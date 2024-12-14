Recently, celebrated cancer researcher Dr. Angus Dalgleish sang the praises of Ivermectin as a repurposed cancer drug that “blocks more cancer pathways” than he could fathom.

He compared this with the established and accepted cancer treatment known as lenalidomide, sold under the trade name Revlimid, now a worldwide blockbuster first-line cancer treatment.

Revlimid arose from the repurposing of thalidomide, a notorious drug that suppressed blood vessel growth in tumors. As a first-line cancer treatment for multiple myeloma, Revlimid retails for about $160,000 per year.

Professor Dalgleish should know precisely how Ivermectin stacks up against this expensive Big Pharma drug as he co-authored much of the research on Revlimid.

In the following interview, he explains the anti-cancer potential of Ivermectin, and why it may be superior to lenalidomide.

“This is something I’m very familiar with as I did a lot of work with thalidomide at Celgene developing lenalidomide and pomalidomide. Thats why I’m really delighted to say - because there was a big company behind that - we got those on the market. But if it was a small company, they probably would have been pushed away. But lenalidomide is number one now for Myeloma, even on the NHS - and its been number one world-wide for several years - but even the NHS means its first-line treatment for Myeloma. Its made an incredible difference [02:20].”

But then Dr. Dalgleish hastens to add that Ivermectin blocks at least as many cancer pathways as lenalidomide.

“The reason I mentioned this with Ivermectin is that we couldn’t believe how many (cancer) pathways lenalidomide interfered with. At any rate, Ivermectin and lenalidomide have tremendous similarities, and they hit so many (cancer) pathways which I believe is why they - both of these drugs can be administered at non-toxic doses with significant anti-cancer activity. That is an absolute fact established with lenalidomide because it has been approved for Myeloma and Lymphoma worldwide - in over 200 countries. I strongly suspect Ivermectin would pass all those tests too [03:17].”

Professor Dalgleish explains that Ivermectin is one of the safest drugs in existence, far safer than Tylenol. He also notes that repurposed drugs like thalidomide/lenalidomide and Ivermectin can be added to conventional chemotherapy and radiation therapy to improve effectiveness by blocking pathways of resistance.

However, lenalidomide blocks so many pathways by itself that it may remain effective for up to five years, after which other anti-cancer drugs should be added to prevent resistance and cancer recurrence.

This brings me to the subject of Gall Bladder and Bile Duct Cancers, some of the worst terminal cancers known.

Dr. Paul E. Mark, a living legend in the field of Repurposed Drugs for Cancer, happens to be a close friend of Dr. Angus Dalgleish, and here they are enjoying the sights of Sydney, Australia. Dr. Marik visited Australia this fall as part of a speaking tour on this topic.

Dr. Marik published the timely text, Cancer Care, now in its 2nd Edition and a bestseller on the topic of repurposed drugs and metabolic treatments for cancer. In his ground-breaking book, Dr. Marik reviews Gall Bladder Cancer as having one of the poorest prognoses. The five-year survival rate is around 2 to 3% if all one uses are conventional chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

However, when one adds repurposed drugs and metabolic treatments, the chances of beating the tumor improve remarkably.

Ivermectin + Fenbendazole = Success in Cancer Care!

Thanks for reading Repurposed Drugs: Powers & Possibilities! This post is public, so feel free to share it. Share

Like Dr. Dalgleish, Dr. Marik also references the multiple cancer pathways blocked by Ivermectin. In addition, we see in Dr. Marik’s table the many cancer pathways are also blocked by Mebendazole [a version of Fenbendazole].

Notice in the above table that Ivermectin blocks 10 out of 11 cancer pathways .

Notice in the above table that Mebendazole [Almost identical to Fenbendazole] blocks all 11 out of 11 major cancer pathways.

CASE REPORT #1. Dr. William Makis reports on a 53-year-old with Metastatic Cholangiocarcinoma.

OCTOBER 19, 2023, EMAIL TO DR. MAKIS:

Diagnosed with Stage 4 Bile Duct Cancer, metastatic to the liver

At that time in hospital doctors gave me to December 16 to live and get my affairs in order

My oncologist didn’t think I would make it through one cycle of chemotherapy. Tomorrow will be the dose of my third round.

(Second Opinion worse than the first) Friday, a second oncologist told me to watch for “the end” because I’d been lucky to make it to summer.

Please (Dr. Makis) how can we connect and look for options? I’m not going to Mexico.

NOVEMBER 3, 2023

Dr. Makis referenced literature on protocols involving Melatonin, Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.

Treatment Undertaken: Following this email, the patient began the following:

Ivermectin one tablespoon daily

Fenbendazole 222mg each morning

Fenbendazole 222mg each evening [Except no Fenbendazole each Sunday] DECEMBER 12, 2024, THE PATIENT IS CANCER FREE VIA EMAIL TO DR. MAKIS

Just wanted to share the news with you that my wife is cancer free!!

Thank you for your guidance; we are forever grateful.

This is not a one-time fluke.

There is another case report of a patient who happened to also be a physician with Stage 4 Gall Bladder Cancer with complete resolution following over one year of treatment with high-dose Ivermectin.