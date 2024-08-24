Terry Fox brought the disease of osteosarcoma to the forefront of the public in 1980 when he began the Marathon for Hope and raised over 1.7 million dollars. His story and battle with osteosarcoma are epic - told here and here.

Today I write about the benefits of Ivermectin in patients who suffer from osteosarcoma in particular, and cancer in general.

Allow me to bring you two more cases of metastatic cancer where the simple addition of Ivermectin brought about major improvement - near complete resolution of symptoms. Osteosarcoma involves bone cancer, and this can cause excruciating pain.

The first case involved a 54-year-old male with osteosarcoma diagnosed in 2021. This began in his right femur and then spread to his lungs despite treatment with Adriamycin and ifosfamide. Following surgical removal of the tumor and chemotherapy involving doxorubicin and cisplatin, lung lymph node metastasis and pleural spread occurred. The pleura is the lining of the lungs, and pleural cancer spread can cause severe pain every time one takes a breath.

The effect on his lung function was severe, to the point he could not walk out of his house because of shortness of breath and severe pain. The researchers added a repurposed drug cocktail of three tablets of dichloroacetate (on Days 1 and 4), a tablet of 20 mg tamoxifen (on Days 1 and 4), three tablets of 40 mg omeprazole ( on Days 1 and 4) along with a tablet of 12 mg of Ivermectin (on Days 1 and 4).

This man who had been disabled due to lung metastases, severe pain and shortness of breath previously now with the addition of only one cycle of the above regimen, enjoyed complete relief of symptoms and could now walk to his appointments.

“After only one cycle, all the symptoms were relieved dramatically, and he could come to our clinic on foot by himself.”

The Tokyo Researchers led by Tatsuaki Ishiguro, had previously studied a mitochondria-targeted metabolic repurposed drug protocol involving dichloroacetate, omeprazole, and tamoxifen in sarcoma patients. While this helped one patient with cholangiocarcinoma survive 3 months, the results were mostly negative.

However, in the 2022 study, after they added Ivermectin as a fourth drug, they found synergistic improvement with a dramatic loss of pain, and improved ability to function in the osteosarcoma case reported above.

“He could not walk out of his house himself because of shortness of breath and severe pain. Since the combination of dichloroacetate, omeprazole, and tamoxifen had not been effective in sarcoma patients in our study, we decided to add ivermectin. After only one cycle, all the symptoms were relieved dramatically, and he could come to our clinic on foot by himself.”

In another case, the results were equally astonishing following the addition of small doses of Ivermectin.

In 2014, a gentleman with right lung adenocarcinoma underwent a right lung lobectomy - removal of a portion of the right lung. Despite postoperative chemotherapy, his cancer spread, first to local lymph nodes, and then to distant areas including the brain and bone. He suffered pain and shortness of breath.

Despite repurposed drug combination therapy with dichloroacetate 333 mg every two days, a tablet of omeprazole 40mg every two days, and a single tablet of Ivermectin per week, his symptoms - cough, shortness of breath, pain, and appetite loss - continued. However, when the Ivermectin dose was increased to