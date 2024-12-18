Ivermectin can be manufactured for about 3 cents per pill, yet numerous and growing reports are emerging that it is effective against cancer. Not just cancer in the early stages. The evidence is accumulating that Ivermectin is effective against metastatic disease - terminal cancer. Stage 4 cancers.

This article suggests that high-dose Ivermectin shrinks cancer metastases.

To my knowledge, this is a first. There are NO drugs approved by the FDA to shrink cancer metastases.

This next article describes a case report of a patient recovering from Stage 4 colon cancer with the use of Ivermectin. He had sent home to die by his Oncologist.

Indeed, Sloan Kettering trained cancer researcher, Dr. Kathleen Ruddy was so impressed with Ivermectin’s effectiveness in terminal cancer patients that she helped begin a multi-center clinical trial to prospectively study Ivermectin in this regard.

When I began writing about Ivermectin in the book Ivermectin for the World, which was published on June 15, 2021, Ivermectin prescribing was but a blip on the radar. I wrote this in the book’s Postscript:

In closing, allow me to share something that is never mentioned enough. Many may not know this, but what is important here is one thing: Repurposed Drug Cocktails work against viruses - And Repurposed Drug Cocktails work against Terminal Cancer. And they work spectacularly well. The other important thing to remember is this: Big Pharma controls Big Regulators and can manipulate the studies to show anything they wish. And Big Pharma will always protect their Chemotherapy Industry. It is worth billions. You can expect them and their brethren, the FDA, CDC, and NIH to ALWAYS be opposed to safe, cheap, and effective repurposed drug cocktails cocktails for cancer regardless of whether they work.

Finally, Dr. Tess Lawrie recently wrote an article on Ivermectin and the rapid rise in prescriptions measured in the UK.

In this article, Tess brings up the recent accusations that Ivermectin can harm fertility, and that it is somehow being used as an agent to depopulate. Is this true?

The short answer is that following the billions of doses used to treat River Blindness, fertility rates actually increased. Go figure.

The longer answer circles back around to what I wrote in my 2021 book:

If the source of these unfounded accusations is associated in any way with Big Pharma, and it is, there is your answer.