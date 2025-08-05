When I found the most powerful anti-cancer agent no one has heard about, I was amazed that it was more potent at killing cancer cells than four different chemotherapy agents. It is more powerful than either 5-FU, Doxorubicin, Cyclophosphamide, or Cisplatin. I use it every day and it is non-toxic.

Later, I discovered the 2nd most powerful anti-cancer agent virtually no one has written about. This also proved more potent than 5-FU. This second agent is also non-toxic, inexpensive and widely available. It happens to concentrate in the large intestine, and the literature supports its mechanism in potently suppressing colon and GI cancers.

It is inconceivable that mainstream medicine and media would conceal these two agents’ powerful anti-cancer properties from the public.

In my book, Surviving Cancer, COVID-19, and Disease: The Repurposed Drug Revolution, I wrote a Dedication that expressed my feelings at the time.

I was angry. I remain angry today that simple and non-toxic substances having massive anti-cancer and life-saving potential remain suppressed. It is up to all of us to bring attention to these unknown agents.

Today, I bring to you a 3rd agent you probably have never heard about, but one that could well save your life. It is one that Dr. Marik and I have not previously reviewed. However, it is of crucial importance.

A New Anti-Cancer Agent

This agent powerfully suppresses Spike Protein Pathways in addition to having more powerful anti-cancer effects than 5 Fluorouracil.

We all must be taking this on a daily basis. Most of you will recognize having read my previous articles that I usually couch my words carefully and with caveats. For the first two agents, I do not have any.

And you will notice my bold recommendations on this 3rd agent as well. All of us need to take it, because we have all been exposed to the same bioweapon, the Spike Protein which, by the way, has ravaged my patients. Many have developed and passed away prematurely from Turbo Cancers. Others have suffered Parkinsonism. Still others have suffered massive heart attacks.

This Agent Helps Block Spike Protein Toxicity

First of all, it powerfully helps counteract the effects of Spike Protein. I must say that Dr. Peter McCullough and Nicholas Hulscher have developed a good Base Spike Detox Protocol. This of course, involves Curcumin, Bromelain, and Nattokinase. Taking this agent, in addition, would help block many of the Spike-related toxicities.

Recall the main Spike Protein Pathways from my prior article.

AI’s Analysis of This Agent’s Spike Protein Pathway Blocking Potential

Spike Protein is Neurotoxic, Cardiotoxic, Carcinogenic and Immune Suppressive.

Here are all the ways this new agent suppresses Spike.

Pathway Suppression Profile:

JAK/STAT : Very High - Excellent JAK2/STAT3 phosphorylation inhibition

Wnt : Very High - Strong Wnt/β-catenin suppression with nuclear translocation blocking

NF-κB : High - Direct IKK inhibition and nuclear translocation suppression

STAT3 : Very High - Potent STAT3 targeting in multiple cancer types

MAPK : High - ERK1/2 pathway modulation

RhoA/ROCK: Moderate

Why this New Agent is Crucial

Today’s agent is Neuroprotective, Cardioprotective, Cancer Suppressive, and Immune Boosting.

It is precisely what we all need.

I am more than excited to reveal it to all of you.

It is anti-diabetic, anti-hypertensive, as well, and it has been shown to reduce pain.

It reduces anxiety, and it also improves sleep quality.

The Agent Powerfully Inhibits Cancer’s Growth, Invasion & Spread

It promotes apoptosis, it reduces EMT, and it suppresses VEGF or tumor blood vessel formation.

It blocks most Cancer Stem Cell Pathways including WNT, Notch, Hedgehog, NF-kB, STAT3, JAKSTAT and TGF beta. In addition, it blocks p13k/AKT/mTOR and it suppresses cancer by stimulating MAPK.

It has been linked to suppression of 26 different cancers:

#1 Brain #2 Bladder #3 Biliary #4 Breast #5 Cervical #6 Colon #7 Endocrine #8 Esophageal #9 Endometrial #10 Gastric #11 Head & Neck #12 Leukemia #13 Liver #14 Lung #15 Lymphoma #16 Melanoma #17 Mesothelioma #18 Multiple Myeloma #19 Oral #20 Osteosarcoma #21 Ovarian #22 Pancreatic #23 Prostate #24 Renal #25 Retinoblastoma #26 Thyroid

More Potent than 5-FU

However, my favorite feature is that at the same concentration as 5-FU, it kills a greater percentage of cancer cells. And it does not cost thousands of dollars like 5-FU. Unlike 5-FU aka “Five Feet Under” our new agent remains non-toxic.

Here is this remarkable molecule, one that everyone who wishes to prevent OR treat cancer must be taking.