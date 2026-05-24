Ordinarily, I would be writing a deeply researched Substack essay on molecular pathways and repurposed-drug protocols. Today, however, I want to share something different: an anecdotal case of severe Long COVID, four years of lingering disability, and one unexpected intervention that appeared to change everything.

Let us call her Rosie — a 60-year-old woman with no prior medical conditions. Before COVID, she was the picture of robust health: athletic, energetic, and capable of hiking long distances uphill in the heat without fatigue or shortness of breath. Her immune system seemed unusually strong — she rarely caught colds or the flu.

The Delta Variant Changes Everything

In 2022, Rosie contracted a severe case of COVID-19 (Delta variant). Her acute illness involved high fever, chills, and chest pain that sent her to the ER multiple times. What followed was months of debilitating Long COVID: crushing fatigue, shortness of breath on stairs, intermittent chest pain, and recurrent viral infections, including multiple bouts of shingles.

Standard medical workups (chest X-rays, EKGs, D-dimer, labs) were all normal. She struggled to tolerate most medications, including oral ivermectin, which caused severe nausea. For the first six months, she could barely exercise. Even a gentle 10-minute walk left her exhausted.

Four Years of Exhaustion

Over the next four years, Rosie improved slowly but never fully recovered. A strict Mediterranean diet, Vitamin D, fermented foods, and a gradual walking program helped her regain some function, but progress remained limited. She could eventually walk 20 to 30 minutes at a slow pace on level ground, though fatigue, intermittent chest pain, PVCs, and recurring gastrointestinal symptoms continued to interrupt her recovery. By years three and four, the chest pain had mostly subsided, but the exhaustion remained relentless, and she seemed to catch nearly every circulating virus.

The Turning Point

In early 2026, around the time of news about a Hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, Rosie developed another acute viral illness. This one brought severe headache, crushing exhaustion, nausea, diarrhea, fever, chills, shortness of breath, tachycardia, and a new symptom: photophobia.

Fearing another ER visit and mindful of how poorly she had tolerated oral ivermectin, topical ivermectin cream (the 1% formulation used for rosacea) was tried cautiously. She applied a very small amount. Within twenty minutes, her stomachache, headache, nausea, diarrhea, and chills seemed to disappear.

The improvement was dramatic, though clearly time-dependent. When symptoms returned after about two hours, she began reapplying the cream, carefully increasing the amount to extend the effect.

By doubling the dose, she could stretch relief to four hours. She maintained this regimen for a full week, applying before bed and immediately upon waking.

After the first week of consistent use, she could delay her morning dose until 9:00 AM. By the two-week mark, she only needed three applications per day and experienced zero breakthrough symptoms.

Today, Rosie can walk 45–60 minutes with no chest pain or shortness of breath. Her own words:

“I have 100% of my energy back as long as I remember to apply the ivermectin. I feel as energetic as I did BEFORE I contracted COVID. I am 90% back to where I once was. The Modified Citrus Pectin and Aged Garlic Extract helped about 50%, but nothing compared to the boost I got from the ivermectin cream. I only wish I had known this sooner.”

The Science

Dr. Hector Carvallo and colleagues were among the first to publish observations on Long COVID and ivermectin use in a large retrospective cohort. Their report described 856 patients, many of whom experienced profound fatigue, a symptom that dominated the syndrome and often seemed to drain the life out of otherwise healthy people.

Carvallo proposed that Long COVID behaves like a post-viral syndrome similar to chronic fatigue syndrome, and that ivermectin might help through anti-inflammatory effects and other proposed mechanisms. His findings drew attention in part because the reported response rate was strikingly high.

However, results published in the Carvallo Cohort—whose reported symptoms strongly mirror Rosie’s—have not been reproduced in subsequent large-scale randomized controlled trials (such as COVID-OUT and ACTIV-6). For that reason, Rosie’s experience should be understood as a compelling but single anecdotal case, rather than definitive proof of efficacy.

The Front-Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) includes ivermectin in its I-RECOVER protocol for Long COVID, operating on the hypothesis that it may help reduce inflammation and support clearance of residual spike protein. The rationale and core components of this protocol are summarized in the table below.

Whatever one concludes about the medical mechanisms at play, Rosie believes diet served as a crucial foundation for her recovery. With her permission, I’ve included two of the staple recipes she relied on to heal her gut and regain her strength, including her favorite salad dressing.

Rosie’s Recovery Recipes

Rosie credits her strict Mediterranean-style diet with helping her regain ground during the first two years. Here are two of her favorite recipes that she makes regularly.