The Weed Under the Patio

Gardeners know bindweed. You cut the vine to the ground, and a week later it is back. The vine was never the plant. The plant is the root, buried deep and barely growing, so nothing aimed at the surface can touch it.

Pancreatic cancer works the same way. Chemotherapy kills fast-dividing cells, which are the vine. The root is a small group of cancer stem cells that divide rarely and run on a short list of growth programs: Hedgehog, Wnt, Notch, and a TGF-β-family signal called Nodal/Activin. These programs tell a cell to stay young, to keep rewriting its identity, and to rebuild the whole tumor from a single survivor. In the lab, blocking Nodal/Activin nearly erased the self-renewal of pancreatic stem cells and reversed their resistance to gemcitabine.

Now bury that root under a concrete patio. Pancreatic tumors build their own concrete, a dense scar tissue that keeps drugs and immune cells out. Hedgehog and TGF-β help pour it. Beneath it the soil is packed and airless. That low oxygen switches on HIF-1, the master hypoxia signal, which helps stem cells survive where little else can. Chemotherapy makes it worse. It stirs up Wnt, Hedgehog, and Notch, so the treatment does not only miss the root.

It wakes it up.

To my knowledge, no standard cancer treatment regimen aims to thin the concrete, let in air, or quiet the dials.

The Standard Playbook

In the pivotal trials, FOLFIRINOX gave a median survival of 11.1 months in metastatic disease, against 6.8 months for gemcitabine alone. Gemcitabine plus nab-paclitaxel reached 8.5 months, against 6.7. Five-year survival remains about 10 percent.

Immunotherapy has not changed this. Checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) produced responses in only 0 to 3 percent of unselected patients. A pancreatic tumor like this is “cold”: few mutations to flag it, a wall that keeps T cells out, and an airless interior that exhausts the few that get in.

A Man Who Should Not Have Responded

A 58-year-old man came in with abdominal pain. He had a large pancreatic tumor wrapped around major vessels, and it could not be removed. It was fast-growing and cold. Modified FOLFIRINOX shrank it 35 percent, and then it returned after ten months.

Fearing side effects, he declined the next chemotherapy. He joined a trial of an ICI plus a low daily dose of an inexpensive pill, the mystery agent of this story.

His first scans showed marked shrinkage, and his tumor markers returned to normal. Side effects were mild. Seven years later, imaging showed minimal residual disease, and he was working full-time.

A Second Patient, a Different Cancer

A Stage 4 colon cancer patient had already failed prior standard treatment. When the same pill was added to an ICI, the patient went three years without progression, at the time of the study publication.

That is one patient, and details are limited. But it is the second advanced, treatment-resistant cancer that did far better than expected on this combination. The cancers are different, and the pattern is the same. When the repurposed drug that targets the roots was added to the ICI drug, the patients unexpectedly survived.

The Charts That Whispered

Is there more than a handful of stories? A review of melanoma patients on ICIs offers a partial answer. The control group took the ICI alone while the test group also took the mystery agent. The sample was small and the results did not reach statistical significance. But the numbers leaned the same way on nearly every measure:

The mystery agent group was also about seven years older, and age usually works against a patient. However, in this case the older group trended better in almost every measure than the control group.

Why would a melanoma study matter here? Both cancers can create surroundings that wear out T cells. The proposed fix is the same in each: lower the tumor’s appetite for oxygen so the immune cells can breathe. Address the roots of the cancer hiding beneath the cement. And now for the single repurposed drug that accomplished this.