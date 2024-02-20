Having written about Repurposed Drugs for Cancer, the comments I typically receive about Ivermectin are not what you might expect. For example, they are not about whether it is safe or effective. It is both.

It was used successfully in the billions of doses to eradicate River Blindness, and having been FDA-approved, it is safe. Many scientists including Dr. Pierre Kory feel it is among the safest of all prescription drugs.

It is also highly effective. Not just for treating parasitic diseases in both humans and animals. It is also effective against viruses like Sars-CoV-2.

And where it gets most interesting is its emerging effectiveness against cancer, particularly Turbo Cancer. Not only are there many case reports of its surprising effectiveness against a variety of terminal cancers, but there are also credible case reports of its ability to shrink tumor metastases.

So, what is the most common comment I receive if it is not about safety or efficacy?

It is about lack of availability. “I can’t seem to find a doctor willing to prescribe it. How can I get it?”

After researching, here are the best answers.

First, Ivermectin is currently available over the counter in Tennessee for around 25 cents per pill. No prescription is necessary.

That is how Paul Mann, the former marathoner and now Phoenix Cancer Conference Celebrity obtained his supply.

Mr. Mann, a former marathon runner in excellent health was forced to take two doses of the mRNA vaccine as a work requirement. Shortly thereafter he contracted an aggressive prostate cancer out of the blue which some might term Turbo Cancer.

While he was in the throes of Stage 4 Prostate Cancer, and losing the battle, he began Ivermectin 18 mg per day. His PSA plummeted from over 100 to around 1.3 in less than 6 weeks. He slowly began feeling better and now is in remission. According to his Oncologist, Sloan Kettering Trained Kathleen Ruddy, Mr. Mann is now in complete biochemical remission. Dr. Ruddy has teamed up with several physicians including Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik to conduct an observational study looking at the effects of various repurposed drugs on cancer. These drugs include Ivermectin.

Suppose you don’t live close to Tennessee and cannot find a doctor to prescribe Ivermectin. It is also available to participants of the Marik-Ruddy Observational Study.

However, suppose you are looking to obtain it for your dog or cat, and there have been anecdotal reports of animal tumors mysteriously disappearing after treatment with topical or oral Ivermectin. In that case, I attach the link below.

If you know of anyone who has cancer and wishes to participate in the study, by all means, notify them of this option and suggest they enroll. My understanding is that they can continue all their conventional care through their chosen Oncologist and add the selected repurposed drugs through the Marik-Ruddy Study as well.

And if you have a pet with cancer, and cannot seem to find Ivermectin anywhere, consider the source below - after the linked article.

[I have no financial interest in this or any supplier of Ivermectin, and this article is purely for informational purposes in response to comments made in prior posts. And as always allow me to caution all readers that humans should not take veterinary medication.]