Every morning, millions of Americans do something they believe is protecting their health. They open a bottle of their once-a-day, tap out a single tablet, and wash it down with a glass of orange juice alongside their healthy bowl of cereal and a slice of toast.

They feel virtuous. They feel responsible. They are, after all, taking their vitamins.

What no one told them is that this entirely ordinary morning routine may, in cases of high cumulative intake, contribute to health risks rather than providing the expected benefits.

Not because vitamins are inherently bad. Not because whole grains are dangerous. But because of a critical and poorly communicated distinction between two entirely different molecules that happen to share a name: synthetic folic acid (pteroylmonoglutamic acid, a man-made compound that does not exist in nature) and natural folate (the Vitamin B9 found in whole foods, principally as 5-methyltetrahydrofolate, or 5-MTHF).

These two molecules are not interchangeable. They are not processed the same way. And their effects on cancer biology and human survival, as the evidence now makes clear, are diametrically opposed.

This is the story of how a synthetic industrial molecule became, for millions, a potential accelerant for prostate cancer, a driver of cardiovascular death, and an independent contributor to all-cause mortality.

The Vitamin Revolution and the Origin of a Myth

In 1998, the United States government made a sweeping public health decision: they mandated that all refined grain products — white bread, white pasta, most white rice, and cereal — be fortified with synthetic folic acid (pteroylmonoglutamic acid), a compound manufactured industrially and never found in nature.

Natural dietary folate reduces the risk of catastrophic neural tube defects in newborns, and supplementing the food supply with synthetic folic acid — cheap, stable, and easily manufactured — seemed like the most efficient solution.

It was cheaper than natural folate, and the assumption was the synthetic folate would be safe and effective. While it may have been effective initially, further studies suggested it was not safe, especially at higher intakes. The fortification policy worked for its intended purpose, reducing neural tube defect rates by an estimated 28% within a few years.

But over time, the harms of synthetic folic acid slowly came to light.

However, the supplement industry, riding the powerful “vitamins are protective” wave that dominated public health messaging throughout the 1990s, began aggressively marketing daily multivitamins to every demographic — especially older adults.

Over time the focus seemed to shift away from public health to profits. In addition, public messaging increasingly emphasized protective benefits of folate without separating the two molecular forms, contributing to widespread supplement use.

Men over 50, already told to watch their hearts and prevent cancer, were heavily targeted. Centrum Silver. One A Day. Nature Made. Each tablet contained 400 micrograms (mcg) of the same synthetic folic acid now embedded into every slice of fortified white bread and every bowl of enriched cereal in America.

The Study That Changed Everything — and Was Largely Ignored

In 2007, a bombshell landed in the pages of the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Dr. Bernard Cole and colleagues at Dartmouth published the results of the Aspirin/Folate Polyp Prevention Study (AFPPS) — a landmark phase 3 randomized clinical trial.

More than 1,000 patients with a history of colorectal polyps were randomly assigned to take either 1 mg (1,000 mcg) per day of synthetic folic acid or a placebo. The answer shocked the researchers.

Not only did the synthetic folic acid fail to prevent the recurrence of adenomas, but patients receiving the supplement had an increased rate of developing multiple, advanced adenomas compared to those taking sugar pills. Dr. Cole himself told reporters:

“We were surprised that folic acid did not decrease adenoma risk. We were even more surprised that the folic acid group did worse.”

The Prostate Cancer Bombshell

The Cole trial’s most concerning findings were yet to come. In 2009, a secondary analysis of the AFPPS cohort was published by Dr. Jane C. Figueiredo and colleagues at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. Among the 643 men in the trial, the data revealed a finding that should have made international news:

In men with a prior history of colorectal adenomas who took 1,000 mcg/day of synthetic folic acid (a dose higher than standard multivitamins), the estimated 10-year probability of prostate cancer diagnosis was 9.7%.

The same group of men taking a placebo had only a 3.3% probability over the same period.

This represented an age-adjusted Hazard Ratio of 2.63 — men taking the synthetic folic acid supplement were nearly three times more likely to develop prostate cancer. This was observed in a high-risk subgroup receiving a high dose (1,000 mcg/day); results are concerning but not fully generalizable to standard multivitamin doses or the general population.

In this high-risk population, supplementation with 1,000 mcg/day synthetic folic acid was associated with more than double the estimated prostate cancer rate compared with placebo in a rigorous, peer-reviewed randomized trial.

And yet the supplement bottles remained unchanged. No warnings were issued to the public.

Critically, the Figueiredo data also showed that among men not taking synthetic supplements, those with higher levels of natural dietary folate from food showed a protective inverse association.

The two molecules were pointing in opposite directions — one accelerating cancer, one potentially protecting against it.

Chile and the Global Warning No One Heeded

The United States was not the only country to receive a signal of synthetic folic acid harm. In 2009, a study from Chile published in the European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology confirmed that the dangers of synthetic folic acid extended far beyond prostate cancer. Following mandatory fortification of wheat flour with synthetic folic acid, Chilean colorectal cancer rates rose.

The colon cancer hospital discharge rate ratio was 2.6 (160% higher) in adults aged 45–64 and 2.9 (190% higher) in adults aged 65–79. The researchers concluded there was a “temporal relationship” between synthetic folic acid fortification and colorectal cancer.

These are not the same molecule behaving paradoxically. These are two different molecules with two different biological fates. Yet no ban on synthetic folic acid use followed.

The All-Cause Mortality Evidence

Beyond cancer, one of the most clinically significant and underreported bodies of evidence concerns the direct relationship between synthetic folic acid — and specifically its unmetabolized form, UMFA (unmetabolized synthetic folic acid) — and all-cause mortality.

When the liver’s enzyme DHFR (dihydrofolate reductase) is overwhelmed by excess synthetic folic acid intake — which occurs at doses exceeding just 200 mcg — unprocessed pteroylmonoglutamic acid spills directly into the bloodstream as UMFA. This compound has no natural precedent in human physiology prior to 1998. What researchers have discovered about its relationship to survival is alarming.

A nationally representative U.S. cohort study using NHANES 2011–2014 data, following over 13,000 adults with 344 deaths during follow-up, found that high serum UMFA was independently associated with increased all-cause mortality.

Critically, this finding held true even after adjusting for total folate status — meaning the harm was specific to the synthetic, unmetabolized fraction, not to folate nutrition overall. The same study found that every elevated synthetic folic acid-related serum marker examined — UMFA, non-methyl folate, and MeFox (an oxidative degradation product of synthetic folic acid) — was independently associated with higher mortality risk.

A large prospective cohort of 14,234 patients at high cardiovascular risk, followed over 98,890 person-years with 2,036 recorded deaths, delivered equally concerning findings using propensity score matching to control for 28 confounders.

Participants supplementing with synthetic folic acid had an all-cause mortality Hazard Ratio of 1.28 (a 28% increased risk of death) and a cardiovascular-specific mortality Hazard Ratio of 1.44 (a 44% increased risk). A 28–44% increased risk of death is not a statistical footnote — it is a clinically meaningful mortality signal of real harm.

Yet synthetic folic acid continued to be sold and used for the massive mandatory enrichment programs.

The most definitive confirmation came from the combined follow-up of the NORVIT and WENBIT clinical trials — 6,837 cardiac patients in Norway, a country where no food fortification existed, making synthetic folic acid supplementation the sole source of exposure.

Published in JAMA in 2009 by Ebbing and colleagues, this analysis found that synthetic folic acid supplementation plus B12 was associated with increased cancer incidence (primarily lung cancer), increased cancer mortality, and increased all-cause mortality.

The cancer incidence signal emerged after approximately one year of supplementation, cancer mortality after two years, and all-cause mortality after three years — a timeline consistent with tumor promotion.

Two molecules. One shared name. Opposite survival signals.

The immunological mechanism underlying these mortality findings is now increasingly well characterized. UMFA — the direct product of synthetic folic acid overloading the liver’s DHFR enzyme — reduces Natural Killer cell cytotoxicity by approximately 23% in women with detectable plasma UMFA.

It also generates a breakdown metabolite called 6-formylpterin (6-FP) that occupies the MR1 receptor on cancer-specific cytotoxic T cells, effectively disarming the adaptive immune system’s tumor surveillance capacity.

A person consuming 800 to 1,000 mcg of synthetic folic acid daily from fortified foods and a multivitamin is simultaneously providing pre-existing tumor cells with nucleotide building blocks and compromising their immune system’s natural killer cell cancer surveillance.

The True Scale of the Crisis

How many Americans are currently affected by this notable potential harm? The numbers of those at risk are large considering the U.S. population.

According to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements, using NHANES data, roughly 31.2% of U.S. adults — approximately 81 million Americans — take a multivitamin/mineral supplement regularly.

Expanding to include all folic acid-containing supplements (standalone pills, B-complex formulas), the mid-range estimate reveals that 104 million Americans are actively dosing themselves with synthetic folic acid.

Unfortunately, supplement use rises sharply with age: 70% of adults 65 and older take some form of vitamin, placing the population most biologically vulnerable to UMFA accumulation directly in harm’s way.

But supplements are only half the story.

Enriched grain consumption is essentially universal in the American diet. Only 16% of total U.S. grain intake is whole grain, meaning 84% of all grain consumed is refined and legally mandated to be fortified with synthetic folic acid. In practical terms, nearly 318 million Americans are consuming synthetic folic acid daily through their food alone.

A Note on Conflicting Studies

Some researchers and health authorities point to large meta-analyses and observational cohort studies suggesting that higher “folate intake” is associated with lower all-cause and cardiovascular mortality — seemingly contradicting the harms described in this article.

However, these studies share a critical methodological flaw: they measure total dietary folate equivalents (DFEs), a composite metric that lumps natural food folate and synthetic folic acid together into a single exposure variable.

When a study reports that “folate is protective,” it cannot — and does not — distinguish whether that benefit comes from leafy greens and lentils or from a government-mandated synthetic compound. The protective signal almost certainly reflects the well-established benefits of natural food folate, not synthetic folic acid.

Direct evidence confirms this interpretation.

A 2024 study in Food & Function (Liu, et al.) — one of the references cited in this article — explicitly separated natural food folate from synthetic folic acid intake and analyzed their effects independently.

The findings aligned precisely with the biological distinction argued here: higher natural folate from whole foods was associated with favorable outcomes, while synthetic folic acid did not share that benefit.

A 2025 study using NHANES 2005–2018 data replicated this pattern. Far from undermining this article’s thesis, studies that pool the two molecules together actually mask the harm from synthetic folic acid — which is exactly why the failure to clearly distinguish these two compounds has been so costly to public health.

To be clear, it is worth noting that the CDC’s official position is that no confirmed health risks have been established from UMFA despite these studies — underscoring that this remains an active and unresolved area of scientific inquiry rather than settled consensus.

Doing the Math: What’s Really In Your Morning Routine

Using FDA fortification standards and manufacturer supplement label data, a typical older American’s daily intake of synthetic folic acid may look like this:

One bowl of heavily fortified cereal: ~400 mcg synthetic folic acid

Four slices of enriched white bread: ~180 mcg synthetic folic acid

Two cups of enriched white pasta (dinner): ~228 mcg synthetic folic acid

Total: ~808 mcg of synthetic folic acid daily

This higher-intake scenario approaches the 1,000-mcg dose used in the trial. Average folic acid intake from fortification alone is substantially lower (~200–400 mcg/day for most adults), but individuals with heavy processed-food consumption plus a multivitamin can reach higher levels.

Lowering one’s dose of synthetic folic acid is a worthy goal given the above study results.

The Molecular Solution

The answer is not to abandon nutrition. The answer lies in a distinction the supplement and food industries have systematically failed to communicate.

Synthetic folic acid is an oxidized, stable, man-made compound. Before it can be used by the body, it must be converted through a multi-step enzymatic process. When one consumes typical doses daily, that system can become overwhelmed, and UMFA spills into the bloodstream—driving tumor proliferation, suppressed immune surveillance, and early death.

Natural dietary folate, by contrast, is found in whole foods as reduced, food-matrix-bound polyglutamates. The body has been metabolizing this form of Vitamin B9 for millions of years of human evolution. It does not generate UMFA. It does not spike nucleotide synthesis pathways in cancer cells.

What You Can Do Now to Lower Your Risks

This begs the question: How can one lower their risk by maximizing natural folate consumption and minimizing their exposure to synthetic folic acid? Do not be fooled by a non-GMO label. Do not be misled by a multi-grain or unbleached label. Do not by tricked by gimmicky marketing.

The following options and practical and available food substitutions for every American reading this article are reasonable, necessary and entirely actionable, yet are not practiced by most. Synthetic folic acid is hidden in more than 80% of grain-derived products. Here are the crucial recommendations: