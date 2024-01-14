Someone once said that if you fail to adapt to a changing environment, you can quickly become extinct. However, if Dr. Paul Marik is anything, he is resourceful, and adapts quickly.

Dr. Paul E. Marik, the beloved Professor and Chairman of the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the Eastern Virginia University School of Medicine, courageously stood up for saving lives at the cost of his career.

Long a trailblazer in the use of repurposed drugs against life-threatening diseases like Sepsis, Dr. Marik published his studies on IV Vitamin C and its profound benefit in Sepsis patients.

Like Dr. Linus Pauling before him, Dr. Marik found that Vitamin C could be repurposed to great effect against a variety of diseases. Both scientists are known as out-of-the box and brilliant thinkers. Both changed the world. And both men stood strong for their beliefs despite existential career attacks.

Pauling's book, The Nature of the Chemical Bond, is considered "chemistry's most influential book of this century and its effective bible".

In the three decades following its publication, it was cited more than 16,000 times and continues to be the foundational work on chemical bonds.

While a rising science star early in his career, he formed an association with Dr. Robert Oppenheimer on their joint research. This unfortunately ended abruptly after Oppenheimer made a pass at his wife Ava Helen Pauling, while Pauling was away. Oppenheimer invited her to join him on a tryst in Mexico. Ava declined and immediately reported this to Linus.

Years later Oppenheimer invited Pauling to direct the Chemistry Division of the Manhattan Project. Linus politely declined citing not wanting to uproot his family.

Dr. Linus Pauling is one of only five in history to win two Nobel Prizes, one for Chemistry in 1954 and the other as a Peace Prize in 1962 for his anti-war activism.

However, because of his activist passion to save lives, Dr. Pauling was ousted from his position at Caltech - The California Institute of Technology - for political reasons.

In 1958, the Caltech Board of Trustees asked him to resign his position as Chairman of the Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Division. Some 30 years later they would reverse themselves and forever honor Pauling.

Dr. Paul Marik has enjoyed his reputation as the “most published and influential clinician/researcher in critical care medicine in the United States” and for good reason. Dr. Marik is a giant in the academic research world with an H-Index of 111, which placed him in the top percentile of the world’s elite published physicians.

His IV Vitamin C protocol known as HAT garnered massive attention with more than 1100 anecdotes from physicians around the world noting similar almost miraculous results in their septic shock patients.

The Medicare Statistics at Dr. Marik’s hospital recorded a drop in the death rate of his sepsis patients from 22% to 6% over the year AFTER he began using the IV Vitamin C protocol.

“The mortality reduction Paul achieved in sepsis patients was an absolute risk reduction of 32% in his study, and then his hospital observed a 16% absolute risk reduction across the entire hospital (but his protocol was used in only one unit).”

After the Pandemic struck, Dr. Marik wrote to the WHO, Dr. Fauci, the head of the NIH, the head of New York City’s Department of Health, and the Health Minister in Lombardy, Italy about his new repurposed drug COVID protocol - pre-Ivermectin - involving Vitamin C, Quercetin, Zinc and Melatonin. He explained that lives could be saved by offering this to patients immediately. Marik wrote in his letter,

“Dr. Fauci and others are promoting the idea of performing randomized controlled trials (RCTs). I believe that it is unethical to do such trials. How can you offer patients a placebo when testing a drug that you believe may have clinical efficacy? Every patient needs to get the best treatment we can offer; we could expect no less for our loved ones. Furthermore, once these trials are eventually completed we will all be dead, or the pandemic will be over! This does not mean we should not be studying the impact of these interventions; detailed observational studies can provide useful information.”

Similar to Dr. Pauling’s cry for nuclear arms de-escalation, instead of persuading officials, all Dr. Marik’s letter did was paint a bright red bullseye on his forehead. They viewed him as an obstacle to their agenda which in both cases did not involve the good of humanity.

The powers that be had already decided upon deploying a vaccine under emergency use authorization. Allowing Dr. Marik to save his Eastern Virginia University Hospital ICU patients with Ivermectin would have spelled the end of that vaccine emergency use approval. So, in a politically and economically motivated assault, Dr. Marik was forced out of his position and career. To add further insult, he was pressured to resign his medical license.

A lesser man might have given up. But not Dr. Marik. Despite facing financial, personal and professional ruin, Dr. Marik focused not on himself, but on others. With laser-like intensity, Dr. Marik found his footing on what mattered most to him, saving the lives of others.

And with that fateful decision, the great Dr. Paul E. Marik made history by researching and publishing the solution for cancer, a riddle that has eluded almost all of even the greatest scientists who preceded him.

Dr. Paul Marik, who had been plunged into the deepest depths of despair, came roaring back with a purpose driven by divine inspiration. And now millions of lives are better for it.

We can all learn from the similarities to Dr. Pauling, and how his later life unfolded. Pauling’s genius led him to discover not only the secrets of ionic and covalent bonds between atoms, but the beneficial effects of various vitamins and amino acids on diseases like cancer.

Pauling, who was afflicted with Bright’s Disease - a kidney condition - at age 40, found an unorthodox but effective way to treat himself using 3 grams per day of Vitamin C. However, this use of repurposed vitamins threatened the status quo, and was vehemently denounced as “quackery.” Dr. Marik has found himself similarly attacked by various monied interests.

Dr. Pierre Kory writes colorfully about Marik’s experience in his book, The War on Ivermectin, which is required reading for anyone who cares about the truth. While Pauling found that Vitamin C was friendly to his diseased kidneys, Marik observed that far fewer IVC treated sepsis patients required dialysis because most recovered - to the great dismay of the hospital nephrologists whose income depended upon a steady stream supplying their dialysis clinics.

Pauling published two studies about a group of 100 terminally ill cancer patients where survival was increased by as much as four-fold compared to a similar group of controls.

Predictably, Pauling was heavily attacked. Yet in the end, with the help of his own 3 gram per day steady Vitamin C supplement use, he lived well and to the ripe old age of 93. His prolonged survival alone - in the face of Bright’s Disease -testifies as a monumental anecdote to the efficacy of his approach. Francis Crick hails Pauling as the “Father of Molecular Biology” while Nobel Laureate Peter Agre credits Pauling with inspiring him.

Caltech corrected their error in dismissing him by establishing a symposium and lectureship series in his name. The Pauling Lecture Series at Caltech began its first year in 1989 with a lecture by its namesake. Their chemistry department christened room 22 of Gates Hall as The Linus Pauling Lecture Hall.

Similarly, Dr. Marik has continued undeterred in his mission to save humanity. With unbridled passion, he researched the existing body of medical literature on cancer and repurposed drugs and published his masterpiece, Cancer Care, the most comprehensive book on the subject.

While reducing the mortality rate in sepsis by 32% is monumental, his Cancer Care work will likely reduce that disease’s mortality by even more. Cancer is now becoming the Number One cause of death in the United States, and with the recent acceleration of “Unexplained Deaths” and Turbo Cancers around the world, Marik’s work is even more vital.

His book has rapidly rose the ranks to Amazon Best Seller. And Dr. Marik is organizing a series of cancer-related medical conferences, the next in Arizona in February that attracts physicians and healthcare providers from a variety of backgrounds with the common denominator of a desire to save lives, not to be politically correct.

Dr. Paul Marik is now finding his voice and true calling in the second act of his life, just as Dr. Linus Pauling did after unlocking the secrets of the atom. Despite their obvious brilliance, both possess an even rarer commodity, that of an unswerving moral compass.

As Dr. Pauling so keenly observed decades ago,