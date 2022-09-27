As the fear propaganda made its way through the mainstream media, an event occurred in Europe that eclipsed all the negativity most have become accustomed to seeing. While at a conference in Vienna, Austria, in September 2022, two forces of nature met for the first time in person - Dr.Pierre Kory and Dr. Tess Lawrie.

Both had been on parallel paths of the same journey, one that involved a painful process of discovery that our leading medical institutions had been lying to us. Both are scientists of world caliber. And both felt moral compulsions to speak out, no matter the personal cost. Both have been viciously attacked, censored, and character assassinated. And both have risen despite this to reach worldwide audiences of people yearning for truth and health.

Dr. Tess Lawrie works in Europe and founded organizations designed to offer physicians a better way. Her World Council for Health, the sponsor of the Vienna Conference, is designed to provide a forum for ethical physicians who abide by their Hippocratic oaths to practice patient-centered medicine. This agenda starkly contrasts with the World Health Organization, which seeks to satisfy its stakeholder interests.

Stakeholders are profit-driven, while patient interests are health-driven. Meanwhile, in the United States, Dr. Pierre Kory practices patient-centered medicine. He seeks to spread the word through his non-profit FLCCC - Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance through its website, podcasts, and various interviews.

Dr. Kory, famous for his testimony at the US Senate Hearings held by Senator Ron Johnson in late 2020, proved correct both on the subject of Ivermectin and that of Steroids to treat COVID-19. Despite this, in a shameful show of scientific corruption, leading medical journals published fraudulent studies attempting to discredit both Dr. Kory and Ivermectin.

However, the truth resurfaces time after time, much to the chagrin of those who promote lies, and Dr. Kory explains how India's experience with Ivermectin exposed the lies.

In the same way that one recalls the time they found out there was no Santa Claus, Dr. Kory recounts the time he found out that the leading medical authorities and medical journals were lying to physicians to promote profits, even at the expense of killing patients [00:30]. Finally, he discussed his research and the remarkable efficacy of Ivermectin and how this drug struck at the heart of the Big Pharma Industry [01:31].

“[02:22] My reality started to change because after we started talking about Ivermectin, nothing happened the way it should have happened. Things started to get really bad, and I started to see lies everywhere. I saw it from the best newspapers, the best magazines, out of the mouths of the best scientists and agencies, and they were all lies. And I couldn’t figure out what was going on. Pretty soon, I realized that what happened is Ivermectin is a generic drug. It’s off-patent, and had the world known of its efficacy; it would have destroyed everything. It would have destroyed the entire vaccine campaign because very few people would have taken a vaccine. Because if offered a safe available pill, you would have taken that rather than an experimental vaccine. It would have destroyed the markets for everything the Pharmaceutical Companies are trying to sell in COVID, whether it be antibodies or Remdesivir. Then I learned about the history of the Pharmaceutical Industry. So two things about the industry – Number 1, that it’s a documented criminal industry, and Number 2, its entire business model rests upon destroying what are called repurposed drugs.”

And as an aside, allow me to report that my journey and awakening began in early 2020 when researching repurposed drug solutions for my colleague with brain cancer, a glioblastoma. I discovered there was no way Big Pharma would allow patients to know that terminal cancers could be effectively treated with cheap repurposed drugs when they could instead go on selling expensive and toxic agents that did not work. A drug cocktail involving four repurposed drugs has been instrumental in helping my friend Evan survive, now some 33 months later. But unless you read my book or others like it, you will never find out how repurposed drugs can help you survive cancer.

Dr. Tess Lawrie's revelation that Santa didn't exist came after Boris Johnson ignored her letter about the massive life-saving benefits of Ivermectin. For anyone who has not seen her heartfelt letter read on YouTube to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, it is a 3-minute MUST WATCH.

Her rude awakening quickly culminated during her conversation with Dr. Andrew Hill when she found that he valued money and obedience to his papers' sponsors more than saving lives.

For those not familiar with Hill’s dastardly flip, the documentary on the subject produced by Oracle Films stands as a stark wakeup call to the power of Big Pharma and money over many physicians and is an example of exactly why any repurposed drug can be eliminated from public knowledge or acceptance despite compelling science.

Both Tess Lawrie and Pierre Kory represent the best in modern physician ethics. They stood against a monster system run by Big Pharma, which now has so much power that it controls world media and nations. Dr. Lawrie has found another niche that involves spreading the word of hope and truth not just to fellow physicians but to lay people, those citizens of the world that President John Kennedy referenced.

As a citizen of the world, a parent, and a physician, I try to listen to everything Kory or Lawrie write or say because, in a corrupt world devoid of honest news sources, I know of a few that I can always count on that will lead me in the correct direction. In addition to Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Tess Lawrie, I have found consistent truths from Dr. George Fareed and Dr. Harvey Risch. I have gleaned other truths through Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Peter McCullough, and physicians like Dr. Lee Vliet, Dr. Ryan Cole, and Dr. Paul Marik.

The world's citizens should read the substack news columns of these leading physicians during a time when the mainstream is often misleading them. So, rather than succumbing to what Dr. Malone refers to as fearporn, which is a way to control the masses, I draw inspiration from Dr. Tess Lawrie’s "A Better Way" which offers our best way forward.

Without giving in to fear, one can hear the truth in "Tess Talks" through Dr. Lawrie's substack and prepare for the food and energy shortages that may come from those Globalists who seek to control and dominate society at our expense.Likewise, I learned volumes by listening to the FLCCC weekly updates hosted by Dr. Pierre Kory and Betsy Ashton. One can also follow Pierre on his Substack.

While Tess Lawrie and Pierre Kory initially wrote a great deal about the repurposed drug Ivermectin, today, our challenges are more considerable. They involve vaccine injuries, long COVID, food and energy shortages, and possible war-related global political conflict. The common theme throughout this has been the World Economic Forum's plans to take over the World's Monetary and Political Systems while seeking to remove all ownership and independence from the citizens, relegating them as mere enslaved people to a World Order.

Tess Talks is not afraid to discuss these topics and what we can do to prevent this from occurring. While all the physicians so mentioned are heroes in their own right, my readers are also aware of their books. These include Overcoming the COVID Darkness, The Courage to Face COVID-19, The War on Ivermectin, and Lies My Government Told Me; Tess has not yet published her book. However, her Tess Talks are a MUST WATCH by everyone for the scope and breadth of their topics.

Like they have helped me navigate through a corrupt morass of propaganda and false flag operations designed to divide and conquer us, Tess gives us the way out. She has a roadmap we can all follow.

For example, in her interview with Maajid Nawaz, she explains why she does this, "[12:55] I think once one knows that something is very wrong and affects the lives and health of millions of people around the world, one has a moral obligation to speak up...My intention has always been to do my very best and to help people and to make a difference while I am on this journey in this life...Here I have this calling."

I don't know about you, but after having been lied to about Ivermectin being a "horse dewormer" and that the mRNA vaccines are "safe and effective," and now seeing the horrific increase in deaths and disease from these vaccines, I no longer trust our authorities. How often do you need to be lied to before you stop trusting that institution or agency?

And as Tess reminds us, what else are they lying about if they have lied about this?

Lies are the core problem. "[15:53] The core problem is the deception. There was no evidence to support lockdowns. There was no evidence to support masks. There was no evidence to support the strategies that were rolled out at the beginning of COVID. And then, there was no evidence to support the injections. There was evidence to support early treatment. So it seems like there's been a mass deception that's gone on. This has been propagated by the authorities that we trust. This needs to be revealed."

This answer begs the second question. First, the interviewer asks Tess why the authorities would deceive us so fundamentally. Then, he asks what the authorities would have to gain by mounting such a coordinated and global campaign of deception. Tess explains that the deception of the last two years that has garnered everyone's recent attention has been going on much longer.

"[18:00] What has become apparent is that our governments are not serving us. There are in partnership - and that's putting it kindly - they are in partnership with corporations; they are actually the puppets of corporations. And so what we are seeing is this corporate control (of) those bodies, our governments, our authorities, our legislative agencies, our scientific journals - and even our doctors, because it all filters down through these policies. Basically we have corporate capture of the authorities...When you see that, you can also see that this is a great opportunity for change...Many people in the UK are realizing that if we've been lied to about this and that, what else have we been lied to (about)?"

Tess further advises we all take responsibility for our own decisions, and stop outsourcing them to corrupt governments and institutions that do not have our best interests at heart.

Tess explains that while only a few small groups at first saw through these lies some 18 months ago, now today there has been exponential growth and awareness and a groundswell of recognition by the public [21:11].

Dr. David Cartland is featured on a Tess Talk and reflects the massive awakening by physicians practicing in the trenches who have seen through the lies, and now join Tess in advising a better way to practice. This better way to practice is the way of the Hippocratic oath, the method of informed consent, and building an accordance with the patient. It is not to force mandated and experimental vaccines on patients with threats against their license, job, or economic survival.

Cartland explains how he was coerced to have two vaccines and was summoned for a third. He describes how he then decided he needed to check the data for himself. The doctor found that the data showed the opposite of what was being told to doctors and the public. In addition, he found problems with the safety data showing that the vaccine was not helping the younger people, the pregnant, and that Big Pharma knew about these adverse consequences [6:22].

Cartland said his research caused him to speak out based on ethics, the use of vaccines inappropriately in the pregnant, and the inappropriate use of the vaccine in children in a disease where the average age of death is 84 [7:50].

He notes it is a physician’s professional obligation to keep up to date. Tess explains that physicians cannot abdicate their duty to their patients by simply following a dictate or government policy. Dr. Cartland explains that a physician's job is not to blindly accept a dictate but to think critically and review the data [9:30].

I would take it a step further. It is not just a physician charged with his patient's health who MUST check the data. Likewise, a pilot MUST check the plane before he flies it. These are all fiduciary duties - where one with special knowledge and responsibility MUST do some due diligence.

It is not just a physician or pilot who must double-check, and think critically. It is a head of household or the head of a family who bears responsibility for his clan. They cannot simply accept the word of a government or political official that digital currency will be good for us. We cannot take the word of a President who has lied about "leaving no one behind" and who left countless Americans behind in Afghanistan. We cannot entrust our families to the fascist agenda of a corporate plan for World Domination. All Americans who lead families, businesses, military units, state and local governments, must second guess everything the Globalists have told us, i.e., WHO, National Governments - and reconsider our actions in light of what is most likely to help those in our charge survive.

How do we do this? Watch Tess Talks and read Dr. Lawrie’s Substack every time a new article or video interview is released.

Support the World Health Council. Be the change you want to see in the world. Lead your family with critical thinking, integrity, truth, and wisdom. Avoid the folly that often follows blind obedience. And most importantly, when judging whether someone or something is acting in your best interests, look to their motives. Tess Lawrie, the Conscience of Medicine, like Dr. Pierre Kory, has no financial conflicts of interest.

Unlike Big Pharma and their captured governments and the WHO, we can be assured that Tess speaks from knowledge and an abiding concern for patient well-being, not profit. She is a scientist with an undeniable moral compass, and her advice is evidenced- based and patient-centered.

As Tess explained, "[14:46] My intention has always been to do my very best and to help people, and to make a difference while I am on this journey in this life...And so here I have this calling, and it's now, and if not me…then whom?"