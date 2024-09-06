“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.”

John 1:1.

On Thursday, September 5th, 2024, Russell Brand announced that he had become a Christian. He spoke to Tucker Carlson on stage in Phoenix, Arizona about his conversion and how this relates to the current mess our world finds itself in.

We are in unprecedented chaos and danger; Russell says this makes us much easier to control. By some estimates, the Doomsday Clock is at its closest point to midnight, the proverbial Armageddon, than ever. Closer than during the Cuban Missile Crisis. We are 90 seconds away from a Nuclear World War III. By contrast, following the fall of the Berlin Wall, the world was 17 minutes away. We are 11 times closer to nuclear annihilation than we were 30 years ago.

The world has become increasingly hostile, violent, divided, and scary. We have witnessed horrific and barbaric atrocities in many countries and man’s inhumanity against other men.

Many Americans feel the situation is hopeless and are overtaken by fear, anger, or vengeance. However, those of us who are Christians believe that through Christ, everything is possible, especially through devout and earnest prayer. We believe that God will answer our sincere and faithful prayers and repair the damage done. We know God can change hearts, and work miracles.

Isaiah 30:18 is a verse in the Old Testament and is contained in the Qumran Cave Scrolls also known as the Dead Sea Scrolls, a remarkably well-preserved copy of much of the Biblical Book of Isaiah, the same book that predicts the coming of a Messiah - who ultimately was born, lived and died on the cross as a matter of historical record. In this verse, contained in the scrolls written thousands of years ago, the wording is almost exactly the same today as it was in the ancient Bible. In this verse, God promises to be gracious in answering our earnest prayers. God wishes to bestow favor on those who faithfully turn to God for answers and help.

“And therefore, the Lord waits to be gracious to you; and therefore, He lifts Himself up, that He may have mercy on you and show loving kindness to you. For the Lord is a God of justice. Blessed are all those who wait for Him, who expect and look and long for Him.”

Isaiah 30:18

Jesus Christ lived a remarkable life, and his miracles are also well recorded in the various books of the New Testament. However, his greatest message is that we human beings are to love one another.

Jesus says this in the book of John:

“I give you a new commandment: that you should love one another. Just as I have loved you, so you too should love one another. By this shall all know that you are My disciples if you love one another.”

John 13:34,35

Russell explains that we all need to embody this concept and dissolve the walls created between us these last few years. We must show the world by example that we are not divided by anger and evil, but on the contrary, are united in God, and shall practice our spirituality by loving one another. This begins with Populism as Russell defines it as simply listening to people.

And as Russell stated,

“But Populism simply means listening to people and forming government on the basis of consensus, from the bottom up, not from the top down. So, there is a possibility that something extraordinary could happen in America. America is the one country where it really ought to happen. New alliances that absolutely defy their language of condemnation. We must be radically open-hearted, radically loving, radically forgiving, for Who was the most radical being we have ever known? Who loved more than anyone else? Who forgave more than anyone else? Who gave themselves that we might live? I can’t see in secularism any solution. I can’t see in politics anything other than green chutes of possible change in the alliances that we have touched upon. In our Lord and Savior, I can see the redemption that was promised us - and that will be my path.”

Amen.

Tucker Carlson then surprised Russell Brand by asking him to close the discussion with a prayer to which Russell jumped out of his chair and enthusiastically knelt in front of it on the stage. He then proceeded to give the greatest prayer I have witnessed in 67 years - a prayer to save the world and humanity.

Russell prayed for love, unity, and peace. He prayed for a reunification of our nation through the upcoming election. He began. “I call upon the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, our heavenly Savior.”

Russell continued,