jr. led a group of Attorneys in a massive multi-billion-dollar lawsuit against Monsanto, the maker of Roundup.

While most of us remain blissfully unaware of the shikimate pathway and how Roundup destroys our microbiome, Dr. Hyman enlightens us that a single Impossible (Soy) Burger made with Roundup-ready crops can destroy the normal microbiome many times over. While Tofu traditionally was a healthy food, in America, it has become a powerful carcinogen if it is made with GMO soy - and there is a 95% chance it is.

I shudder to think of how many servings of Roundup-ready corn were included in all those goodies I used to enjoy made with high-fructose GMO corn syrup. Think about those sodas, chips, cookies, yogurts, canned soups, breads, and fast foods that contain corn syrup made from Roundup-ready corn. There is a 94% chance they contain glyphosate.

Here is a listing of foods made with high fructose corn syrup likely to be glyphosate contaminated. It makes me want to pop another 12 mg Ivermectin tablet as I write.

So, in addition to watching this interview on glyphosate, allow me to give you some natural methods to increase your P53 tumor suppressor function. No one can ever increase it enough, not in our day and age.