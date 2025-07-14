Last week I wrote about “The Most Powerful Anti-Cancer Agent You’ve Never Heard About” which proved to be more effective than four different chemotherapy agents.

Today I am excited to bring you another relatively unknown anti-cancer agent that is also as effective as a chemotherapy drug. And it is surprisingly similar to the one I wrote about six days ago. It is also non-toxic, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, and it powerfully blocks multiple major Cancer Pathways including NF-kB, MAPK, and TNF-alpha. The supporting studies, as usual, are all provided below.

In beginning the discussion, allow me to contrast this new agent with the traditional 5-FU, which I will argue, should not be used. In my opinion, 5-FU is so toxic that its risks far outweigh its benefits.

Why 5-FU is so Harmful

The preferred Big-Pharma chemotherapy agent, 5-FU, causes inflammation and activates these Cancer Pathways:

Major Cancer and Inflammatory Pathways Activated by 5-FU

The chemotherapeutic agent 5 Fluorouracil is used to treat a variety of cancers, yet its side effects are so substantial and toxic that many refer to it as 5-FU, short for “Five Feet Under.”

Instead allow me to introduce you to a new potent agent that happens to concentrate in the colon, as a metabolite of its parent compound. It happens to kill a large variety of cancer cells including those of the colon, breast, blood, prostate, bone and pancreas through multiple mechanisms.

It is most useful in GI based tumors due to its concentration in the colon, and anyone at risk for GI cancers should be taking this agent. GI cancers include Biliary, Liver, Pancreatic, and standard Colon Cancer.

Moreover, anyone with diabetes, hypertension, or obesity should be taking this as well as it lowers blood sugar, blood pressure, and assists in weight loss. Furthermore, it is inexpensive and widely available. In addition, it enhances the diversity and health of the microbiome.

The optimal scenario is that anyone at high risk for Cancer or Spike Protein Disease should be taking both the #1 agent I wrote about last week, and the #2 agent I write about today.

This 2nd Most Powerful Compound Kills Colon Cancer & Concentrates in the Colon:

As highlighted, anyone at risk for colon cancer, or for that matter, anyone with colon cancer, MUST be taking this NON-TOXIC agent regularly, ideally on a daily basis.

Filling one’s colon daily with a non-toxic agent that is more effective at killing colon cancer cells than 5-FU is far less risky than waiting until one has colon cancer and then bombarding one’s body with chemotherapy that inflames and attacks one’s heart and blood vessels.

Would you rather have cardiotoxic 5-FU coursing through your system or a non-toxic agent that confines itself to the colon that multiple studies now show to be more effective or equal at killing cancer cells?

Why Would you Take a Chance with 5-FU When Non-Toxic Alternatives Are Available?

It is high time we found a non-toxic alternative to 5-FU.

The fact is that much better alternatives to 5-FU exist, yet we are never told.

Unearthing the Best Repurposed Alternatives to Big Pharma’s Toxins

It is only through this process of “digging up” the suppressed information that you might ever be informed. And preferably before these studies are retracted as discussed in last week’s Substack. The agent I bring you today is part of the culmination of multiple years’ worth of research, and it is essential that you be aware of it.

And I will say it is amazing that such a compound, non-toxic, with equal or greater effect [than standard chemotherapy] at killing cancer even exists.

Today’s agent lowers blood pressure, lowers blood sugar, reduces inflammation, and suppresses the two major Spike Protein Pathways, NF-kB and STAT3.

It is my honor and privilege to share this 2nd Agent with you today.