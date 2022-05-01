Finding the truth now can save us all from the Great Reset. Suppose we can cut through the propaganda, the lies, and the con. In that case, we can survive what can only be described as the greatest fraud in human history - the manufactured and premeditated COVID-19 Pandemic.

Our constitutional rights of free speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of movement have been stolen through the contrived mandates. Our great United States of America has been turned into a Fascist Dictatorship. Our free press has been turned into a China-style propaganda mill, and we have seen Stalin-level genocide, with millions dying prematurely in those countries receiving mandatory mass vaccinations.

Through a giant bum rush, America and the West were caught unsuspecting, and now many feel it is too late to stop the globalist agenda of a few Oligarchs who make up the World Economic Forum (WEF). With trillions of dollars in grease, these defacto Oligarchs control the world's levers of power through their capture of the World Health Organization, the United Nations, and secondarily, NATO, the NIH, the FDA, and a host of 3-lettered agencies, not the least of which include the CIA, and the NSA.

Far from being a conspiracy theory, Klaus Schwab's Great Reset has been flagrantly published in his book by the same name, and he has been named in a filing to the International Criminal Court.

World-class attorneys like Reiner Fuellmich have attempted to indict him and his co-conspirators, but like any Mafia, the WEF has successfully evaded capture.

At least at the beginning, a Mafia, when in power, can pay people off or bump them off, that is, until something unexpected gets in the way. In the Italian Mafia's case, a disgruntled hitman and the RICO law brought down the mob.

And in the WEF's case, it is Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter.

In the 1980s, The Italian Mafia had a monopoly on corruption and power in New York City. Dapper Don John Gotti bribed jurors, and he threatened those he could not bribe. Gotti rose to power after he boldly arranged and executed the murder of aging crime boss Paul Castellano in 1985. At 5:26 pm in broad daylight, with Gotti observing from a car parked across the street, Castellano was brutally murdered as he exited his driver's door attempting to enter the Spark's Steakhouse in Midtown Manhattan.

A typical sociopath, Gotta took perverse pleasure in driving over to observe his handiwork, the bullet-ridden body of Castellano breathing his last. Gotti beat wrap after wrap and soon thought himself invincible.

No one dared testify against Gotti, and even the RICO law that brought down other mafioso seemed powerless against the Teflon Don. Finally, a wiretap caught John Gotti talking trash about his most trusted hitman, Salvatore "Sammy" Gravano. "Sammy the Bull" Gravano was so enraged after hearing the tapes that he agreed to testify against Gotti and convicted the Mafia's last strongman. Gotti received life in prison and died in the US Penitentiary of throat cancer in 2002.

Today, we now see cracks in the armor of the WEF's plan, with unexpected rises in life insurance deaths, the massive publicity on heart attacks in the young following the vaccinations, and now Elon Musk's unexpected buyout of Twitter.

Like Gotti, those at the helm of the Great Reset continue to double down on their agenda. War in Ukraine escalates, more US dollars are printed, and the "emergency" powers of the US continue to be requested - despite Anthony Fauci admitting the Pandemic has ended.

Like any criminal conspiracy like the Italian Mafia or the WEF, unforeseen matters always arise, and the perfect crime can never come off without a hitch. For every item a crook may plan correctly, at least ten can go wrong. The biggest problem is that someone may talk like Sammy did. If one of the criminals feels slighted, he might turn on the group.

Once this information gets out, it is game over.

Regardless of whether you like Musk, he has been excluded from the WEF's Great Reset. After a failed attempt to short-sell his TESLA corporations shares and bankrupt Musk, the Oligarchs had to deal with him.

With Musk's purchase of Twitter, the Oligarch's stranglehold on media and information is slipping, and many more will find out about the Great Reset, the concocted Pandemic, and all the associated lies we have been told. Soon we will witness the tidal wave of justice as it beaches the Great Reset agenda. It only took one person to bring down John Gotti, and it may only take one man to turn the tide of the Great Reset.

That is precisely why the major media are coming out so strongly against Musk. You hear them desperately - but incorrectly - trying to lump Musk in with the WEF sociopaths.

However, Elon Musk, who probably has Asperger's syndrome, is obviously not a sociopath. By contrast, take a quick look at Anthony Fauci, who seems to meet all the criteria for sociopathy. Like the Dapper Don and many criminals, sociopaths are charming and excellent manipulators.

They are effective at fooling cops, other authorities, and even parole boards. They are often elected and popular public officials. They are classic confidence men, able to gain trust and then ruthlessly abuse that trust without ever feeling an ounce of guilt - classic predators. They never feel anxious or nervous.

By contrast, those with Asperger's syndrome are socially awkward. They are not known for charm or charisma. One with Asperger's would have trouble lying or fooling a friend or relative. They would be hard-pressed to talk their way out of a traffic ticket. Those with Aspergers often are blessed with Savant-like abilities: numbers, mathematics, or spatial skills. But these come at the expense of social talents [see comment section in link].

Elon Musk's speech at Caltech is but one example [5:20].

He stutters and is nervous while delivering. Not so with Tony Fauci, Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, or the various vaccine corporation Chief Executives. Elon is the real deal, and what you see is what you get. He is not good at deception, whereas the major media, our government and vaccine officials, and those at the WEF are masters.

So when CNN or Business Insider tries to convince you that Musk is the devil, recall that these are the same 'news' sources that told you - incorrectly - vaccines were safe and effective, that the vaccines did not cause heart attacks, and that Ivermectin was only for horses.

However, to ascertain the truth, one need not believe me, but merely open one’s eyes to Drs. George Fareed’s and Brian Tyson’s account of saving of 10,000 lives, many using Ivermectin. Read anything published by Dr. Pierre Kory and the FLCCC that reflect hundreds of scentific studies that explain why Ivermectin works so well.

The legacy media, those not-so-truthful fact-checkers, and so-called trusted news sources are the very same outlets that told you the Great Reset was nothing more than a conspiracy theory. These are the same sources that got paid off by the Gates Foundation, and these are the same sources that told you Remdesivir was the gold standard effective treatment for COVID.

All of these claims turned out to be false.

If you had believed the opposite of what CNN and Business Insider – mouthpieces of the WEF and now our government – claimed, you would have been correct most of the time. Now, once again, these contrary indicators are telling you – incorrectly – to distrust Musk's motives in purchasing Twitter.

"I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means," tweeted Musk.

You would never hear the WEF welcome someone to criticize the vaccines nor allow any captured media to speak about the benefits of repurposed drugs like Ivermectin.

So when you hear them tell you all the reasons Twitter employees want to leave, or how the company will never be the same, or all the reasons you should doubt, realize a compulsive liar is telling you this. The next time you hear someone accuse Elon Musk of not acting in your best interests, ask them three questions:

#1. When was the last time Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram offered to host an opposing point of view for all the world's citizens to hear?

#2. When was the last time our US Government spoke out to ensure your right to speak, openly worship, or exercise your medical exemption to decline vaccination?

#3. When was the last time you read an article in the New York Times or Washington Post that criticized the US Government's handling of the Pandemic?

These questions - and their answers - show that our government and related mouthpieces detest opposing opinions. Like Beijing, China or Moscow, Russia, our government lies, cheats and actively squashes any and all opposing viewpoints.

We have become a totalitarian society.

By contrast, Musk allows and even encourages opposing points of view. As our Founding Fathers emphasized, this is the hallmark of Liberty, the point of democracy, and the signature of a free and open society. The allowance of dissenting opinions is the most meaningful proof one lives in a free society. Conversely, the banning of opposing views by the government is diagnostic of totalitarianism.

Now is the time to restore our rights, freedoms, and constitutional guarantees, and it starts with overhauling Twitter. There is a good reason the legacy media reacted so violently to Musk’s purchase of Twitter. And it is because they know it could be the Great Reset’s undoing.