Simon Fraser University lecturer Stewart Prest tweeted he was torn after learning of Elon Musk's intended buyout of social media platform Twitter. He went so far as to say it might guarantee the reelection of Trump, "thereby putting the final nail in the coffin of American democracy as we know it," according to a story written by Max Fawcett in Canada's National Observer.

Fawcett writes about a litany of other concerns brought up by the prospect of unleashing free speech on Twitter.

For example, Fawcett writes about "far-right movements like the trucker convoy that occupied Ottawa in January," which should give everyone pause. Fawcett argues that more regulation of social media is the answer because he points out, "there is no such thing as a benevolent billionaire, and that is especially true when it comes to something as fundamental to democracy as the flow of information."

Finally, Fawcett concludes that "now, more than ever, they cry out for proper regulation...the future of democracy, and the crucial role that information plays in it, is now clearly at stake."

So, let’s take a moment to reflect on Fawcett's observations. He seemed to be saying that we cannot trust anything we read in the Washington Post because a billionaire owns it, and they only act selfishly. He seemed to be saying that the government should be regulating what newspapers and social media are allowed to print for the good of society.

We already have this ideal situation in other countries. For example, China does an effective job at regulating all speech, as does Russia. Look at how well Pravda sticks to the narrative. Speaking of authoritarian governments, Fawcett's own country, Canada, did a similarly effective job silencing those rebellious freedom convoy truckers by freezing their bank accounts, beating and arresting them, and impounding their trucks. They certainly won't be driving again anytime soon. And even if they do, Canada and the US have done an effective job raising the price of diesel fuel so high they probably couldn't afford to fill their tanks anyway.

But Max Fawcett, Lead Columnist for the Canadian National Observer, might have hit the nail on the head when he realized that the future of democracy is "now clearly at stake."

Because it is. Max argues for totalitarian measures to 'regulate' free speech, which is code for silencing any political views he disagrees with by using a two-faced argument. And if business was allowed to go on as usual, where scientists like mRNA inventor Dr. Robert Malone could be de-platformed and character assassinated by his left-wing enemies simply for speaking science, then our democracy would end, and we would morph into a society like Russia or China or now even Australia or Canada.

Because in Australia or New Zealand, one can be locked up in a detention camp for failing to submit to a vaccination. Police can brutally punch one for demonstrating 'free speech' in front of the Parliament Building. A doctor can be fined $ 13,000 for prescribing hydroxychloroquine.

And as Dr. Peter McCullough noted, in Australia, a physician could also be jailed for off-label drug prescribing.

Dr. Jackie Stone, the South African doctor who saved countless lives using Ivermectin against the wishes of doctors affiliated with the Wellcome Trust, is now facing criminal charges and imprisonment of up to five years.

Yes, Max Fawcett, you are unfortunately spot on when it comes to the future of our democracy now being at stake, but not for the reasons you suggest. The United States' greatest threat is not Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter, nor even Jeff Bezos' control of the Washington Post. Instead, it is allowing the government to interfere with physicians' and scientists' free practice of medicine Galileo-style, where we are now thrust back into the dark ages of freedom of expression.

Perhaps Max would prefer to move to Hong Kong and live under the conditions he suggests would be preferable - where China has accomplished the regulation that he so fervently believes is necessary for the West. Look at how well it worked there after the UK handed it over in 2020.

Journalist Allan Au, a veteran journalist and academic at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who wrote daily columns for Hong Kong's Apple Daily, was arrested and charged with sedition. China is now 'fully regulating' all speech considered misinformation in their great nation, including Hong Kong.

And we can look forward to that in the USA if Max gets his wish. The South China Post, that bastion of the type of regulated speech Max promotes, defended the arrest stating that Au wrote articles that allegedly incited hate against the government.

However, opinion was divided as other journalists wrote, "Vital rights and freedoms - to free speech, a free media, the right to protest - are vanishing fast in Hong Kong."

Au was one of two writers for the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily arrested by national security officers after Beijing took over Hong Kong. The other writer, Li Ping, was arrested for conspiring to collude with foreign forces. Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and several other senior editors were also arrested after China seized control over Hong Kong.

Lai, age 74, is now serving a 13-month prison term for four crimes related to public protests, sedition, and colluding with foreign forces.

When asked whether these arrests undermined Hong Kong's freedom of the press, John Lee, who is 'running' to be elected as Hong Kong’s next chief executive, answered that those who followed the law would have their freedoms "sufficiently guaranteed."

I suppose Max Fawcett might say something similar, that provided Twitter and other social media come under government-sponsored regulation, as he proposes, our free speech would be 'sufficiently' protected.

A lone billionaire is not the problem, and certainly, Musk is not the threat to our democracy. Allowing the government to regulate speech is. Governments, not eccentric billionaires, are what we should fear. Governments, not billionaires, start wars, create famines, devalue currency, and imprison citizens. Governments, not billionaires, commit genocide, and if left unchecked, government can destroy the planet.

Anyone who reviews history will realize the government cannot ever be allowed to determine speech content; otherwise, we will see atrocities that always occur under totalitarian regimes. Havel and Solzhenitsyn wrote volumes about this, and Jordan Peterson recently explained why [3:46].

Because when you allow government unfettered authority to determine content, you allow absolute control over opposing views with the full force of the courts, the police, and the military. Yes, Max Fawcett was partially correct. Our democracy is now at stake. However, restoring free speech, not restricting it, is the answer.