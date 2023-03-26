How can you tell if someone’s lying to you?
For starters, if you have already caught them before in a lie, chances are they are lying again. Second, if they have something to gain by the lie, absolutely second guess them. Third, if they try to intimidate or demean you for questioning their statement, by all means, investigate it.
However, those who do not question often risk loss of life, liberty, and property. Those who blindly accept orders or “facts” by authorities or governments may find themselves the victims of ever-increasing atrocities, not the least of which include imprisonment, loss of job or livelihood, poverty, and genocide.
Those of you who have read my articles these past two years understand what I am getting at. For those readers unfamiliar, the easiest way to summarize much of it is watch these videos – courtesy of my friend and colleague, James Roguski who compiled these on his Substack.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G6IqFMFLeUmD/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AbkZu4DC82OG/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/63wfA9xT3zC1/
So, what can you do to help? Share this and these videos far and wide to awaken your fellow citizens. As Katherine Austin Fitts has said, they have already constructed three walls to entrap us. Once they fully enclose us, it will be too late. We, as a free society cannot afford to allow this, if not for our sake, then to protect our children and grandchildren from a fate worse than death.
They are now in the process of putting up the final wall from which is there is no escape – the CBDC otherwise known as digital (total surveillance) currency. Object, question, peacefully protest, and demand Congress stop CBDC. Support this man. Remain silent at your peril.
First, I will say that of ALL the Democrats RFK Jr is the only one I credit with some measure of insights and responsibility. When I first saw mention of someone's aspirations he run for the Presidency, I wondered the reactions from his family and caring friends. His family gave so much. I can't imagine the CIA would feel any more kindly to him than they did toward President Kennedy. On another hand, when I look at the elected Democrats, I find it hard to imagine he could successfully turn their ship of state that is heading for Globalism, WEF-UN-WHO, transhumanism and absolute control via digital currency controls et al meaningfully around.
Will admit I come from a Mark Levin, Rush Limbaugh and to a fair extent Trump belief/value system. Pretty conservative. Wholly in line with our Founding Documents. A give me liberty or give me death type. While I do support most of DeSantis he seems to have fallen into the clutches of the WEF Globalists. I can't imagine he could resist the bonds of their support. If he doesn't break free ....
I'm surely hoping we don't loose you good Doctors and the few lawyers who have been on the edge. Have to feel it would be grasping on the slenderest of straws counting on the D's.
Final thoughts - You are appreciated. We all have and are entitled to our views of the world. Hopefully in the end we will come together enough to make better tomorrows for ourselves and all those who will be following us.
Off topic - managed another 11 hours. Thanks again for the inspiration!