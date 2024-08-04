The median survival of Stage 4 Colon Cancer is roughly 9 months with standard-of-care treatment. This treatment is palliative, meaning it is not intended to cure, but only to relieve symptoms.

However, there are numerous case reports in the literature of Stage 4 Colon Cancer patients who added repurposed drugs and achieved full remission. Some even witnessed their tumors vanishing - no evidence of disease.

The most dramatic case is that of Ben Williams who thus far has survived his Glioblastoma nearly 30 years, the longest published surviving GBM case. And he did it by using repurposed drugs, and not just a few, but many - dozens of them.

Today I bring you another case in this repurposed drug cancer series.

A 74-year-old Swedish man with metastatic colon cancer was treated at the Department of Oncology, Uppsala University Hospital. He had been healthy until 2011 when he was diagnosed with sigmoid colon cancer. He underwent surgical removal, but unfortunately, the tumor had spread to his liver and lungs.

His biopsy showed a moderately differentiated adenocarcinoma with a KRAS mutation. CT scans showed bilateral lung and lymph node metastases. The patient was started on palliative chemotherapy with a combination of capecitabine, oxaliplatin, and bevacizumab. He experienced a partial remission after two and four months of treatment.

After a brief period of capecitabine alone, the cancer recurred and progressed. The triple therapy of capecitabine, oxaliplatin, and bevacizumab was resumed but had to be stopped due to severe nerve damage.

The second-choice treatment with capecitabine and irinotecan was started in December 2012.

Despite this, by March 2013, the cancer spread progressed. New metastases - up to 8 cm in diameter - were found in the liver.

Having nothing to lose, and with no standard therapy left, the patient was given informed consent and started on mebendazole which had shown promise in the literature.

His two physicians wrote a Letter to the Editor published in the medical journal “Acta Oncologica” describing the amazing result of this repurposed drug cancer treatment.

They reported as follows:

“In this situation with no standard therapy left, the drug screen observation in mind, the recent preclinical finding of antitumour effects of mebendazole in a mice model [Citation3] and a case report indicating anti-tumour effect from mebendazole in a patient with metastatic adrenocortical carcinoma [Citation4], the patient, after informed consent, started mebendazole at the standard antihelmintic dose of 100 mg twice daily, to be continued for six weeks.

The patient experienced no adverse effects from the treatment and at CT evaluation May 2013 there was near complete remission of the metastases in the lungs and lymph nodes and a good partial remission in the liver (Figure 1).”

In reviewing the before and after CT scans published in their letter, there appears to be complete disappearance of the lung metastasis. Following this, the dose of mebendazole was reduced by 50% due to mild elevation of liver enzymes. After the mebendazole treatment, he went on a “drug holiday” as his disease “stabilized”. I wish I could provide further follow-up; however, the authors did not elaborate.

Many colorful case reports have been written since 2013 about the beneficial effects of mebendazole, and even its veterinary counterpart, fenbendazole. Joe Tippens credits fenbendazole with curing his Stage 4 Small Cell Lung Cancer. Kevin Hennings credits fenbendazole with curing his Stage 4 Colon Cancer.

The Care Oncology Clinic has employed mebendazole as one of the four drugs used in its proprietary COC cocktail to treat many cancers including Glioblastoma. For example thay have treated everything from Ovarian, Prostate, Breast, Pancreatic, Lung, Brain, and Blood Cancers. Their 4-drug cocktail includes atorvastatin, mebendazole, doxycycline, and metformin. Their pilot study showed more than a doubling of survival with the 4-drug COC cocktail added to standard care when compared to standard care alone.

In my opinion, everyone should be informed about the benefits of repurposed drugs from the start, not just when everything else fails as was the case here, and for Joe Tippens, and for Kevin Hennings.

Sadly, the Care Oncology Clinic is experiencing a decline, and this shining example of hope seems to be suffering from its success with virtually all advanced cancers, as Big Pharma cannot allow this form of treatment to catch on.

However, it is not that difficult to find a trusted family doctor who will treat your high cholesterol with Atorvastatin, your pre-diabetes with Metformin, your bladder infection with Doxycycline, and your pinworms with Mebendazole.

But why stop at four repurposed drugs and a doubling of your survival?

Dr. Ben Williams is alive and well nearly 30 years after he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, and he used dozens of repurposed drugs. The fact he was a Harvard graduate and Chairman of the Psychology Department at UCSD helped him think critically. The interested reader should read Ben’s book, Surviving Terminal Cancer.

It also gave him the skills to research PubMed and question his cancer doctors, something everyone who wants to survive Stage 4 cancer must do. In my book, Surviving Cancer, COVID-19 & Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution, I discuss why more elaborate repurposed drug cocktails can be beneficial and even lifesaving.

Dr. Paul Marik has penned a more comprehensive handbook, and one I advise all cancer patients to read, Cancer Care and its soon-to-be-released 2nd Edition. In addition to the 4-Drug COC protocol, Dr. Marik makes a strong case about why other drugs and supplements should be in your cocktail. These include but are not limited to Ivermectin,