Introduction and Medical Disclaimer

Welcome to my Substack and disclaimer page. Let me take this opportunity to introduce myself.

Many of you know me by my writer’s pseudonym, Justus R. Hope, M.D., or from my earlier articles published in the Desert Review in 2020 and 2021, during the pandemic. As you might imagine, that writing — especially my coverage of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and other repurposed drugs — was heavily censored and attacked. My family and my medical practice were/are targeted as well.

I’ve paid - and continue to pay - a massive personal price for speaking out, though most readers never knew or know it now, since my pseudonym has kept that story private.

Writing about repurposed drugs for cancer has become a calling. My aim is to bring you the highest-quality research, grounded in PubMed evidence, while still making it genuinely interesting and easy to follow, even when the subject matter is difficult. At the end of each Substack post, you’ll find a “Key Citations” appendix. These citations matter most — they’re the evidence supporting everything I write. I’d encourage you to find the strongest ones, print them out, and bring them to your own physician.

What I hope to offer is a blend of clear, engaging scientific storytelling and practical help — for patients at high risk of cancer and for those already fighting it. Before 2020, I believed, like most physicians, that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery represented the full extent of what medicine could offer. I knew nothing yet about repurposed drugs.

That changed after I published a book in 2020, written for a friend battling glioblastoma. I became a different physician after that — because I learned the truth: medicine can do far better at saving cancer patients than I once believed, by strategically adding repurposed drugs to standard treatment. Professor Ben Williams is a striking example — he has survived his own glioblastoma for more than 30 years with the help of repurposed drugs. After years of research and writing on this subject, my own conclusion is that well over half of all cancers could achieve permanent remission through the strategic addition of repurposed drugs to standard care. To be clear: I do not recommend any patient forgo standard treatment. Repurposed drugs, used as adjuncts alongside standard care, are life-preserving and lifesaving. Full stop.

I’d published books before without any friction from my publisher or editor. But the moment I wrote about ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine in my 2020 cancer book, both dropped me.

Within a month of self-publishing that book, my first-floor office mysteriously flooded from a vacant suite one floor above. Other strange, unfortunate coincidences followed — all firsts in my 40-year career as a practicing physician. I still practice medicine today, though I’ve slowed down considerably.

Given all this, you may find me a bit guarded, and I understand why that might be frustrating. My real goal is to give you as much useful information and help as I can. I’d genuinely love to offer every reader direct dialogue and personal advice, but because legal threats against physicians like me remain very real, I have to proceed carefully. The Medical Disclaimer below may read as harsh, but it’s the policy I need in place to keep bringing you the best information available — even when that information runs counter to the financial interests of powerful players, including the pharmaceutical industry.

Detailed Medical Disclaimer & Terms of Use

Educational Content Only; No Medical Advice

The text, graphics, study citations, protocols discussed, directories, appendices, comments, emails, and other materials on this publication are for educational, journalistic, historical, and informational purposes only. They are not peer-reviewed as a medical guideline. They are not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment, and they do not establish a standard of care.

Reading this publication, subscribing, commenting, or emailing the author does not create a doctor–patient relationship, a professional consulting relationship, a telehealth visit, or any fiduciary duty. The author does not review readers’ medical records, laboratory results, or imaging on this platform and does not diagnose, treat, or prescribe through Substack.

License and Practice

Any reference to the author’s medical license describes credentials used in separate, independent clinical practice. It is not an offer to treat subscribers or other readers. This publication is not approved or endorsed by any state medical board or professional licensing authority.

Off-Label and Repurposed Drugs

Much of this content discusses prescription drugs and nutraceuticals used off-label for oncology indications. Off-label prescribing by a licensed clinician who has examined a patient is within standard medical practice and is lawful. Off-label prescribing means using a medication that has been FDA-approved as safe and effective for one specific condition for another condition.

The articles on this forum present PubMed studies that may support another use for an FDA approved drug other than its approved use. The articles here do not necessarily say a drug is FDA approved for the other conditions described. The content presented is not a recommendation that any reader start a drug, and not an endorsement of safety or efficacy for any individual. Regulators and professional societies may disagree with interpretations presented here.

Readers should treat any therapy—conventional, integrative, or “natural”—with the same demand for evidence in the form of PubMed studies. The author’s aim is to present sourced research, usually with specific citations. These cited studies include limits, so readers can print them for review and discuss them with their own clinicians. The articles presented are not blind protocols to follow from the page. Instead, the content presented here is a scientific and well-researched beginning point for patient education, and further discussion with their personal physicians.

No Warranties; Use at Your Own Risk

Information is compiled in good faith from published studies and other third-party sources. No representation is made that any article is complete, current, or error-free, or that any described approach is safe or effective for you. Repurposed drugs can in some cases cause serious harm just as most medications can, including drug interactions, organ toxicity, and other adverse effects.

Any decision to use, not use, start, stop, or change a medication or supplement based on this publication is yours and your treating clinician’s, and is undertaken at your own risk. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the author and this publication disclaim liability for injury or damages arising from the use or misuse of this educational content.

See Your Own Clinician; Do Not Delay Emergency Care

Do not disregard professional medical advice or delay standard oncology or emergency care because of something you read here. If you think you are having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department immediately. Do not use this publication for urgent guidance.

Before starting, stopping, or changing any prescription, supplement, or cancer-related regimen, consult a licensed personal physician or oncologist who has your history, medications, and current laboratories. Your personal physician who is privy to your complete medical history, examination findings, and laboratory results, with the added benefit of this content printed out, is in the best position to judge whether repurposed medications discussed here are relevant, safe, or effective for you under your unique clinical circumstances.

Comments, Messages, and Paid Subscriptions

Article notes and comments are not medical consultations. Please do not send specific personal health information or request a treatment plan in this forum. The author cannot read, store, or respond to comment questions regarding specific clinical questions, and any such messages or comments cannot be addressed.

A paid subscription buys access to writing. Due to legal and professional boundaries, it cannot buy medical care in this forum. Your continued reading of this publication, or maintenance of a free or paid subscription, constitutes your ongoing acceptance of these terms.