Dr. Vladimir "Zev" Zelenko, the bearded, Yiddish-speaking dynamo who led the movement for using repurposed drugs to treat COVID-19, has been nominated for the Nobel Prize in Medicine.

His death at age 48 last Thursday, June 30, 2022, transformed him into a prophet, and his sage words have now become a clarion call to the World. "Freedom isn't free," he explained. But to appreciate his advice, one must first understand the man.

Dr. Zelenko, now a devout man of God, was once a confirmed atheist during his young adulthood. Nevertheless, Zelenko has always been the most intelligent person in the room, the valedictorian of his local school. Later, he graduated from Hofstra University Summa Cum Laude - with the highest honors - and a 3.99 GPA. But, while young Zev may have been the sharpest, he may have been the unhappiest, as he argued with many and was even at odds with himself.

"I was lonely and depressed. I knew I was Jewish, American, and Russian, but I truly lacked any sense of identity and sense of belonging. To me, people were an obstacle blocking my path to success, so I used and objectified those close to me. In other words, since I did not have the belief that people have a Divine spark, I had no problem treating them as animalistic adversaries. It was survival of the fittest...I was at the top of the University and received multiple academic awards. I was accomplished and highly respected. Yet I was unhappy and empty. Something was seriously wrong, but I did not know what it was."

Like many of today's Big Pharma and Big Tech leaders, he saw the World as a "survival of the fittest" contest and soothed his emotional pain with material comforts. And like other brilliant intellectuals, his lack of God and any moral compass set him up for failure.

Fortunately, all of this ultimately changed over a few years.

During his break after college graduation, young Zev embarked on a summer trip to Israel for some fun, rest, and relaxation before beginning his grueling medical school studies. His experiences - which were not overtly religious - sparked his intellectual curiosity and drew him to God.

As he wrote in his memoirs, Metamorphosis, the journey began with a thought:

"After three weeks, my trip was ending, and it was time to go back home. I could not leave. Something awoke in me and was pulling at my inner core. It was supranational and not something I clearly understood. However, it did not matter. I could not leave. I spoke to Rabbi Shur about my feelings and he seemed to understand the psychodynamics at play. He got me enrolled in a program called Isralight...This was my first formal Jewish learning and knowledge."

Zev's parents, Russian immigrants from Kyiv, were not religious, and this summer in Israel marked Zelenko's spiritual awakening. Among the highlights of his conversion to Judaism, Zev recounts meeting famed MIT Physicist Dr. Gerald Schroeder who resolved the apparent contradictions between science and faith by "intellectually eviscerating" the young Zelenko. (Incidentally, Dr. Schroeder is famous for using Einstein’s Relativity formula showing time dilation by a factor of one trillion to reconcile the Earth’s creation as told by Genesis with the passage of almost 14 billion years.)

Returning to the United States, he began medical school in Buffalo, New York, in the fall of 1995. Still, he was a lukewarm Jew, not praying or routinely attending the synagogue. But all that would change following his father's heart attack in January of 1996.

Following an epic blizzard, his father began experiencing shortness of breath and chest pain after shoveling snow. Zev, who lived 400 miles away, happened to telephone him and immediately recognized the diagnosis and ordered him to call 911. After hanging up the phone and waiting a few minutes, Dr. Zelenko called him back. His father, now waiting for the ambulance, was becoming worse due to rapidly escalating fear and anxiety.

Dr. Zelenko, now acting as a Rabbi, asked him to repeat the words, "Shema Israel, Hashem Elokeinu Hashem Echad. This means, "Hear O Israel, G-d is our G-d; He is One." It was a fundamental prayer of the Jewish faith and the only prayer Zev knew by heart at the time, but it did the trick.

His father relaxed and survived the ambulance trip to Coney Island Hospital. Unfortunately, his heart went into ventricular fibrillation, and he clinically died. However, he coded in the ER, where his heart was shocked. Ultimately, his heart began beating again as the doctors saved his life.

During the time this all transpired, young Dr. Zelenko waited, petrified in fear. "This was the first time in my life that I sincerely and heartfully prayed to G-d. I was 400 miles away and could do nothing except beg the Creator that my father should live."

Following his father's recovery, Dr. Zelenko felt that his prayers had been answered and began praying and attending the synagogue daily.

"I felt my soul flowing through me for the first time, and prayer became an integral part of my daily routine. Something extremely powerful had been unleashed within me, and it was all-encompassing. For the first time in my life, I truly believed in G-d, and wanted to live according to His will...At this point, I cut off my long hair and started to dress in a more mature way: no more ripped jeans."

The following summer, after completing his first year in medical school, Zelenko returned to Israel for two more months of religious study. During his second year, Zelenko felt constant distraction. While studying Medicine, his thoughts wandered to the Torah - the Hebrew Bible. But, conversely, while exploring the Torah, his mind drifted back toward Medicine.

He resolved this by taking another year off abroad to study the Torah in the quaint town of Kfar Chabad, a Chassidic village of 5,000 located on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, about 40 miles from Jerusalem.

By the time young Zev returned to Medical School in Buffalo for his third year, his transformation was complete. He had learned the value of humility, a core concept in any Rabbi's Divine service.

He viewed other people as part of God's creation who all contained a Divine spark. Rather than viewing others as adversaries and obstacles, he saw them as blessings. Dr. Zelenko, no longer lonely and depressed, no longer empty and aimless, had discovered deep meaning and purpose through religion. He had learned his identity. He found himself happy and hopeful even in the darkest circumstances, and later even while battling terminal cancer.

"It was interesting to me how much my perception of other human beings had changed since I had started my spiritual journey. I no longer viewed other people as animalistic adversaries. Rather, I started to believe and perceive that human beings have a Divine spark within them."

Under the tutelage of his mentor, Rabbi Schneur Zalman Gafne, Dr. Zelenko's rebirth became complete, and Dr. Zelenko metamorphosized into the Rabbi-Doctor we know so well today, into what Rabbi Gafne has described as a living symbol for the good of all mankind.

"In every generation, there are certain Jewish souls that are merited from Above to be central representative figures indicating a key and leading theme in their generation. They're living symbols of an essential and inherent uprise to the good not only for Yidden but for all mankind. I want to suggest that the author of this work (Metamorphosis) - Zev - is one such symbolic neshomo (soul)."

Rabbi Gafne wrote these words about Dr. Zelenko in 2018, two years before the Pandemic. However, they are truer today than ever.

Rabbi Gafne further wrote,

"His rise to be a leading medical figure has made him not only the healer of bodily maladies but a healer and guide of the soul to countless patients...He is a living example of the combination of profound religious conviction and remarkable skill in medicine and guidance - both bodily and spiritual. Thus, he's been capable of contacting and becoming a leading influence in the lives of thousands..."

Indeed. Dr. Zev Zelenko emerged from the ashes of a family decimated by Hitler's and Stalin's Holocaust. They left Kyiv in 1977, when Zev was only four years old, for the United States in search of a better life. Without any spiritual direction from his family, Dr. Zelenko found God on his own journey and rose to become a World-Renowned leader during the current crisis, a time when we are witnessing a resurgence of evil, and an attempted return to the Totalitarian dictates of old, a time of epic darkness and debauchery and a historical inflection point for Humanity.

Dr. Zelenko identified a repurposed drug solution to the Pandemic within the first few months of 2020, and he shared this widely and, in the process, saved some 7000 of his patients while inspiring other physicians to do the same.

Those others included California Physicians Dr. George Fareed and Dr. Brian Tyson, who used the Zelenko Protocol to save nearly 10,000 lives. They published their experience in the book, Overcoming the COVID Darkness: How Two Doctors Saved 7,000 Patients.

In addition, Dr. Zelenko teamed up with Dr. Harvey Risch of Yale and Dr. George Fareed, formerly of Harvard, to write one of the earliest treatises on the use of Hydroxychloroquine in the Pandemic.

But beyond discovering the leading early outpatient treatments for COVID-19, Dr. Zelenko also quickly detected the dangers of the mRNA vaccines. In addition, he rapidly recognized the agenda of those perpetrating the fraud on the American people and the World. Zelenko recognized the evil plan by Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, and others leading the WEF through the United Nations and the World Health Organization. Despite suffering from terminal cancer himself, Zelenko worked tirelessly to get the word out, despite surviving with only one remaining lung, giving interview after interview, warning the World through a series of talks about what to expect and what we could do to stop it.

"Freedom is not Free [102:42]," he would say.

"The only reason we have freedom is that our grandparents had the courage and resolve to storm the beaches of Normandy and confront tyranny. Whether or not our children will be free depends upon whether or not we are ready to sacrifice. Are we ready in this generation to pay the price to ensure that our children thrive in freedom and have the ability to maintain God-consciousness?”

Dr. Zelenko's fervent wish was that all see his interview to awaken people from their mass slumber. This landmark 2022 interview with Dr. Joseph Mercola and Dr. Vladimir Zelenko entitled, “They Plan to Tag Us for the New World Order Slave System” is his wake-up call to all citizens on Earth and is a must-watch in its entirety.

"I would hope this interview reaches the consciousness of every single human being, and people choose to say no from this point on - and we end this thing very quickly [1:04]."

He explained,

"Australia has quarantine camps. People are being beaten in the street for smoking a cigarette without a mask—ankle bracelets for those that are refusing. The only reason this doesn't happen in America is that there are 450 million guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens - I hope there's a non-violent resolution to this. I think it's becoming more and more obvious this has never been about COVID. It's always been about creating a New World Order - The Great Reset - to Build Back Better in a society run by a few Sociopaths and the rest of us enslaved. Once that realization reaches a certain threshold of people, countries will fall and change like dominoes. Did you ever see what happened to Sadam Hussein, Khadaffi, Mussolini, Ceaușescu, and the Nazis once decent people won back freedom? That's what I anticipate happening to the orchestrators of this [1:00:36]."

How are we supposed to defeat this? How does the average person confront this colossal plan?

Dr. Zelenko delivered the answer during this interview. Like the great Humanitarians of the past, Mahatma Gandhi and the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr, Dr. Zelenko advocates non-violent civil disobedience.

"We need organized civil disobedience. Do not comply. They can't imprison everyone. They can't fire everyone. They can't expel everyone. They can't lockdown everyone. There's many more of us than them [57:35]."

Let us heed Dr. Zelenko's advice and end this reset rapidly. The true agenda is now out in the open for all to see. Dr. Zelenko was optimistic that evil would be defeated in the end; indeed, that is how the Bible reports it in the Book of Revelations.

During Zev’s Mercola interview five months ago, he spoke without anxiety or fear. Instead, his words rang with the conviction and confidence of a man with rock-solid faith. While in the throes of dying from terminal sarcoma, Zelenko remained a man on a mission to save the World. Without an ounce of worry or distraction from his pain, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko showed us by example how we should stop the New World Order.

However, Dr. Zelenko’s most recent words were delivered from his hospital bed, containing a more urgent plea. At the beginning of this video, Dr. Zelenko explains that his medical condition has abruptly worsened with a new tumor in his right ventricle associated with a blood clot. Any dislodging of the clot could result in sudden death by pulmonary embolism. “To be frank, if that clot breaks off, that’s a ticket to the next world [1:18].”

He had also developed new tumors in his remaining left lung. “So, I am in a precarious situation. However, as Kind David writes, even though I walk in the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil, for God is with me – and I do really feel that way, and those words resonate in my soul more now than ever in my life. There is a Talmudic teaching that even if the sword is on your neck, a person should never give up hope. And so, I’m in a very good state of mind. And as I’ve frequently said, they will have to carry my body off the battlefield because my resolve to help Humanity – the vulnerable, the innocent, the decent people – overcome this terrible darkness that is upon us has never been stronger [1:34].

Knowing his death might be imminent, Dr. Zelenko gave us his final instructions. First, he predicts another series of lockdowns with Monkeypox. His advice is to resist the mandates.

“If I have to leave the world, I accept God’s will. But I encourage and plead with everyone else to up your game and stand up and RESIST. RESIST first within yourselves against giving in to fear – and then RESIST publicly against the policies of tyranny which are coming again. Because it’s pretty obvious what’s going to happen right now. The World Health Organization, which is essentially funded by Gates is gaining more and more power over sovereign nations…It’s not surprising to me now that we’ve seen Monkeypox. I anticipate Global panic about it. This will be the next media narrative that will continue the fear campaign – and lockdown campaign – and mask campaign – to create anxiety, isolate you from people you love, and dehumanize you [2:25].”

Next, Dr. Zelenko asks that we reject the false narratives of science and government paternalism. At this crucial inflection point in history, we need to return to our core values of God and Country – meaning the Free America our Founders bequeathed us – replete with the Bill of Rights and Constitutional guarantees of Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion, and Liberty. He implores us to reject fear as he has courageously and gracefully. Finally, Zev asks us to continue the fight when he is gone. We must honor this, if not for Dr. Zelenko, then for ourselves, and if not for ourselves, then for our children, their children, and their childrens’ children.

“And so, this is their playbook, and they’re going to keep on sending wave after wave of their evil agenda until we make internal resolutions to kick the evil out from within us. We should, in my opinion, denounce the worship of false gods, that of technology, that of science, the god of corrupt governments, money, power, fame, and reconcile our hearts with our Creator, Who is making us anew every instant in time. Basically, the World has now chosen sides – those that will worship the machinations of man and those that will bow down to the Creator. So let the culling begin…When this is done the World will be filled with the knowledge of God just like the waters cover the seas. And the sociopaths have a big thing coming for them – they think they are Gods – they think they’re ruling the World – we’ll see…And I have no problem falling in battle because this is a hill we need to die on. Because otherwise, our progeny will have nowhere to breathe free [4:30].”

With the full knowledge that his death is imminent, Zelenko asks us to carry on the fight and to do so in his style, with no fear and ongoing resistance.

This brings me to Dr. Zelenko's nomination for a Nobel.

Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, founded the Nobel Awards. While dynamite was often used for destructive purposes and wars, the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded annually to the person who has done the most or best work to promote world peace.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine is awarded for outstanding scientific contributions in the field of Medicine. Only one person has won the prizes for both peace and science. Dr. Linus Pauling won the Prize for Chemistry in 1954. In 1962 Dr. Pauling won the Peace Prize for his opposition to weapons of mass destruction.

I have no doubt that Dr. Vladimir "Zev" Zelenko will be awarded both the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the Nobel Peace Prize posthumously for his contributions to the World – first for his discovery of repurposed drug solutions to effectively treat COVID-19, and second for his leadership in alerting and guiding the World to defeat an attempted mass genocide.

No one knows how long he or she is going to live. The length of my life is out of my control. To worry about dying is a sign of lack of faith and is foolish. Everyone dies eventually. What I should worry about is how I choose to live and use the precious time that G-d grants me out of His love for me.

~ Dr. Vladimir Zelenko