MP Christian Terhes is the answer to the WHO, the UN, The Pandemic Treaty, The WHO Amendments and any other communist bs they care to throw our way. For all of my readers, please take a listen to his latest speech.

And take notes. What he has said is precisely what we must do if we wish to preserve our God-given freedom in these United States of America. MP Terhes speaks with the conviction of a man who knows where he has been been and where he is going. He speaks with the confidence of man who will not be defeated, one who will win through his indomitable will alone. And without an ounce of fear or so much as a blink. We must all adopt his attitude.

How might you ask?

The how is easy once you know the why. The why is for your children to be able to choose their line of work or profession. The why is for your grandchildren not to be enslaved. It is not for your benefit. Freedom in 1776 was not for the benefit of Ben Franklin or George Washington. Nor was it for the health of Tom Jefferson.

It was for the benefit of those who would follow. The Lincolns, the Roosevelts, and even the Rockefellers. It was for the Kennedys, the Reagans and yes, even the Trumps, the Gates, the Clintons, and the Trumans. It was also meant for your family and mine, and not just for today, but for all time.

What you and I do or do not do matters for our children and grandchildren. And for generations yet to be born 200 years from now. What we choose to do or refrain from doing today will have far-reaching effects for hundreds of years and perhaps millennia.

So let us pay close attention to MP Terhes who lived through the totalitarian terror of Nicolae Ceaușescu. He speaks about the propagandists allowing only three hours of television per day with more than half of it state-sponsored media.

He speaks about the tell-tale signs of dictatorship, and they are all over us today for anyone who is paying attention. But the greatest weapon we have at our disposal is our attitude. And it must remain positive.

I recently enjoyed watching a gifted pianist by the name of Liberace. His music mesmerized me, and I enjoyed his showmanship genius. If he was anything, he was a hard worker and the embodiment of the American Dream. Walter Liberace came from a poor working-class immigrant family to rise to the pinnacle of success.

And he credits one book for doing it - The Magic of Believing.

This book was also quoted by the late comic Phyliss Diller of being a key to her success. And I must say that after reading it, I found elements of spirituality and inspiration that could help us all fight the growing evil that surrounds us.

The thesis of the book is that holding on to a vision of one’s goal and success is the key to achieving it. For those readers who are successful, I am confident that you will agree. Being positive is a key to success.

And sadly, for many, thoughts and feelings of failure, defeat, and fear can also be self-fulfilling prophesies.

Just as inspiration breeds success in us, fear and despair breed failure. It is no coincidence that our daily diet of propaganda viewed with our cell phones, computers and tablets is blasting us with negative news morning noon and night.

They would like us to give in and submit. However, our greatest chance for escape and freedom comes from objecting with Terhes-like optimism and determination.

Turn off the propaganda. Avoid your computers and cell phones as well as negative news. For us to be successful we all need optimism, confidence and courage. The last thing we should allow is tuning in to fear mongering.

Henry Ford once said that the man who says he can’t and the man who claims he can, are both correct, because one’s attitude can be the determining factor.

I challenge all readers to listen first to MP Terhes’ inspiring speech, and then follow it with a read of the book, The Magic of Believing. Believe in God. Believe in the power of the American People. Believe that it is possible to turn our ship of America around.

But do more. Visualize our success. Read James Roguski’s Substack and help defeat the IHR Amendments. Support RFK Jr., Vivek Ramaswamy, and Donald Trump. Say no to state-sponsored persecutions, false flags and related terrorism.

But first, start with reading The Magic of Believing by Claude Bristol. The kindle edition cost me a whopping 39 cents. If it can inspire me, it can inspire you, and we all need that during these times.

Like the people of Argentina, we have faith in our God-given abilities to triumph against these tyrants. We the people of America in 2023 have faith that we can duplicate Argentina’s recent victory over wokeness, socialism, and inflation.

Watch as their new President says “out” to all the now familiar communist institutions promoted by the Biden Administration.

We must opt out of the WHO and UN and join other like-minded countries such as Argentina.

Notice how Javier Milei’s determination mirrors that of MP Terhes [00:14]. Notice how both men clearly exude The Magic of Believing.

Believe in the power of the human spirit for the worm has turned. The time for America’s rebirth of freedom has arrived.