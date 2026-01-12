The Carcinogenic Diet and the Secret to Neutralizing It

A Milestone Achievement in Cancer Prevention

Today marks the culmination of groundbreaking work in cancer prevention—a synthesis that bridges the harsh reality of the modern American diet with an evidence-based, practical solution accessible to everyone. This protocol represents the most powerful cancer stem cell (CSC) blocking strategy ever documented using over-the-counter agents.​

How to Reduce Cancer Risk by 90% Using Evidence-Based Natural Compounds

I urge you to share this information widely. This is not theoretical—it reflects my personal daily practice, supported by peer-reviewed clinical trials and rigorous preclinical research.​

What I’m presenting is not a collection of random supplements with uncertain benefits. This is a precision-targeted protocol: the minimum effective combination of natural agents proven to reduce overall cancer risk by 90% or more.​

This is the first time a 90% cancer prevention threshold has been achieved using six or fewer readily available, over-the-counter agents—making it both scientifically sound and practically achievable for the majority of people.

Why This Protocol Matters

While a ten-agent protocol offers marginally superior cancer prevention (93% vs 90% risk reduction), it creates compliance barriers that undermine real-world effectiveness. Similarly, adopting a monastery-like diet of pure vegetables proves unsustainable for most families. And relocating to regions with pristine volcanic or glacial water remains financially impossible for all but the wealthy elite.

Rooted in Personal Experience and Clinical Reality

This protocol emerges from deeply personal origins: my father’s death from pancreatic cancer, my friend’s loss to brain cancer, and the urgent health challenges facing families in 2026. These experiences forged my commitment to develop interventions that are both maximally effective and realistically implementable.

I refuse to recommend anything I wouldn’t follow myself. Taking six to seven evidence-based supplements combined with simple dietary modifications—that’s the entire “sacrifice” required to achieve near-complete elimination of cancer risk.

Let us begin.

The Hidden Cancer Risk of the Standard American Diet

I once savored a classic salami sandwich on white bread—adding what I believed were “healthy” vegetables like iceberg lettuce and supermarket tomatoes. I’d wash it down with an ice-cold cola, and frequently finish with cherry pie topped with vanilla ice cream.

Ignorance felt comfortable. I had no awareness, before entering college, that each meal was incrementally shortening my lifespan and dramatically elevating my cancer risk. This dietary pattern increases overall lifetime cancer risk from the population baseline of 39% to 65-75%—a 92% relative risk increase.​

Cancer Mortality: Then and Now

In the 1970s, cancer deaths were driven primarily by cigarette smoking, which caused the majority of lung cancer cases when smoking rates exceeded 40% of adults. Yet even as smoking declined dramatically—from 42% (1965) to 14% (2018)—overall cancer mortality has remained stubbornly elevated.​

Why? The drivers have shifted:

Obesity epidemic: Adult obesity rates tripled from ~15% (1975) to 42% (2024), fueling cancer incidence across multiple types​

Type 2 diabetes: Prevalence tripled since 1975, creating metabolic conditions that promote cancer stem cell survival​

Pancreatic cancer: +10.8% mortality increase (1975-2024) —the only major cancer with rising death rates, directly linked to obesity and diabetes​

Liver cancer: +135.7% mortality increase (1975-2024)—driven by hepatitis C epidemic fallout, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and alcohol-related cirrhosis​

The salami sandwich I once enjoyed represents far more than a meal—it embodies the precise dietary pattern epidemiologically linked to colorectal cancer (RR 2.5), breast cancer (RR 3.5), and pancreatic cancer (RR 3.5) when consumed three times daily.​

What felt like harmless comfort food was, in fact, a carcinogenic blueprint.

What is truly astonishing is that the majority of cancers can be abolished by using technology’s analysis of Cancer Stem Cells or CSCs.

These are the roots of cancer, and cancer cannot form or sustain itself without them. But let us discuss why my salami sandwiches, cola, and dessert were risky, and why today, ultra processed foods of all kinds extend these cancer risks.

The Shocking Truth About Processed Meat: A Class I Carcinogen

I took pride in never smoking—believing I’d avoided cancer’s primary risk factor. Yet throughout my childhood and teenage years, I unknowingly absorbed my father’s secondhand smoke. More alarming still: I recently discovered while researching cancer prevention that the processed salami I routinely consumed is classified as a Group 1 carcinogen by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC)—the identical classification assigned to asbestos and tobacco smoke.​

Processed Meat: The Hidden Carcinogenic Threat

Hard salami, bacon, hot dogs, and other processed meats occupy the IARC’s most dangerous carcinogen category—Group 1—indicating definitive evidence of human carcinogenicity, equivalent to cigarette smoking and asbestos exposure.​

The dose-response relationship is clear and alarming:

Each 50g daily portion (approximately 2 slices of salami) increases colorectal cancer risk by 18% ​

At 150g daily (three servings—the classic “salami sandwich three times daily” pattern): cumulative colorectal cancer risk reaches RR 1.54-2.00, representing a 54-100% increase ​

Meta-analyses comparing highest versus lowest processed meat consumption categories demonstrate RR 1.20-1.49 for colorectal cancer—a consistent, dose-dependent relationship across multiple large cohort studies​

This isn’t theoretical. At three daily servings, processed meat alone elevates colorectal cancer risk to levels comparable to heavy smoking.

The Biochemical Mechanisms of Carcinogenesis

Processed meat’s carcinogenic effects operate through multiple, synergistic pathways:

Sodium nitrite preservation → N-nitroso compound (NOC) formation: Nitrites added as preservatives react with amino acids in the acidic stomach environment, generating carcinogenic N-nitroso compounds​ Animal model confirmation: Nitrite-containing processed meat increases intestinal tumor burden by 53% compared to nitrite-free meat preparations—direct causation demonstrated in controlled experiments​ Heme iron-catalyzed endogenous NOC formation: The iron in red meat catalyzes additional NOC production within the gastrointestinal tract, amplifying carcinogenic exposure​ Lipid peroxidation: Oxidative degradation of fats generates reactive aldehydes that damage DNA and promote mutagenesis​ Gut microbiome dysbiosis: Processed meat consumption shifts the intestinal microbiome toward pro-inflammatory, carcinogen-producing bacterial species​ Elevated trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO): Gut bacteria metabolize carnitine and choline from red meat into TMAO, which promotes inflammation and cardiovascular disease while creating a pro-carcinogenic environment​

The salami sandwich I once enjoyed wasn’t just unhealthy—it was biochemically equivalent to smoking cigarettes, systematically initiating the molecular cascades that transform normal cells into malignancies.

Sugar-Sweetened Beverages: Systemic Cancer Acceleration

Three colas daily (approximately 1.1L) delivers 120-140g of added sugar and high-fructose corn syrup—creating a metabolic environment that systematically promotes cancer growth across multiple organ systems.

The epidemiological evidence is unambiguous: Each 100mL daily increment of sugar-sweetened beverages increases overall cancer risk by HR 1.18 (95% CI 1.10-1.27). At 1,100mL daily consumption (three 12-ounce cans), the estimated overall cancer RR reaches 1.12-1.15—a 12-15% increase in cancer incidence.​

Cancer-specific risks escalate dramatically:

Breast cancer: HR 1.22 per 100mL/day; three daily servings yields RR 1.30-1.40 (30-40% increase)​

Colorectal cancer: RR 1.17 (95% CI 1.07-1.28; 17% increase)​

Hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer): Positive dose-response association​

Pancreatic cancer: Positive dose-response association​

The Fructose-Tumor Axis: Direct Metabolic Fuel for Cancer

High-fructose corn syrup operates through carcinogenic pathways that extend far beyond its role in obesity. Groundbreaking 2025 research demonstrates that fructose directly accelerates tumor growth in skin, breast, and cervical cancers through a previously unknown mechanism: liver metabolism of fructose produces lysophosphatidylcholines (LPCs) that serve as direct fuel molecules for tumors.​

Critically, this tumor-fueling effect occurs independent of weight gain—even lean individuals consuming high-fructose beverages experience accelerated cancer cell proliferation.​

Additional fructose-driven carcinogenic mechanisms:

Insulin/IGF-1 signaling pathway activation: Fructose induces sustained insulin resistance, elevating circulating IGF-1 levels that enhance tumor growth and suppress apoptosis​ Preferential pancreatic cancer cell division: Fructose serves as the preferred metabolic substrate for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cells, accelerating their proliferation beyond glucose-driven growth​ Lipogenesis and inflammation: Fructose metabolism generates de novo lipogenesis in the liver, producing inflammatory mediators and oxidative stress that promote carcinogenesis​

The cola I once drank three times daily wasn’t merely contributing to obesity—it was directly feeding existing micro-tumors and creating the metabolic conditions for new cancer stem cells to thrive.

Advanced Glycation End-Products (AGEs): The Hidden Carcinogenic Multiplier

Cherry pie consumed three times daily represents an extreme dietary source of AGEs—formed when sugars react with proteins during high-temperature baking of sugar-rich filling and refined flour crust. These AGEs operate as independent carcinogens, multiplying cancer risk beyond the effects of sugar and processed ingredients alone.​

The dose-response relationship is dramatic:

Dietary AGE intake (specifically carboxymethyl-lysine, CML-AGE) at highest versus lowest quintiles increases breast cancer risk by HR 1.30 (95% CI 1.04-1.62; 30% increase)​

More alarmingly, the highest tertile of CML-AGE intake shows 49% increased risk of in situ breast cancer (HR 1.49, 95% CI 1.11-2.01) and 24% increased hormone receptor-positive breast cancer (HR 1.24)​

Prostate cancer risk increases 9% at the 90th percentile of methylglyoxal-derived AGEs​

The AGE-RAGE Inflammatory Cascade

AGEs activate the RAGE receptor (Receptor for Advanced Glycation End-Products), triggering a cascade of pro-inflammatory transcription factors:

NF-κB activation: Drives chronic inflammation and cancer stem cell survival​

STAT3 activation: Promotes tumor cell proliferation and immune evasion​

HIF-1α stabilization: Creates hypoxic conditions favoring angiogenesis and metastasis​

In prostate cancer specifically, AGE-RAGE interactions promote both primary tumor growth and invasive metastatic behavior.​

The Synergistic AGE Catastrophe

This dietary pattern—processed salami sandwich, three colas, cherry pie three times daily—creates catastrophic synergistic AGE accumulation through dual mechanisms:

Exogenous AGE sources: High-temperature cooked processed meat (salami) + baked goods (cherry pie) deliver massive preformed AGE loads​ Endogenous AGE production: Chronic hyperglycemia from 140g+ daily added sugar drives non-enzymatic glycation reactions in vivo, generating AGEs continuously within tissues​

The result: A self-reinforcing carcinogenic cycle where dietary AGEs activate RAGE receptors, which promote inflammation that generates additional endogenous AGEs, perpetuating a state of continuous cellular damage and malignant transformation.

What I believed was an innocent dessert was biochemically functioning as an inflammatory accelerant—activating the precise molecular pathways (NF-κB, STAT3) that cancer stem cells exploit for survival and proliferation.

Fast Food almost as Harmful as Salami Diet

While the Salami Diet is worse than the Big Mac and Fries diet, it is not by much, and both increase your likelihood of contracting cancer by some 5 to 10 years earlier.

Your Personal Cancer Risk: The Stark Reality

The population baseline lifetime cancer risk is 39%—meaning that under average conditions, roughly two in five Americans will develop cancer during their lifetime.​

But diet transforms this baseline dramatically:

Standard American Diet (moderate processed food intake): Cancer risk rises to 50-55% (30% relative increase)​

Big Mac meal pattern (three times daily): Cancer risk escalates to 60-70% (65-80% relative increase)​

Salami sandwich meal pattern (three times daily): Cancer risk peaks at 70-75% (80-92% relative increase)​

Translation: The salami-based diet nearly doubles your lifetime cancer risk compared to population baseline. You transform from a 2-in-5 chance to nearly a 3-in-4 chance of developing cancer.

Why These Diets Are Uniquely Carcinogenic

Salami Meal Pattern: Mechanistic Advantages for Cancer Promotion

Nitrosamine formation: Processed meat generates 10× higher N-nitroso compound (NOC) content than fresh meat due to sodium nitrite preservation reacting with amino acids in the acidic stomach environment​ Heme iron + nitrite synergy: Iron catalyzes additional endogenous NOC production within the gastrointestinal tract, amplifying carcinogenic exposure beyond preformed nitrosamines​ Ultra-processed food (UPF) percentage: 90% of meal composition is UPF (salami, white bread, cola, cherry pie) versus 80% for Big Mac pattern​ Group 1 carcinogen classification: IARC definitive evidence of human carcinogenicity—the identical classification assigned to asbestos and tobacco smoke​

Big Mac Meal Pattern: Mechanistic Advantages for Cancer Promotion

Trans fats: 3g daily from Big Mac preparation and french fry frying oils—promoting systemic inflammation and membrane dysfunction​ Acrylamide: Highest levels generated from french fries cooked at high temperatures (human carcinogenic relevance remains under investigation)​ High-temperature cooking carcinogens: Heterocyclic amines (HCAs) and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) from grilled beef patties—both mutagenic compounds​ Excessive red meat quantity: 270g daily exceeds recommended maximum intake of <70g cooked red meat, creating sustained heme iron exposure​

Why Complete Elimination Is Non-Negotiable

The choice between these dietary patterns is NOT clinically relevant. Both create 2-3× overall cancer risk with catastrophic long-term health consequences. Choosing the “lesser evil” is analogous to debating whether smoking 1.5 packs per day is meaningfully safer than smoking 2 packs per day—both are catastrophic.​

Elimination Priority: Salami Sandwich Pattern

Processed meat (salami) — Group 1 carcinogen; highest elimination priority​ Sugar-sweetened beverages (three colas daily = 140g added sugar)​ Ultra-processed crackers (AGE formation, inflammatory oils)​ Cherry pie (AGE + added sugar synergy)​

Elimination Priority: Big Mac Pattern

Red meat quantity — Reduce from 270g to <70g cooked daily maximum​ Sugar-sweetened beverages (three colas daily)​ French fries and trans fat sources​ Cherry pie (AGE + added sugar synergy)​

Expected Outcomes: Complete Dietary Pattern Reversal

When individuals eliminate these carcinogenic dietary patterns and adopt Mediterranean-style eating:

Colorectal cancer risk reduction: 50-65% within 5-10 years​

Overall cancer risk reduction: 50-66% across multiple cancer types​

Return to or below population-average baseline risk (39%) achievable within 5-10 years of sustained dietary change​

This represents one of the most powerful preventive interventions in medicine—rivaling or exceeding the benefit of many pharmaceutical interventions, achieved through dietary modification alone.

The Bottom Line: Marginal Differences, Catastrophic Outcomes

The salami-based meal carries 10-15% higher overall cancer risk than the Big Mac meal, driven by three factors:

Processed meat Group 1 carcinogen status (definitive human evidence) versus red meat Group 2A (probable human carcinogen)​ Nitrite preservation creating 10× higher NOC content than fresh meat​ Higher ultra-processed food percentage (90% vs 80%)​

However, this 10-15% difference is trivial compared to the 100-180% increased cancer risk both diets create relative to Mediterranean dietary patterns.​

Both dietary patterns rank among the most carcinogenic exposures documented in nutritional epidemiology—comparable to 15-20% of tobacco smoking’s carcinogenic potency for colorectal cancer specifically.​

Public Health Imperative: Complete Elimination

The dramatic health benefit derives from abandoning these dietary patterns entirely—not from selecting the “lesser evil” between them.

Processed meat (salami) elimination represents marginally higher priority than excessive red meat reduction, but both patterns demand complete elimination to achieve meaningful cancer risk reduction.​

The salami sandwich and Big Mac I once consumed weren’t merely unhealthy choices—they were biochemically equivalent to voluntary carcinogen exposure, systematically initiating the molecular cascades that transform 39% baseline cancer risk into a 70-75% near-certainty.

Eliminating these patterns is not sacrifice. It is survival.

Enter the ROOT™ Protocols in Combination with the Bad Diets

Let me be clear. I DO NOT advise anyone to continue with poor diets whether they be Salami, Big Mac, or Ultra Processed Foods.

However, for the sake of today’s analysis, I asked AI to analyze the various Cancer Stem Cell pathways and predict the degree of risk reduction [or neutralization] that would occur if one added Dr. Marik’s and my ROOT Protocols for Cancer Prevention—while continuing the harmful diet.

I was astonished at what AI uncovered.

Adding the ROOT3™ Protocol to the Harmful Diet

Recall the ROOT3™ protocol is comprised of three supplements: EGCG, Curcumin, and Vitamin D.

These three supplements dramatically help neutralize the increased cancer risk from the carcinogenic diet.

The overall cancer risk plummets from 2.5-fold increased to nearly 1. Although we would ideally like to see patients adopt a healthier lifestyle, one could consider the ROOT3™ protocol a partial safety net. And I say only partial because the risks of certain cancers, especially pancreatic remain highly elevated in spite of ROOT3™.

The Detailed Analysis of ROOT3™ Applied to a Carcinogenic Diet

Vitamin D Effects on CSC Pathways

Vitamin D3 (1000-2000 IU daily) - Dominant for TGF-β and Wnt pathways:

Wnt/β-catenin: 40-50% inhibition through VDR binding to β-catenin, preventing TCF/LEF transcription complex formation and inducing DKK1 (Wnt antagonist)​

TGF-β pathway: 60-70% inhibition by suppressing TGF-β1, reducing MMP-2/9 activity and metalloproteinase-mediated invasion​

NF-κB: 35-45% inhibition through VDR-mediated anti-inflammatory signaling

JAK/STAT3: 20-30% indirect inhibition via suppression of inflammatory milieu

Evidence: RCT showing 40-91% cancer risk reduction with 1000 IU daily; 35% risk reduction per 10 ng/mL increase in 25(OH)D. High-dose vitamin D in advanced colorectal cancer: 36% reduced disease progression compared to low-dose.​

Curcumin Effects on CSC Pathways

Curcumin (500-1000 mg daily) - Dominant for Notch, Hedgehog, and NF-κB:

NF-κB pathway: 60-75% inhibition via direct p65 suppression, reducing oncogenic transcription factors (Cyclin D1, Bcl-2, VEGF)​

Notch signaling: 45-55% inhibition through Notch-1 mRNA/protein downregulation and downstream NF-κB suppression​

Hedgehog/GLI pathway: 50-60% inhibition by preventing GLI1 nuclear translocation and reducing SHH/SMO/GLI1 expression​

TGF-β: 30-40% inhibition through NF-κB-mediated suppression of EMT transcription factors

Wnt/β-catenin: 30-40% inhibition through direct pathway antagonism​

Evidence: Curcumin-sensitive hepatoma cells show complete abolition of tumorigenicity in vivo via NF-κB inhibition. Triple-negative breast cancer stem cells: curcumin inhibits BCSC characteristics through Hedgehog/Gli1 pathway suppression.​

EGCG Effects on CSC Pathways

EGCG (400-800 mg daily, equivalent to 8-12 cups green tea) - Dominant for JAK/STAT3 and Wnt pathways:

JAK/STAT3 pathway: 55-65% inhibition through dose-dependent reduction of STAT3 phosphorylation at tyrosine 705, suppressing CSC marker genes (NANOG, SOX2, PROM1)​

Wnt/β-catenin: 35-45% inhibition via GSK3 kinase inhibition, reducing β-catenin stability and nuclear accumulation​

NF-κB: 40-50% inhibition through multiple pathway nodes (PI3K/AKT suppression, indirect STAT3 effects)​

Epigenetic regulation: Gene silencing reversal through DNMT inhibition, restoring expression of tumor suppressors (RXRα)​

Evidence: EGCG + chemotherapy combinations show synergistic tumor suppression exceeding individual agents. Green tea consumption associated with longer survival in breast cancer patients.​

Synergistic Combination Effects

Vitamin D + Curcumin + EGCG demonstrates true synergy exceeding arithmetic sum:

Complementary pathway coverage: Vitamin D (TGF-β/Wnt), Curcumin (Notch/NF-κB/Hedgehog), EGCG (JAK/STAT3)

Curcumin + EGCG synergy: JAK/STAT3 inhibition reaches 70-80% versus 35-45% individually​

Low-dose combinations effective: 10 μM curcumin + 10 μM EGCG produces cell viability reduction comparable to high-dose individual agents​

Overall synergistic reduction: 50-65% cancer risk reduction, exceeding the 37-48% that would be predicted from simple addition​

Mechanism of Synergy:

Vitamin D eliminates inflammatory signals sustaining other pathways Curcumin blocks pro-proliferative NF-κB transcription EGCG suppresses STAT3-mediated stemness maintenance All three inhibit overlapping nodes, preventing pathway compensation

Adding the ROOT4™ Protocol to the Cancer Diet

So far, I don’t think I’ve lost any readers to difficulties in obtaining or taking the three basic - MUST - supplements: EGCG, Curcumin and Vitamin D. They are all cheap, readily available to anyone and eminently safe so long as one follows the precautions listed in our treatment protocols.

Also, remember one can drink green tea instead of taking a supplement. Once can take turmeric instead of curcumin, although it is less potent, but there are always work-arounds.

Now, let us add Omega 3. This is easy, cheap and available. One can chose to consume sardines instead in those cases where one can’t stomach the supplement.

When you add these risk reductions to our favorite unhealthy diet, the risk drops to below 1.0 in most cases except for the persistent pancreatic cancer.

Synergistic Four-Agent Mechanisms

Vitamin D × Curcumin: VDR-mediated NF-κB suppression (indirect) × direct p65 inhibition = 85-95% combined NF-κB inhibition

Curcumin × EGCG: Low-dose combinations (10 μM each) outperform high-dose individual agents through complementary Notch/NF-κB × JAK/STAT3 pathway blockade​

Omega-3 × All three: Membrane remodeling alters signal transduction efficiency, enhancing transcriptional and kinase-based pathway inhibition across all six CSC pathways

Synergistic bonus: 10-15% additional risk reduction beyond arithmetic sum through multi-level pathway blocking (membrane → protein → transcription → gene expression)

Four-Agent Safety Profile: Excellent

Vitamin D: Safe to 4000 IU daily; target 25(OH)D 30-50 ng/mL​

Curcumin: Well-tolerated to 2000 mg daily.

EGCG: Established safety from tea consumption; well-tolerated at 400-800 mg

Omega-3: Safe to 5000 mg daily; minimal blood-thinning effect​

No significant drug interactions among agents​.

With that said, there are some nuances. In our treatment protocol, Dr. Marik and I advise Curcumin at lower doses, maximum at 2 grams to lower the risk of hepatitis. We also advise Curcumin without piperine as this creates fewer risks for hepatotoxicity. We also prefer a higher dose of Vitamin D of up to 10,000 units per day and higher if lab testing shows the level to be low.

Note that pancreatic cancer risk remains high and parallels the rise we have consistently observed over the past 30 years worldwide.

Enter our Secret Weapon: Aged Garlic Extract: The ROOT4+™ Protocol Applied to a Carcinogenic Diet

This is where I still get goosebumps. And this is the point I explain there is no good reason for every adult on planet earth to not take Aged Garlic Extract as their foundation for supplement health. Here is also where the pancreatic cancer risk of a carcinogenic diet gets neutralized back to nearly baseline. Such is the power of Aged Garlic Extract.

After AGE is added, the CSC suppression rises to the 80% range. But we can do better, MUCH better. By the conclusion of this article, I will reveal a combination of supplements that can suppress CSCs by 97 to 99%.

And the cancer suppression now nearly neutralizes even pancreatic.

Aged Garlic Extract’s Unique Contributions

1. NF-κB Pathway (Strongest Effect): SAMC directly inhibits NF-κB p65 phosphorylation and nuclear translocation through TLR4 signal suppression. This synergizes strongly with curcumin’s p65 inhibition, achieving 90-97% combined NF-κB blockade (vs 85-95% without AGE).​

2. JAK/STAT3 Pathway: Ajoene significantly suppresses JAK and STAT3 mRNA expression in vivo in colorectal tumor-bearing mice. Converges with EGCG’s STAT3 targeting to achieve 85-93% combined JAK/STAT3 inhibition (vs 80-90% without AGE).​

3. Wnt/β-catenin Pathway: DATS directly inhibits Wnt/β-catenin signaling in colorectal cancer cells, contributing 20-30% additional suppression to the vitamin D/EGCG axis.​

4. Immunopotentiation (Unique to AGE): Preserves NK cell number and activity in advanced cancer patients. Fraction 4 (protein fraction) enhances macrophage cytotoxicity. This adds 15-25% immune-mediated tumor control not present with the other four agents.​

5. Angiogenesis Inhibition: AGE inhibits endothelial cell proliferation and tube formation, preventing tumor vascularization. Complements cell-intrinsic pathway inhibition through a distinct anti-angiogenic mechanism.​

Strongest Cancer Reductions with Five Agents

Colorectal Cancer: RR 0.65 (35% below population baseline)​

High-dose AGE (2.4 mL/day) suppressed adenoma size and number by 67% in treatment vs 47% in control after 12 months​

DATS inhibits Wnt/β-catenin in colorectal cancer​

SAMC suppresses CRC proliferation and metastasis both in vitro and in vivo​

Combined with vitamin D (40% colorectal benefit), curcumin, EGCG, omega-3

Five agents achieve near-complete colorectal cancer risk normalization

Breast Cancer (Premenopausal): RR 0.80 (20% below baseline)​

Aged black garlic extract inhibits estrogen receptor-positive breast cancer (MCF-7, MDA-MB-361) via ROS-JNK pathway and MCL-1 downregulation​

Synergizes with curcumin’s Hedgehog suppression (50-60%), EGCG’s JAK/STAT3 inhibition (55-65%), vitamin D’s TGF-β suppression (60-70%)

Returns premenopausal breast cancer risk to population baseline

Prostate Cancer: RR 0.70 (30% below baseline)​

Epidemiological evidence: ~50% prostate cancer risk reduction with >10g/day allium vegetables vs <2.2g/day​

Garlic suppresses PC-3 prostate cancer cells​

Conservative omega-3 dosing (500-1000 mg) maintains safety

Achieves excellent prostate cancer risk reduction

Five-Agent Overall Risk Reduction: 60-82% (Midpoint 70%)

This transforms lifetime overall cancer risk from 65-75% to 32-39%—approximately the population baseline of 39%.​

Synergistic mechanisms enabling this achievement:

SAMC + Curcumin NF-κB synergy: Block kinase (SAMC) + transcription (curcumin) = 90-97% inhibition Ajoene + EGCG JAK/STAT3 synergy: Suppress at kinase (ajoene) + direct STAT3 phosphorylation (EGCG) DATS + Vitamin D + EGCG Wnt synergy: Three complementary mechanisms achieve 72-85% inhibition Garlic compounds + Omega-3 inflammatory synergy: Enhanced eicosanoid modulation + sulfide effects All five agents: Multi-level pathway suppression (membrane → kinase → protein → transcription → gene expression)

Dosage Protocol: Five Agents Daily

Vitamin D3: 1000-2000 IU Curcumin: 500-1000 mg EGCG: 400-800 mg Omega-3 (EPA/DHA): 1000-2000 mg (500-1000 mg for prostate) Aged Garlic Extract: 2.4 mL daily OR 600-900 mg standardized extract

All can be taken once daily with food. Excellent safety: No significant interactions. Minimal side effects.

Safety Profile: Excellent Across All Five Agents

Vitamin D: Safe to 4000 IU daily; minimal toxicity​

Curcumin: Well-tolerated to 2000 mg daily

EGCG: Established safety from tea consumption​

Omega-3: Safe to 5000 mg daily; minimal blood-thinning​

Aged Garlic: No apparent toxic effects on vital organs at therapeutic doses​

Combined: Complementary mechanisms reduce individual dose requirements and enhance safety profile.

Change Diet to a Healthy One

At this point, allow me to replace our carcinogenic diet with a Mediterranean one. Also allow me to gently request that one fast overnight 16 hours for two or three days per week.

Add Sulforaphane for a ROOT5S+™ Protocol Applied to a Mediterranean Diet with Some Overnight Fasting

Sulforaphane synergizes perfectly with Aged Garlic Extract due to the sulfur compounds. For those readers who wish to neutralize most of the excess risk of a carcinogenic diet, always add Sulforaphane to Aged Garlic Extract.

You may do this easily by consuming broccoli or cauliflower 2 to 3 x per week like I do. Keep in mind that AGE promotes health in a dose-dependent manner with no significant adverse effects. Thus, I often add a few extra grams of the AGE powder for flavoring food.

SFN + AGE have massive anti-cancer synergy. Here are the CSC suppression numbers:

And here are the cancer suppression percentages:

Pancreatic Cancer only 5% Reduced with this ROOT5S+™ Protocol and a Healthy Diet.

However, I take an additional 3 agents - not part of the ROOT™ protocols - which lower Pancreatic Cancer risk by some 75% and overall cancer risk of 93%. In addition, when added, the overall CSC pathway blocking rises to 97 to 99 %.

My Personal Three Added Agents

These three agents are cheap, easy to obtain, and evidenced based. In our modern era, it is no longer salami, burgers and fast or processed food which has become our greatest health enemy.

It is now spike protein disease and turbo-cancer.

Let me share with you what I do, and why these three agents change the game against Pancreatic and other resistant cancers.

