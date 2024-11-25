DMSO is Approved to Treat Interstitial Cystitis. Can it Also Be Repurposed to Treat Macular Degeneration and Retinitis Pigmentosa?

In 1929, Alexander Fleming returned from a vacation to find the unexpected. He noticed his agar plates contained a strange mold that prevented bacterial growth. He published his results here. The scientific world ignored this for a decade, after which this article and the discovery of Penicillin ushered in the age of antibiotics.

Today, we find no less impressive and serendipitous findings daily.

Allow me to show you a sampling of similar stories, events so unexpected they strain our perceptions of reality. You can’t make these things up.

These lead to new and effective treatments for cancer, eye, and brain disease.

First, I begin with the story of Mebendazole [chemically related to Fenbendazole], the same drug that led to the Introduction of my book, Surviving Cancer, COVID-19, and Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution. For anyone who has not learned of Dr. Gregory Riggins and his chance discovery of a cure for cancer, the story goes like this:

“Dr. Gregory Riggins, a neurosurgeon at Johns Hopkins University, had given his mice cancer. By carefully implanting malignant cells from a live tumor into each of their brains, they would now all grow brain medulloblastomas. New drugs and human cancer treatments could be tested. But before the experiment could begin, his mice came down with a bad case of worms. Dr. Riggins did what any good scientist would: He treated them with a pinworm drug. Following the deworming treatment, the mice were once again healthy and worm-free, but quite inexplicably they were also cancer-free.1 After the mice got the pinworm drug, Dr. Riggins reported, “Our medulloblastomas stopped growing.” Riggins began studying the pinworm drug he gave them, mebendazole (or MBZ, for short) as an anticancer treatment. Mebendazole has been used safely for 40 years to treat parasites. Preliminary results showed MBZ to be effective at treating a large variety of cancers, including leukemia, lymphoma, lung cancer, colon cancer, and brain cancers such as glioblastoma and medulloblastoma.2”

But DMSO, the drug championed by the University of Oregon Chief of Transplant Surgery, Dr. Stanley Jacob, has heralded another similarly impressive discovery—its effectiveness for macular degeneration and retinitis pigmentosa, two incurable eye diseases.

In referencing passages from Pat McGrady Sr’s book, The Persecuted Drug: The Story of DMSO, Dr. Jacob writes:

When several patients treated with DMSO for muscular problems reported to Dr. Jacob that their vision had improved, he sent them to Dr. Robert O. Hill, ophthalmologist at the University of Oregon Medical School. Confirming the favorable changes, Dr. Hill began his own experiments with DMSO (after it was known that the lens changes did not happen in humans). His research showed drops of 50% DMSO to be effective in retinitis pigmentosa and macular degeneration, and presented a report on this at the New York Academy of Sciences symposium in 1971. In the 1970's, my late mother developed macular degeneration. Having read Dr. Hill's study, I called him. In addition to what he had written, he added that one should use cold compresses after using the drops. I relayed this to my mother and when she was at home one summer, her housekeeper put two drops of 50% DMSO in each eye twice a day. When my mother was getting ready to return to Florida for the winter, she said, "Those DMSO drops worked. When I came home in June, lying in bed I could not see the individual slats on the venetian blinds in my bedroom and now I can". Deise, a friend from Brazil (where DMSO is legal), told me that a New York eye doctor had told her she was developing macular degeneration, so I told her the above story. A year later, she informed me that the same doctor had told her that her signs of macular degeneration had disappeared. The previous year, she had persistently put DMSO drops in her eyes several times a day.

Steve Kirsch has written in his Substack a piece about his own eye disorder, a spontaneous subretinal hemorrhage that has robbed him of most of his right eye’s sight. In this article, he poses the question of whether or not he should try DMSO. The article is informative not only for its content but also for the hundreds of comments, which are fertile ground for references and anecdotes for the inquisitive reader.

The questions, as distilled by Kirsch, are essentially whether the risks of vitrectomy surgery outweigh the potential benefits and whether any potential risk of DMSO eyedrops outweighs its benefits. Perhaps we shall soon find out.

Moving on to Ivermectin, Dr. Makis recently published an anecdote written by someone who had used the drug for their 97-year-old demented father to suppress a COVID-19 infection.

She writes:

During COVID, my father, age 97 and about 4 years into dementia (he no longer knew me), came down with COVID at a nursing home. I had refused to have him jabbed and my sister was very angry with my decision. Although he was in hospice, and it was his time to go, I didn’t want to deal with my sister’s wrath if he died of COVID. So I tried an experiment. I gave him 24mg of Ivermectin on day 1 (he was pretty much unresponsive then). I walked in the next day expecting the worst, and he was sitting up, eating brownies and drinking milk. His eyes lit up, and he recognized me. I continued with IVM for 4 days. Each day when I visited, he became more of the father I knew decades prior. We had wonderful conversations; his confusion was gone, and he was laughing and talking. Being very weak, he had a fall about 2 weeks later that ended his life. But we had an amazing week of sharing memories while he was on the IVM. I’m very blessed for that time. Is it possible that dementia could be treated so easily with IV, or was this just an end-of-life burst of energy and memory?

In my 40 years of medical practice experience, severe dementia like this is not reversible, and I have not seen any of the FDA-approved dementia drugs produce improvements of this magnitude.

I have previously written about the potential benefits of IVM in various brain diseases here. It would be worthwhile to pursue further research to answer this daughter’s question.

This brings me to another group of astonishing anecdotes about Parkinson’s Disease. Ivermectin is arguably the safest drug on the planet, about 100 times safer than either Tylenol or Advil. Dr. Pierre Kory is on record saying that it is virtually impossible to overdose on Ivermectin, and at worst, one might feel sluggish and have to sleep off the hangover effect. For more details, please read Dr. Kory’s book, The War on Ivermectin.

Thus, if there were a chance it could substantially improve a person’s Parkinson’s Disease, why would someone not wish to try it?

The stories on Ivermectin and Parkinson’s Disease are encouraging.