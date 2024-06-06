Kevin Hennings on May 30, 2024

When cancer hits, it is personal. The news often devastates the patient and his inner circle of loved ones. Many times, the diagnosis is advanced, and the patient is told there is no hope except, “Get your things in order, say your goodbyes, and hire hospice.” The patient and family obediently follow the advice of their doctor, and soon the dire prediction becomes reality with the death of the patient.

However, there is another way, and Kevin Hennings found it.

Kevin Hennings is one of many Stage 4 cancer patients who was given precisely that dire news. And not only did he beat the cancer, but he also came back stronger and in better health than before he got sick. He decided to do something different. And it paid off.

In Part I of his story, you can see him speaking with comedian Jim Breuer, explaining how he went from a defeated and hopeless victim to a crusader and beacon of hope. Here is the photo from the Breuer interview in my original story.

Within 6 weeks of beginning his repurposed drug protocol, Kevin’s tumor had shrunk 50% and by 12 weeks, a scan proved he had no more evidence of disease.

Here he is now, seven months later beaming hope to all who will listen via his Facebook Page, Beating Cancer. His interview with Jim Breuer was broadcast in November 2023, and we are now in June 2024.

Yet Kevin appears to be years healthier.

I urge all readers to pay close attention to Part I of his story, tune in to his Facebook Page, and follow it. From his advice on the importance of hope, spirituality, and attitude, to his shining example of purpose, it is all pure gold.

Here are some snippets.

“Let’s talk about hope. Where there’s life, there’s always hope.”

Kevin Hennings May 30, 2024

Or look at this gem. “Do something different to change the narrative. Be a warrior.”

Kevin Hennings June 4, 2024

As I wrote in Part I, my 40 years of experience as a practicing physician has taught me several things,

“The first is that we have been lied to by Big Pharma. As I said in the dedication to my book, I was angry about the deception and angry at the system. That system had misled me in my medical education, and it had misled my father with his pancreatic cancer’s toxic treatment, as it had to so many of my dear friends and patients. And it continues to steamroll along. The second is that repurposed drugs and supplements are not just a useful addition to standard treatments for cancer, but they in many cases - especially late stage and Turbo Cancers - may be far superior to standard care. The third and most important thing I learned is this. Prayer is powerful. Faith is powerful and in some cases is the deciding factor. And that is precisely what Kevin found.”

There is hope even after the most devastating news of a terminal cancer diagnosis. But you and your family must be willing to accept that your physicians might be wrong and that there is more to do than what they are telling you.

This is Kevin’s protocol with links to multiple published medical journal studies.

And let us not forget about the crucial role of diet. As Dr. Thomas Seyfried has found in his research, it is our toxic diets that contribute to the rise in cancer, not so much our genes. This means our consumption of sugar and processed foods is driving the disease of cancer, which is truly a disease of metabolism.

Boston College Professor Thomas Seyfried

And fat is not the enemy, sugar and processed foods are. This is another lie recently exposed in this discussion by Joe Rogan.

Cancer patients should not be guzzling sugar-rich drinks “for calories.” Instead, they should follow a ketogenic, low-carbohydrate diet loaded with phytonutrients. Examples include smoothies with low-sugar yogurt and blueberries.

Other examples include daily broccoli, cauliflower, and brussel sprouts. Add stir fries with cabbage, garlic, and black pepper spiced with onions and turmeric. Liberal intake of turmeric, curcumin, ginger, green tea, and fermented foods like kimchi, sauerkraut, kombucha, is key. For more on this, consult Dr. Paul E. Marik’s Cancer Care.

As Hennings points out, hope exists as long as you draw breath. And as long as you have a functioning brain and soul, use them to help yourself. Think critically, have faith in God, and never give up. Start with tuning in to Kevin Hennings’ Facebook Page every day.