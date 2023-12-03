When Steve Kirsch donated $2.5 million to MIT to build a lecture hall, he did not anticipate that he would be banned from speaking in it.

But he was. Kirsch has been branded the “Number One Misinformation Spreader” by Google, and he was denied access to speak at MIT in the Lecture Hall he funded. The excuse given was that unless an MIT faculty member invited him - and no faculty member did - he could not give a lecture there. And so, it remained for years that Kirsch could not speak in his own auditorium [10:16].

However, that all changed on November 30, 2023, when a Student Group promoting free speech decided to invite Steve Kirsch to give an address.

Steve explained it all during an interview, “I’m here right now in Cambridge, Massachusetts [10:16]. I gave a talk in the Kirsch Auditorium at MIT last night. Now MIT has never allowed me to speak in the auditorium that I funded because they couldn’t find a faculty sponsor who would allow me to speak. But fortunately, there was a student group that allowed me to speak, and so I spoke last night in my auditorium, and I gave a two-hour speech to multiple standing ovations and that speech is now available on the internet - people can go to my Substack. I encourage everyone to watch the two-hour video. It explains how experts interpret the data.”

And with that speech, the ban was lifted.

Two students representing MSOI [17:50], invited Kirsch, and provided an explanation before he was brought to the stage.

“We, the MSOI, condemn the censorship and punishment of individuals who question the establishment narrative of covid, its treatments, and lockdowns, vaccines, and masks.

We believe medical dissidents have every right to speak, no matter what smears are hurled at them: “misinformer”, “disinformer”, “anti-science”, “crank”, “harmful”. So called “health authorities” are never infallible, and people have a right to question them.”

MIT is to be commended. These two brave students are to be commended. And the worm is turning. There is hope for America and the free world.

To view Kirsch’s historic MIT return, please click this twitter link.