The British National Health Service revealed it is planning for "the biggest vaccination drive in history" to come this Fall. But, as Dr. Joseph Mercola points out in his recent Epoch Times article, "the nations of the world are working in lockstep, so be prepared for a massive campaign after the US midterm elections."

Mercola advises positioning yourself in jobs that insulate you from the stress of complying with mandates. This preparation may mean getting a new position with a non-government employer, working for yourself, or even moving to a different state with more flexible guidelines - a state that adheres more closely to the United States Constitution. Mercola points out that many have lost their lives due to giving in to coercion.

Dr. Peter McCullough, perhaps the most published physician in the world on the subject of COVID-19, states,

"I completely agree. A method of staying healthy is to not take injections of the genetic code for the lethal Wuhan spike protein that was devised in a bio-security lab in China. Keep the foreign material out of your body.

I think people should look at their vulnerabilities with respect to their investments, their civil liberties, and their personal relationships. Things could get pretty rough this fall. There’s no doubt about it. There seems to be no protection of civil liberties at this point in time. Freedom of speech is gone; due process is gone.”

Dr. Mercola adds that we should take steps to improve our overall health and notes that in July of 2022, the American College of Cardiology posted an update on the metabolic fitness of the American population. In the past, 88% were metabolically unfit; now, it is over 93%.

As Dr. McCullough explains,

“There’s a very good paper that specifically analyzed diet and categorized diet in a continuum from very healthy to very unhealthy, and those who had the healthiest diets had the lowest frequency of SARS-CoV-2 and the lowest risk of hospitalization and death.

That’s a prospective cohort, well-done study. So, it’s about survival of the fittest. If there’s anything we’ve learned with SARS-CoV-2, it’s that there’s an opportunity for health redemption. Now’s the time to get on the healthy train.”

I would add that metabolically unfit equates to insulin resistance in most cases. Insulin resistance directly correlates with obesity and overweight. And Dr. Paul Marik recently discussed the health benefits of overnight fasting, a practice that has been a significant key to my health improvement over the past decade.

Dr. Marik also mentions that overnight fasting was crucial to his recent weight loss and improved diabetic control. Here he explains the concept of intermittent fasting, including the contraindications, the benefits, and the method of beginning it.

Dr. Marik and I both advise that approved patients [cleared by their physicians] aim to eat all their meals within 5 to 8 hours. He explains that you stop eating hours before bedtime and eat breakfast later and later until your eating interval is compressed into less than 6 to 8 hours. I aim to start breakfast around noon and complete dinner before 8 pm with no snacking afterward. Marik recommends the Fung book on fasting which discusses many types of fasting. On the other hand, I advise my book, which focuses only on overnight fasting - the easiest way to do it.

Intermittent fasting has also been incorporated as a major component of the FLCCC's I Recover Protocol due to its beneficial effects on patients who suffer from Long COVID and the ability of fasting to induce a corrective and restorative process called Autophagy which can clear harmful spike protein.

The important message here is that a healthy diet means not only WHAT you eat but WHEN you eat it. Without delving too much into the science, much of which was developed at the Salk Institute by Dr. Satchin Panda and associates, intermittent fasting allows your body to restore and heal itself.

Time Restricted Eating (TRE), more commonly known as overnight fasting, improves oxidative stress, insulin resistance, weight control, and inflammatory markers.

Even without changing the number of calories consumed, or the type of food, giving your body 16 or more hours of no food every day or at least five days per week can allow it to restore itself from the harmful effects of consuming too many of the wrong foods.

I can tell you from personal experience how much it changed my high blood pressure, insulin resistance, and energy levels. There is absolutely no comparison. And I might add that overnight fasting did what all the prescription medications in the world could or would not do for me – restore my health. The look of health is obvious; my patients noticed the difference in my appearance, and my book also shows it.

Even three nights a week of 16-hour overnight fasts make a noticeable difference.

As Dr. Marik explains, it is the easiest thing to do. You eat all your meals within an 8-hour window during the day. I will drink coffee flavored with chocolate or vanilla whey protein powder outside the window, but those don't count in breaking the 16-hour fast. So long as you don't consume any fat or carbohydrate calories in your drinks, you will still get the health benefit.

Like anything else, the biggest challenge is to do it the first time, and then it gets easier. If you get hungry and just must break the fast, it's ok because you only need to aim for 3 to 5 days per week. So the days you don't feel like it, or you have dinner plans - or breakfast plans - a conference scheduled or a flight, don't worry. Just make it up later in the week. It has become a firm habit for me, and, as Dr. Marik attests, it is effortless to maintain.

According to Dr. Marik and the FLCCC's critical care physician team,

"Fasting has a profound effect on promoting immune system homeostasis, partly by stimulating autophagy (the body’s way of cleaning out damaged cells in order to regenerate newer, healthier cells) and clearing misfolded and foreign proteins, promoting mitophagy (the selective degradation of mitochondria) and improving mitochondrial health, as well as increasing stem cell production. In addition, intermittent fasting likely has an important role in promoting the breakdown and elimination of the spike protein."

Whatever comes this Fall, I would agree with Drs. McCullough and Mercola that it will likely involve mandates in the form of lockdowns, mRNA vaccines, and masking. And there will be continued widespread censorship, propaganda, and punishments for anyone speaking against the narrative.

Those with good metabolic health will enjoy an advantage in terms of a more robust immune system, better mitochondrial health, and increased stem cell production, with more resistance to diseases of the heart, lung, or brain, and perhaps even more resistance to cancers by virtue of the p53 tumor suppressor genes being activated by fasting.

As always, the recommendations in this article are subject to running them by your personal physician and getting their blessing first. For those who wish to know all the science and studies that support TRE or overnight fasting, please refer to my book, The Coffee Cure Diet.