Dr. William Makis, a Canadian Oncologist, is an outspoken advocate of repurposed drugs for cancers and viruses. He is highly experienced and has diagnosed more than 20,000 patients with cancer and has published over 100 peer-reviewed studies.

“[00:24] I am a physician based in Canada, Alberta currently, and I trained in Radiology and Oncology, and my practice involves diagnosing and treating cancer patients. I’m also a cancer researcher, I have over 100 peer-reviewed publications in International Medical Journals, and I have an undergraduate degree in Immunology as well.”

And he has written recently on the effectiveness of repurposed drugs for spike protein disease and cancer. In this recent interview, he offers advice on repurposed drug solutions and where the reader can obtain them.

He has spoken out about the dangers of the mRNA vaccine and related Turbo Cancers.

These cancers behave completely differently. [11:40] I’ve never seen anything like this. I’ve never seen Stage 4 Colon Cancers presenting in men and women in their 20s and 30s. Leukemias that will kill you in a matter of days, even hours after diagnosis. Lymphomas that will kill you in a matter of months.

Makis continues,

[12:42] The other feature of these cancers is that they are very resistant to conventional treatment. They are resistant to chemotherapy. They are resistant to radiation therapy, and patients seem to do very poorly with conventional therapy. Oncologists are really baffled. They don’t know what to do. They try to give the standard treatment. The standard treatments don’t work, and then the patient is dead in a matter of months.

[14:04] The problem is that Oncologists are refusing to recognize this phenomenon - they are not studying it because they are afraid for their medical licenses. Those of us who have stood up and spoken about vaccine injuries, these cancers and so on - we have lost our careers, we have lost our jobs, lost our medical licenses. If you recognize this phenomenon and you speak about it, you have to be prepared to lose everything. And so, there is not alot of research being done.

Unfortunately, Dr. Makis was punished for his refusal to accept the vaccine, and his license to practice medicine was taken. Nonetheless, Makis has become a prolific whistleblower, and has reported on more than 2000 sudden deaths in young people related to spike issues.

[21:04] I’ve reported over 2000 ‘died suddenly’ sudden deaths of young people over the past year in my Twitter and Substack accounts - over 2000 individuals whose lives were severely shortened.

[25:40] They collapse in the gym, on the soccer field, on the football field. They collapse on the hockey rink. They collapse while at the beach, in the water. They collapse while they’re swimming. There are really no warning signs.

Young people are now dying at a record rate since the rollout [26:06]. We are almost into the third year, yet people are still dying. That means the spike protein is probably causing an ongoing damage that could be accumulating long-term. And maybe your body is able to handle it for a year, or a year and a half, and then your system gets overwhelmed.

Makis encourages people to be proactive and to help neutralize the spike protein if they have been vaccinated, whether they have symptoms or not. He advises repurposed drugs and supplements to help neutralize spike, substances like Nattokinase, Dandelion Root, Black Cumin Seed, Quercetin, NAC, and Curcumin [27:17]. But most importantly, he advises Ivermectin because it is not only a potent antiviral agent, but it is also an effective anti-cancer drug.

[28:28] Ivermectin is a wonderful and incredible drug. There is tremendous research to support Ivermectin. Ivermectin’s been used to treat COVID-19 and I’ve reviewed the research extensively on this. There is now extensive research to support Ivermectin’s use in treating cancer [28:47]. And particularly the types of aggressive cancers we are seeing in COVID-19 vaccinated individuals, the Turbo Cancers. For example, the Glioblastomas, the brain cancers that are really terminal. If you get that, you may die within a few months. Ivermectin may actually help with those. Stage 4 Colon Cancer, Pancreatic Cancers, Gallbladder Cancers, Renal Cancer, Melanomas. These are cancers that have been actually studied with Ivermectin, very aggressive cancers. And they have found that if you give higher doses of Ivermectin than what’s been used for COVID-19 that it actually can stop the growth of these cancer cells, it can stop the growth of their metastases [29:37].

Dr. Makis suspects we might be faced with future pandemics like Nipah or H1N1 [33:55]. In the event of future gain-of-function pandemics, Ivermectin may prove essential, as it has broad anti-viral activity, and can be used as a repurposed drug.

Many have written about the potential combination of drugs like Ivermectin with Fenbenazole/Mebendazole -the drug that cured Dr. Riggins’ mice, and the drug I wrote about in my cancer book, Surviving Cancer, COVID-19 and Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution.

Dr. Makis notes that if we have a new pandemic, you can start with basic anti-viral supplements like Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Quercetin, Zinc, and repurposed drugs like Ivermectin. He explains where and how one can obtain these drugs, and he should be one of our go-to resources.

In addition to The Wellness Company offering to provide these supplements and repurposed drugs, one can look to Dr. Turner’s and Dr. Kory’s sites, and as always, of course, the FLCCC.