When I began to write this article, I tried to Cross-Post the recent Dr. William Makis’ case report on Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, and what I found astonished me.

I was unable to Cross-Post any articles containing “Ivermectin and Fenbendazole” in the title. I was free to Cross-Post many, but not all of his other articles.

I recently Cross-Posted another article containing Ivermectin and Fenbendazole here, but when I tried again today, this article was also blocked from Cross-Posting.

Dr. Makis has written many other controversial posts critical of the Canadian government - for example, some showing sudden deaths from vaccination. When I checked on them, many of these had also become “radioactive,” preventing me from Cross-Posting.

Thus, I am compelled to write today’s post to inform my readers that what is most censored is also what you most need to know. So here they are - courtesy of Candian Oncologist William Makis, who also successfully co-authored the PubMed publication, “A Systematic Review of Autopsy Findings in Deaths After COVID-19 Vaccination.”

He not only got this published in a peer-reviewed medical journal but also co-authored it with Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Paul Alexander - two severely attacked doctors in our Freedom Movement. Vaccine-related sudden deaths like this one and another one are also blocked from Cross-Posting.

The other articles you need to know concerning eradicating cancer include those with the two key Repurposed Cancer Drugs - Ivermectin and Fenbendazole. What is it about these two drugs they don’t want you to know?

Consider the following cases on IVM and FBZ that show substantial drops in tumor markers following a few weeks of dosing. Since I am blocked from Cross-Posting, I will excerpt from these.

#1. “Pfizer Turbo Cancer” and “Stage 4 Lung Cancer” and Treatment involving Ivermectin 1mg/kg per day x 4 weeks and Ivermectin 2mg/kg per day x 2 weeks with substantial treatment response:

72% PET SUV reduction in Lung metastasis

65% PET SUV reduction in T2 vertebra metastasis

71% PET SUV reduction in T8 vertebra metastasis

In other words, there was a dramatic drop in tumor metabolism when a 6 week course of Ivermectin was added to the standard treatment plan.

#2. “Stage 4 Prostate Cancer” Gleason Score 8. Fenbendazole + Ivermectin Protocol “PSA Drops from 800 to 18 in 3 Months”

Ivermectin 1 mg/kg per day x 3 months

Fenbendazole 222 mg or 444 mg per day as tolerated

#3. “Stage 3 Rectal Cancer” CEA Drops 90% in 2 months

Ivermectin 24mg per day

Dr. Makis has guts and is saving lives all over the world with two repurposed drugs: Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.

Dr. William Makis and Dr. Paul Marik, together with others, recently co-authored and published the first Ivermectin + Mebendazole (another version of Fenbendazole) Protocol in a Peer-Reviewed Medical Journal. It gets no more scientific than that!

Now it seems Canada is not content with simply taking away his license to practice medicine. They wish to imprison him, and he needs all our help.

He has asked to be appointed to RFK Jr.’s team at HHS under the guidance of President-Elect Donald Trump. All of us should support courageous physicians who are dedicated to saving lives, even at the expense of their own Liberty.

I applaud Dr. Makis and hope he and his family are invited to join Robert Kennedy Jr.’s Team. I look forward to them relocating from Canada to the United States as soon as possible. And I look forward to the day physicians can once again practice Cancer Care without being censored, stifled, or imprisoned.

Dr. Makis also writes about Pancreatic Cancer and the phenomenal response to treatment with his Ivermectin + Fenbendazole Protocol.

#4. “Stage 3 Pancreatic Cancer” and “75% Drop of CA19-9” in 8 weeks

8 weeks of high-dose Ivermectin and Fenbendazole

75% Reduction in blood tumor marker CA19-9

The case is interesting in that the CA19-9 dropped without the tumor shrinking in size. However, the reason for this was explained by Dr. Makis, and it is good news: