Who says everyone is under the spell of Mass Psychosis? Who still believes the narrative that vaccines work, heart attacks in athletes are coincidences, and the Ukraine War causes food shortages?

Not as many people as you might think - according to feedback from my readers. From what I am hearing, most of you understand we are being fed a line of nonsense from our government officials, nightly news broadcasts, friendly Newsweek, CNN, NPR, etc.

Consider this newest headline today in my email.

The Bulletin by Newsweek for the 'World in Brief' states, "A global food shortage, Nazi reparations tested in court, and gay Republican groups fight back, your morning bulletin from Newsweek."

Looking further into these headlines brought these stories, "World Food Grain Shortage Looms as Russia Blocks a Top Ukrainian Export." These are further 'explained' by "Ukraine accuses Russian forces of stealing "several hundred thousand tons of grain as food prices reach record highs."

However, increasing awareness of the propaganda is seen as comedians like JP Sears satirize the lies. JP and many others clearly see through the brainwashing. If you have not already watched JP's brilliant food shortage parody, do so immediately.

Refreshingly my readers have responded as well. So, in response to my recent article, "Food Shortage by Design," I would like to publish a couple of these comments.

'History301' writes,

First of all. Forget about buying Big Agri and Big Chemical foods b/c most of what they sell are GMOs. And not fit for even pet's consumption. An MD and I have studied this in-depth and what we discovered was that, since the introduction of GMO food stuffs, the average lifespan continues to decrease while autoimmune diseases have increased over the last 27 years ranging from 14% to 28%, with diabetes close to the top of the list.

However, if you want a solution, I do have a couple. Grow your own food using non GMO seeds, or buying your food from local farmers who grow organically. Otherwise, you're playing with a fire you can't put out.

I was never very savvy about the harms of GMO foods until after I found out how badly we have all been deceived about the benefits of repurposed drugs for cancer. That was in early 2020. When the FDA and NIH began lying about the benefits of repurposed drugs for COVID-19, I dove in with both feet and did everything a country doctor could do to tell people. Unfortunately, very few listened until Dr. George Fareed and Dr. Pierre Kory testified before the US Senate.

When the Senate Testimony of world-class physicians was described as "Snake-Oil Salesman of the Senate" by Dr. Ashish Jha and The New York Times published it, I knew we had a massive problem in our nation.

I began writing an article per week, and the feedback received was valuable. The majority of readers I realized, were starving for accurate information, and they knew something was terribly wrong with the government's and legacy media's narrative. Unfortunately, they could not get information from many newspapers, and The Desert Review had the guts to publish when my local fish wrapper, The Redding Record Searchlight, refused.

It became clear who was calling the shots and why. And it had nothing to do with saving lives or ending the Pandemic.

Today, I no longer dismiss concerns like those of my reader, 'History301'. Because when one reads about the Monsanto case, one learns about how dirty the Big Tech companies play.

They are exactly like the cigarette industry, and Big Pharma has now joined their ranks. Read RFK Jr's book on the Real Anthony Fauci, if you have not already, and you will see all the proof laid out.

"History301' wrote a second comment,

We're talking about Big Agri and Bio-Chemical corporations that are the root of this problem. I realize I'm about to use an overused term, but the reality is, it's profits over people, and if people die as a result, none of these corporations or their lackeys in congress care whatsoever.

Well said 'History301' and what does this all mean for the rest of us?

Whether we like it or not, we can expect food shortages imminently, and not for the reasons described in the government narrative. The real reason is that the globalist Oligarchs led by the World Economic Forum (WEF) need to keep us in fear, poverty, and shortage to get us to accept the Great Reset with all it entails.

For further information, listen to this panel discussion which includes attorney Reiner Fuellmich, one of the most knowledgeable and credible experts.

In the future, I plan to feature more selected comments from my readers. Please feel free to join in the discussion because defeating the mandates and the Great Reset will require ALL of our participation. We need to awaken all who don't see this coming.

The more we do to you, the less you seem to believe that we are doing

this.

~ Joseph Mengele - Per Mark Berkowitz's testimony - Holocaust Survivor.