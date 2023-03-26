The New Village Order

How can you tell if someone’s lying to you?

For starters, if you have already caught them before in a lie, chances are they are lying again. Second, if they have something to gain by the lie, absolutely second guess them. Third, if they try to intimidate or demean you for questioning their statement, by all means, investigate it.

However, those who do not question often risk loss of life, liberty, and property. Those who blindly accept orders or “facts” by authorities or governments may find themselves the victims of ever-increasing atrocities, not the least of which include imprisonment, loss of job or livelihood, poverty, and genocide.

Those of you who have read my articles these past two years understand what I am getting at. For those readers unfamiliar, the easiest way to summarize much of it is watch these videos – courtesy of my friend and colleague, James Roguski who compiled these on his Substack.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/G6IqFMFLeUmD/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AbkZu4DC82OG/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/63wfA9xT3zC1/

So, what can you do to help? Share this and these videos far and wide to awaken your fellow citizens. As Katherine Austin Fitts has said, they have already constructed three walls to entrap us. Once they fully enclose us, it will be too late. We, as a free society cannot afford to allow this, if not for our sake, then to protect our children and grandchildren from a fate worse than death.

They are now in the process of putting up the final wall from which is there is no escape – the CBDC otherwise known as digital (total surveillance) currency. Object, question, peacefully protest, and demand Congress stop CBDC. Support this man. Remain silent at your peril.