When I began this journey five years ago, I was unaware of the top two Repurposed Drugs against Pancreatic Cancer, the disease that claimed my father’s life.

These two lifesaving drugs were never mentioned by his Oncologist, yet they were both used by Dr. Steven Bigelsen in 2015 against his Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer, and they contributed to his complete remission. He remains alive and well today, and he continues to practice medicine some ten years later. I will discuss more on these two key drugs below.

But let us first begin with the #3 ranked drug. Dr. Paul Marik and I are closing in on a Pancreatic Cancer Repurposed Drug Protocol that AI says will provide a Moderate Likelihood of Inducing a Complete Remission from Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer.

Let that sink in.

We are talking about a complete remission, not an improvement in survival of only a few months. Dr. Marik and I believe a substantial improvement is possible by adding this protocol to the standard of care.

And AI believes it is more than possible; AI believes it to be probable.

This protocol, if AI is correct, and I believe it is, will be a game changer in this disease.

The #3 Repurposed Drug against Pancreatic Cancer - MCP

Here is AI’s analysis on our tentative protocol - as revised - from changing Belapectin to Modified Citrus Pectin.

As we reviewed in our most recent Substack, Galectin-3 is highly expressed in Pancreatic Cancer, thus we theorized that a Galectin-3 blocker, whether Belapectin or MCP [Modified Citrus Pectin], should have a strong anti-metastatic effect. And you cannot find anything safer than an over-the-counter product derived from Orange Peels that blocks Galectin-3. So, adding MCP as part of the protocol was a no-brainer.

Why did I ask for AI to substitute MCP for Belapectin?

#1. Belapectin is not yet FDA approved for clinical use. It is unavailable. #2. Assuming Belapectin is FDA approved, it will command “premium prices.”

AI reports that as a biologic, Belapectin would likely be priced in the thousands of dollars per year:

The most clinically tested MCP product is PectaSol, and it is priced at around 68 dollars for 120 tablets.

[Full Disclosure: I have no financial interest in this product]

In addition to MCP which AI ranks as the #3 most effective repurposed drug in the Pancreatic Cancer protocol, what are the six other drugs, and where do they rank and why?

The #4 Repurposed Drug against Pancreatic Cancer - Doxycycline

Beyond its antibiotic properties, doxycycline has demonstrated significant anticancer effects in pancreatic cancer models.

In PANC-1 pancreatic cancer cells, doxycycline at concentrations of 20 μg/ml and above induced cell cycle arrest in the G1-S phase and triggered apoptosis through DNA fragmentation.

The mechanism involves activation of p53 and p21 tumor suppressor genes and suppression of anti-apoptotic genes like Bcl-xL and Mcl-1.

In a mouse xenograft model, doxycycline treatment suppressed pancreatic tumor growth by 80%, suggesting strong in vivo efficacy.

It also demonstrated the ability to suppress both endogenous and chemotherapy-induced IL-8 expression, which could help combat therapy resistance.

AI ranks it #4 in our protocol.

But on to our favorite repurposed drug which AI ranks at #5 against Pancreatic Cancer.

The #5 Repurposed Drug against Pancreatic Cancer - Ivermectin

Ivermectin-Synergy with Gemcitabine in Pancreatic Cancer:

Ivermectin, traditionally an antiparasitic medication, has shown promising anticancer effects against pancreatic cancer.

In vivo experiments confirmed that ivermectin-gemcitabine combination significantly suppressed pancreatic tumor growth compared to gemcitabine monotherapy.

AI summarized it in this table:

Prior to 1997, the standard treatment for Pancreatic Cancer was 5FU and this improved the survival from an average of 3.5 months [untreated] to 4.4 months [treated]. With the advent of Gemcitabine treatment as heralded in the Burris Study, the average survival significantly increased to an average of 6.5 months.

Adding Ivermectin to Gemcitabine Should Have a Profound Effect on Pancreatic Cancer:

While the recent Kim study does not quantify the potential survival improvement of adding Ivermectin to Gemcitabine, we suspect it will be profound based on the multiple effects on apoptosis, mitophagy, and cancer cell metabolism, likely more profound than Gemcitabine’s advantage over 5FU.

But this is only one drug. Our protocol calls for seven repurposed drugs. And the combination should add to Ivermectin’s anti-cancer benefit.

Let us continue with the repurposed drugs AI ranked #6 and #7 against metastatic Pancreatic Cancer.

The #6 and #7 Repurposed Drugs against Pancreatic Cancer:

Metformin and Atorvastatin

Both metformin and atorvastatin are part of a repurposed drug combination referred to as METRICS. I reported on this in my 2020 book, Surviving Cancer COVID-19 & Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution.

METRICS is a 4-Drug protocol against Glioblastoma that showed nearly a doubling of survival [from 15.3 to 27.1 months]. The four drugs included Mebendazole, Doxycycline, Metformin, and Atorvastatin. Our Pancreatic Cancer protocol as you can see, has incorporated at least three of these drugs: Metformin, Doxycycline, and Atorvastatin.

These medications modulate interconnected intracellular pathways involved in cancer cell growth, proliferation, apoptosis, and angiogenesis, with a focus on metabolic pathways.

They also disrupt cancer cell membrane and signaling proteins, including matrix metalloproteinases, which are critical for invasion and metastasis.

One does it with physical blockade of stromal cells [Pancreatic] while the other does it with immune blockade [GBM]. Interestingly drugs that have an effect on breaking down these barriers have the most success in creating remission - see below discussion on top ranked drugs.

For Pancreatic Cancer this stromal blockade may be the main reason for its dismal prognosis, and our #2 drug - which I would bet no one has heard of - is perhaps the main reason Dr. Steven Bigelsen survived. And the #1 repurposed drug will also be a surprise to many. But impressively, not to Dr. Paul Marik who ranks this Drug #1 in Tier One of his reference text, Cancer Care, which is required reading for anyone wishing to beat cancer.

Here are the top two drugs in our revised Pancreatic Cancer protocol: