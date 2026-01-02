Dr. Paul Marik

One year ago today marked the date of AI’s ranking of Ivermectin as the #1 repurposed agent against terminal cancer. Since then, AI has helped Dr. Marik and me fast-track some of the research on repurposed drugs and supplements against cancer.

While some cancers have declined over the past 30 years, like prostate and colorectal, we have noticed a concerning rise in others, like pancreatic and brain. Worse, pancreatic cancer is positioned to rise to the #2 cause of cancer death over the next several years.

In addition to my father, there is an increasing list of others—many of them high-profile individuals—who were afflicted with this killer.

Today I bring to you our new ROOT™+ Protocol, modified with the help of AI to provide nearly a 90% reduction in the risk of contracting pancreatic cancer. Dr. Marik and I published the basic ROOT™ Protocols as a repurposed drug and supplement combination to prevent cancer earlier this year.

However, due to the rising risks of cancer in our post-pandemic world, we find it necessary to improve upon the original protocols, which feature ROOT3™, ROOT4™, ROOT5™, ROOT6™, and ROOT9™.

Dr. Marik has given me permission to preview the ROOT+™ Protocol, which will add substantial redundant pathway blocking to provide nearly 90% reduction in the risk of contracting most common cancers. To fully appreciate the rising impact of pancreatic cancer, this graph summarizes the data over the past 40 years.

Pancreatic Cancer’s Alarming Rise

The most efficient way to impact this is via prevention, and the ROOT+™ protocol is one of the best prevention methods. But for the sake of completeness, let us first look at the risk factors for pancreatic cancer. For example, my father had a decades-long smoking history, although he was otherwise in vigorously robust health.

Pancreatic Cancer Prevention

Although some of these are debated, the #1 risk factor is smoking.

Revisiting the ROOT™ Protocols

We begin with the ROOT3™ combination of agents: EGCG, Curcumin, and Vitamin D. This combination is one we believe virtually every adult in our modern world should be taking. This is associated with a broad cancer risk reduction of some 30 to 50% and is reflected in our paper.

However, that is not nearly enough protection for many, especially those with a combination of the risk factors mentioned in the table above.

ROOT4™ Estimated Cancer Risk Reduction

The ROOT4™ protocol is comprised of EGCG + Curcumin + Vitamin D + Omega-3. Here is the percentage risk reduction as calculated by AI earlier this year.

By adding berberine to our ROOT4™, we arrive at the ROOT5™ protocol with improved risk reduction.

ROOT5™ Estimated Cancer Risk Reduction

Here we note substantially improved risk reductions over the previous levels, as we are now achieving multi-pathway and redundant pathway blocking, making it very difficult for cancer to form and sustain itself.

With the addition of Sulforaphane, we arrive at the ROOT6™ protocol, an all-supplement combination with the distinct advantage of not requiring any prescription medication.

ROOT6™ Estimated Cancer Risk Reduction

Here we reach an 80% risk reduction for colon cancer, largely because of the redundant blocking of the WNT CSC pathway, the main driver of colon cancer.

Here is where Dr. Marik and I are adding an additional agent, also non-prescription, which substantially improves our ROOT Protocol model. More on this below.

By adding three prescription medications for extremely high-risk patients, we reach an estimated 80% overall cancer risk reduction. These three agents—Celecoxib, Ivermectin, and Mebendazole—when added to the ROOT6™, result in the ROOT9™ protocol, previously our best prevention cocktail.

ROOT9™ Estimated Cancer Risk Reduction

Since we arrived at this level, we have discovered a major improvement. It is fair to report that we both missed a major agent that, when added, transformed our original prevention protocol into something exceptionally powerful.

This agent is one both Dr. Marik and I added immediately based on the strength of the evidence. Today, January 1st, 2026, we announce its formal addition to the ROOT Protocol. It results in a ten-agent combination that brings the average risk of the most common cancers down by 89%. It also reduces the risk for pancreatic cancer by 89% according to today’s AI modeling.

Enter the ROOT9+™ Protocol

Here is the summary of its AI-predicted cancer risk reductions: