Ray Liotta at Deauville - Georges Biard, CC BY-SA 3.0

Ray Liotta, the lovable gangster from the movie Goodfellas who also played Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, has died. While filming a picture in the Dominican Republic, his fiancée found him dead in his hotel room. Ray died in his sleep, another case of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, the newly-coined medical condition that baffles Australian physicians.

But one thing is sure. It had nothing to do with COVID-19 or the vaccines, according to PolitiFact fact-checker Ciara O'Rourke. And Ciara is a more seasoned fact-checker than any of these physicians. After all, Ciara graduated from Western Washington University with a degree in French and journalism. She has contributed to such publications as The New York Times, The Atlantic, and Seattle Met, and now she applies her talents to the mystery of Ray Liotta's death.

Writing for Politifact in a piece entitled "No, Ray Liotta didn't die from the COVID-19 vaccine," she states, "Ray Liotta's cause of death is known but not yet public according to the actor's publicist, and it has nothing to do with COVID-19 or the COVID-19 vaccines."

Always scientific and professional in her journalism, Ciara carefully chooses her words, "Claims that Liotta died of the vaccine are also baseless. We rate these tweets Pants on Fire."

Liotta's best films were ranked by Independent as follows:

Goodfellas (1990) Blow (2001) Narc (2002) Field of Dreams (1989) Marriage Story (2019) The Place Beyond the Pines (2012) Identity (2003) The Many Saints of Newark (2021) Cop Land (1997) Something Wild (1986)

While everyone is familiar with Liotta's boyish good looks and charm, most aren't aware of his struggles. Adopted as an infant, Ray was unusually close with his mother, who lost her battle with cancer during the filming of Goodfellas.

Liotta stated, “I went back that night, and luckily I was there when she passed, literally in my arms. I've never really talked about that. My mom lived in New Jersey. So every weekend I would go home. She passed away in the middle of filming. Doing a movie and that character was a dream come true. But I do have mixed feelings about it."

Director Martin Scorsese explained how Ray insisted upon completing a scene before leaving to see his dying adopted mother.

“I told him that he had to go to be with her, but he was adamant: he wanted to do the scene before he left. We walked to the set together, everyone was told what was happening, and something extraordinary happened when we rolled. The scene was all about the euphoria of the characters after making their first big score, and everyone came together in an emotional bond around Ray: as everyone was laughing and celebrating, they were mourning with him at the same time. Laughter and tears, tears and laughter … they were one and the same. Ray did the scene so beautifully, and then he left to be with his beloved mother. It was a rare experience.”

For the family members and fiancée of Ray Liotta, a man with no known medical issues, his death remains a shock. Unfortunately, sudden death during sleep is becoming an epidemic in the healthy - and many cannot help but wonder if it has any relationship to the vaccines. Many outspoken and highly credible physicians have harshly criticized these mRNA vaccines as being inadequately tested and the cause of infertility, DNA changes, immune suppression, and related massive increases in heart attacks, cancer, and sudden death. This has been well-documented by Dr. Peter McCullough in his book, The Courage to Face COVID-19: Preventing Hospitalization and Death While Battling the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

Meanwhile, the strongest argument the FDA, NIH, and Big Media can muster to counter the droves of data produced by these experts is name-calling using the one-word retort - Antivaxxer!

I suppose that is similar to the FDA informing people that using Ivermectin as a repurposed drug is akin to taking "horse medicine." The true story of Ivermectin, Dr. Pierre Kory, and its heroes is the stuff of legend and chronicled in my book Ivermectin for the World.

But what is the science? Aside from name-calling and cheap shots, what does the medical research say? What exactly is Sudden Adult Death Syndrome?

According to BSFQH, an Australian publication, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome is an umbrella term that describes unexpected deaths in young or healthy people. Stumped researchers follow a national registry to track this new condition. Doctors at Melbourne's Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute created the country's SADS registry, which recently began to gather information about this sudden death phenomenon.

In a June article published on the mysterious condition, BSFQH wrote that SADS events are not just confined to Australia but are increasingly being noticed worldwide. For example, Commonwealth Games cyclist John Paul, a former World Champion, died suddenly in his sleep at age 28.

Dr. Paratz, cardiologist and researcher at Melbourne's Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute, noted, "The majority of these SADS events, 90 percent, occur outside the hospital - the person doesn't make it - so actually ambulance staff and forensics (are) caring for these patients. If someone has a heart attack and you do an autopsy, you might see a clot, that's a positive finding, but when someone's had one of the SADS events, the heart is pristine."

That would make sense when dealing with an elite or world-class athlete like John Paul, whose heart had to be in tip-top condition to pump the blood necessary to bicycle at a championship level. But clearly, it was not John Paul's heart, so it logically must have been something else that caused his death.

Andrea Dorno, 26, San Lorenzo Basketball captain, "died in his bed" on March 22, 2022.

Oliver Vaux, 20, canoe club captain and third-year physics student in Scotland, died suddenly in his sleep while on a canoe trip in the French Alps. Coincidentally, he died on May 26, 2022, the same day as Ray Liotta.

"It was on a canoeing holiday in the French Alps that he died in his sleep surrounded by friends, after spending the day on the river doing what he loved."

Oliver was an aspiring astrophysicist. Described as a kind and compassionate young man who was 'passionate about science and sharing his knowledge of stardust’ with all who knew and loved him, he was a straight-A student. Dr. Hamid Ohadi reported, "Oliver was an exemplary student. He was a rare combination of intelligence and hard work, but also incredibly polite and mindful of his impact and words on others around him."

Beyond Hollywood actors, cycling champions, and aspiring astrophysicists, beloved family members are dropping dead for unknown reasons worldwide in record numbers.

And none of us must jump to the conclusion that this has anything to do with the COVID-19 vaccines unless one wishes to get de-platformed, censored, or worse from those who stand to profit from these experimental injections or those whose political agenda depends upon their widespread and continued use.

Never mind that life insurance companies have noticed massive increases in death among the young and employed population aged 19 through 49.

And never mind that the active-duty military personnel are experiencing massive increases in their death rates. According to attorney Todd Callender, the death rate among United States military personnel rose 1,100% in the first ten months of 2021.

Callender notes the ages of these service members are between 18 and 40 years and added that a criminal complaint involving 20,000 has already been filed; however, no serious investigation has followed.

"That's called a conspiracy; It's a very grand conspiracy," Callender added.

Dr. Lee Merritt, a military orthopedic surgeon from the US Navy, also spoke out, "With the vaccine program, we've ostensibly killed more of our young active-duty people than COVID did.

Callender explained, “This is genocide; we said it from the beginning. One of the easy ways to look at this is really simple. If you look at all the documentation - Pfizer documentation - we did mass spectrometry on their vials, and we know what’s in these things.”

He added, “They couldn’t slip these lipid nanoparticles which are, in fact, little bombers that carry pathogenic proteins to effectuate gene modification in the individual, gene therapy as they call it. In order to get those lipid nanoparticles past the cellular defense, your body’s natural defense, they have to disarm your immune system. And they did that. It’s in all the scientific papers. What they couldn't do is undo that."

For the interested reader, a running list of recent sudden deaths in the young and healthy has been kept along with links to the news article describing each death.

In June 2022 alone, the following sudden deaths are documented:

1. Maicol Orlando (36), an amateur football player, died unexpectedly in bed.

2. Superbowl Champ and Soprano's actor Tony (Goose) Siragusa (55) was an ex-Indianapolis Colts American Footballer for 13 years. He was found unresponsive at home.

3. Fabricio Navarro (21), Atletico Tucuman Football player, died after suffering a cardiac arrest in his sleep.

4. Marion (The Barbarian) Barber (38), a former Dallas Cowboys American Football player, was found dead in his apartment. The cause of death is unknown.

5. Giacomo Gorenszach (25), an Italian athlete, played football for the local club. He died suddenly at home.

In May 2022, the following SADS cases are noted:

1. Andrea Murtas (31), Volvera Rugby Union player, died suddenly at home.

2. Ewan Hitchell (45), a runner, was in training for a 100-mile run for charity, so he was fit, but before the start date, Hitchell died suddenly at home.

3. Alex Luzardo (41) is a baseball player and police officer who played in a few amateur leagues. He died suddenly at home.

4. Gregorio Pagliucoli (44), former Montevarchi Calcio football player and current coach, died suddenly in his sleep.

5. Gianluca Schettino (16), a talented and promising football player, collapsed from a cardiac arrest while at home and died.

Meanwhile, I would caution anyone wishing to state the obvious to be careful, as Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, and the other leaders of the World Economic Forum might be upset. They have a narrative to keep and a Great Reset to accomplish before 2030 when you will own nothing and be happy.

The late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko reported that he, along with Dr. Bryan Ardis, had been placed on an assassination "hit" list along with other physicians who spread vaccine hesitancy [4:10, 9:45, 13:00]. Because by speaking the truth about the benefits of early outpatient treatment and the risks of vaccines, they threaten the narrative.

Dr. Zelenko’s discovery of repurposed drugs, including Hydroxychloroquine, to effectively treat COVID-19 has been chronicled extensively in my book Surviving Cancer, COVID-19 and Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution, published in July of 2020.

Hydroxychloroquine, in the hands of Dr. Zev Zelenko, Dr. Brian Tyson, and Dr. George Fareed, has saved tens of thousands of lives, which is well documented in the book, Overcoming the COVID Darkness: How Two Doctors Saved 7,000 Patients.

Like the Mob portrayed in Goodfellas, it pays to avoid getting on the Mafia's wrong side. If they like you and you play ball, there are rich rewards; however, if you stand in their way, you might follow the path of "Billy Batts" Bentvena.

However, the best and most practical solution for everyone, with the lowest risk to you, the reader, is to follow Dr. Zelenko’s advice, delivered from his hospital bed. He advocates the time-honored and effective solution of MLK and Gandhi – civil disobedience.

"We need organized civil disobedience. Do not comply. They can't imprison everyone. They can't fire everyone. They can't expel everyone. They can't lockdown everyone. There's many more of us than them [57:35]."

The real Henry Hill, who Ray Liotta portrayed, was paid $480,000 for the use of his name. Actor Robert DeNiro picked Henry's brain by telephoning him several times a day. Ray listened to FBI tapes of Henry to get his voice down. The cast did not meet Hill until after the film's premiere when Hill finally met Ray in an undisclosed location and told Liotta he loved his performance.

When I remember Ray Liotta, I cannot help but notice how the real Mafia and the new one, the WEF, are similar.

Only this one affects you, me, and the entire world, not just New Jersey or New York City. It also affects all our descendants. And this one doesn't murder with a pistol; it does so with a syringe.