"It is time to fight, or your children are going to live in a technofascism for the rest of their natural lives."
~ Dr. Robert Malone
Dr. Robert Malone, the Chief Architect and Inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology, has watched his brainchild go from a potential Wonderdrug to a tool for Depopulation and Global Enslavement in the hands of unscrupulous technocrats.
Just as an aging Albert Einstein came to regret hi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Repurposed Drugs: Powers & Possibilities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.