When Steve Kirsch’s New Zealand data was deleted by Wasabi, he sought another host, and transferred it to Mega. He even gave a copy to fellow scientist Kevin McKernan for safekeeping. McKernan loaded it on Mega, and to his shock noticed that much of his lab’s data over years of research, one Terabyte in total, was lost as Mega closed his account.

The lesson here? As McKernan laments, “Do not touch Kirsch’s NZ data! It will get your account nuked.”

He also wrote, “Not too different from ‘shoot first, ask questions later’.”

Ostensibly this was related to the New Zealand Public Health Department getting an injunction prohibiting the release of the New Zealand records which now appear to be smoking gun evidence of a crime.

The administrator of these 4 million New Zealand records was Barry Young. He developed the computer data base which recorded patient-specific dates of vaccination and dates of death. These are considered the holy grail of vaccine records at the national level and can be damning if these show a pattern of death occurring in close time after the vaccine administration. According to Barry, they not only show a pattern of death, but the data are also so alarming that he had a duty to disclose them to the public to prevent further mass deaths.

For a review of what these records contain, look no further to Broadcast Journalist and Attorney Liz Gunn’s reports in her interview of Barry Young. A summary of her long format interview - which can be seen here - describes that NZ ‘Vaccinators’ were paid per shot for administering these jabs, and the numbers of those who subsequently died within months were counted. The top batch by percentage death involves 711 people, and subsequently 152 of those are now deceased for a 21.38% mortality rate. Another batch was used to vaccinate 18173 people, and now 831 of these are dead. A 4.57% mortality rate.

So, Gunn, who has relentlessly been attacked by the New Zealand Mainstream Media, is calling for an immediate halt to these shots, and their resulting deaths, as well as a criminal investigation.

In the meantime, there appears to be a massive attempt to conceal or cover-up the damning data. And this coverup extends around the world to various cloud-based storage corporations.

Perhaps the best advice during these times is to back up your data on multiple hard-storage drives and avoid cloud-based storage which can be compromised by ruthless organizations.

Never trust Big Brother - aka ‘The Cloud’.

Anything involving technology seems to be fair game. Just ask Dr. Michael Yeadon whose recorded video set to be delivered before MP Andrew Bridgen’s December 4th UK Parliament Hearing was not - due to ‘technical issues’. How convenient for a certain group of society whose names shall not be mentioned.

We the people remain vulnerable to the technology we have become far too dependent upon. And it would behoove us to de-technologize to the extent possible. Because our lives may depend on it.